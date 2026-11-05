

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - M&G plc (MNG.L) Thursday reported net inflows from open business of £1.8 billion, unchanged from a year earlier.



Asset Management recorded net inflows of £0.7 billion, compared with £1.5 billion in the prior-year period, while Life open business net inflows increased to £1.1 billion from £0.3 billion.



AUMA (assets under management and administration) stood at £385 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared with £387 billion at the end of the first half of 2026.



On the LSE, M&G shares rose more than 1% to 330.30p on Thursday.



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