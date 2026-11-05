

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Leonardo S.p.A. (LDO.MI), an Italian aerospace, defense, and security company, on Thursday reported a surge in net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, helped by improved revenue.



For the three-month period, the company posted a net income of EUR 294 million, or EUR 0.510 per share, higher than EUR 163 million, or EUR 0.282 per share in the same period last year.



EBIT was EUR 442 million as against the prior year's EUR 290 million. EBITA moved up to EUR 521 million from last year's EUR 364 million. Revenue was EUR 5.344 billion, up from EUR 4.525 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, the Group has reaffirmed its annual outlook. For fiscal 2026, the company still expects EBITA of EUR 2.21 billion and revenue of EUR 22.1 billion. For fiscal 2026, Leonardo had posted EBITA of EUR 1.75 billion and revenue of EUR 19.5 billion.



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