One of three electric models, TVS Motor presents at EICMA 2026, the Orbiter is its practical choice for everyday city riding

A choice of 1.8 kWh or 3.1 kWh lithium-ion batteries, with expected WMTC ranges of 70 km and 105 km*

An upright riding position, a 34-litre under-seat compartment, cruise control and connected technology including on-board LTE

TVS Motor Company today unveiled the European-specification Orbiter electric scooter during its EICMA 2026 press conference. Conceived as an electric partner for everyday urban mobility, the Orbiter is designed to make city journeys simple, reliable and stress-free.

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TVS Orbiter Electric City Scooter Makes Its European Debut at EICMA 2026

The Orbiter is one of three electric models launched by TVS at EICMA 2026, together with the M1-S and the TVS X; a trio that represents TVS Motor's comprehensive expansion into the sustainable commuter market.

"A year after our first EICMA, we're back with a line-up shaped around how people move through Europe's cities," said Peyman Kargar, President, TVS Motor Company International Business Unit.

"Of our three electric models premiering here in Milan, the Orbiter is the one made purely for daily life: a scooter for the commute and the errands in between, with a battery chosen to suit the rider's routine. That is what accessible electric mobility should feel like."

TVS Motor Company builds two- and three-wheelers for 68 million customers in more than 90 countries. Its European chapter opened with a first appearance at EICMA in 2025, soon after the launch of its Global Centre of Excellence for Design and Engineering in Bologna, Italy. The line-up it is building here centres on accessible, sustainable urban mobility, and the Orbiter is built for everyday, essential journeys and city travel, with a choice of two battery sizes so riders can match the scooter to the distances they need to ride.

Key strengths

Comfort for everyday riding: an upright riding position, a wide handlebar and a long, flat seat at 760 mm give a relaxed, natural posture in town, with a 34-litre compartment under the seat for the day's essentials. The 14-inch alloy front wheel, paired with a 12-inch rear, also forms part of the Orbiter's comfort brief.

an upright riding position, a wide handlebar and a long, flat seat at 760 mm give a relaxed, natural posture in town, with a 34-litre compartment under the seat for the day's essentials. The 14-inch alloy front wheel, paired with a 12-inch rear, also forms part of the Orbiter's comfort brief. Battery matched to the journey: a choice of either 1.8 kWh or 3.1 kWh lets riders match the Orbiter to how far they truly need to travel.

a choice of either 1.8 kWh or 3.1 kWh lets riders match the Orbiter to how far they truly need to travel. Flexible charging: Orbiter brings flexible charging to everyday life. IT can be charged directly from a household socket using its 550 W on-board charger. The battery is removable on both versions**, and an optional charging dock, available as an accessory, gives riders greater freedom over where and how they charge.

Orbiter brings flexible charging to everyday life. IT can be charged directly from a household socket using its 550 W on-board charger. The battery is removable on both versions**, and an optional charging dock, available as an accessory, gives riders greater freedom over where and how they charge. Convenience: From steep city inclines to open roads and tight parking spots, Hill Hold, Cruise Mode and Reverse Assist bring effortless control to every ride.

From steep city inclines to open roads and tight parking spots, Hill Hold, Cruise Mode and Reverse Assist bring effortless control to every ride. Always connected: A Bluetooth-connected five-inch LCD cluster and on-board LTE link the Orbiter to the TVS SmartXonnect app on Android and iOS. The app shows turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts and Distance to Empty range. LTE-enabled geofence, crash and fall alerts and live vehicle tracking bring confidence to every ride.

Design and ergonomics

Clean, straight lines give the Orbiter a minimalist look. It is shaped with aerodynamic efficiency in mind, finished with a Crystal LED headlamp, LED turn signals and an LED tail lamp. The European launch model is offered in Lunar Gray and Stratos Blue; other options will follow.

The riding position is upright, with a wide handlebar and a long, flat seat set 760 mm from the ground, for a relaxed, natural posture whether the trip is a short hop across town or a longer commute. The Orbiter measures 1,855 mm long and 728 mm wide, with a 1,330 mm wheelbase.

Powertrain, range and charging

A brushless DC (BLDC) hub motor drives the Orbiter, with a rated output of 1.85 kW and a peak of 2.9 kW*. Top speed is 45 km/h*, and the Orbiter' EU type approval will be available in 2027*.

Both versions run on lithium-ion batteries with NMC chemistry. With 1.8 kWh, the Orbiter has an expected WMTC range of 70 km. The 3.1 kWh version extends the range to 105 km*.

Charging at 550 W takes the battery from 0 to 80% in 2 hours 39 minutes (1.8 kWh) or 4 hours 33 minutes (3.1 kWh)*: The scooter can be charged directly from a household socket using the 550 W off-board charger. The battery is removable on both versions**, and an optional charging dock allows it to be charged on or off the vehicle.

Chassis and brakes

A tubular steel frame forms the Orbiter's backbone, with a telescopic fork up front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. A 14-inch alloy front wheel with a 90/80 tyre is paired with a 12-inch rear wheel and a 90/90 tyre.

Stopping is handled by a 220 mm front disc and a 130 mm rear drum, linked by a combined braking system (CBS).

Engineering and quality

The Orbiter is developed, engineered and manufactured at TVS Motor's research and development and manufacturing centre in India. TVS Motor has spent years developing its EV architecture, and its electric portfolio includes India's best-selling electric scooter. The Orbiter has been engineered using millions of kilometres of real-world riding data and has been through 600 safety and structural stress tests designed to support long-term operational reliability.

Availability

Prices, versions and on-sale dates for each market will be announced closer to launch.

Visitors can see the Orbiter on the TVS Motor stand in Hall 18, Stand I64, at Fiera Milano (Rho Fiera), where EICMA 2026 is open to the public from 5 to 8 November 2026. Attendees can also ride the Orbiter for themselves in the TVS Motor test-ride area.

Technical specifications*

Item TVS Orbiter EU vehicle category Whole-vehicle type approval available in 2027 Motor Hub-mounted brushless DC (BLDC) Power 2.9 kW peak; 1.85 kW rated Top speed 45 km/h Battery 1.8 kWh lithium-ion (NMC) 3.1 kWh lithium-ion (NMC) Battery removal Removable on both versions** Expected range 70 km, EU WMTC cycle 105 km, EU WMTC cycle Charging 550 W; 0-80% in 2 h 39 min 550 W; 0-80% in 4 h 33 min Charging equipment 550 W on-board charger, usable from a household socket; optional charging dock (accessory) Frame Tubular steel Suspension Telescopic fork; twin rear shock absorbers Wheels and tyres 14-inch alloy front, 90/80-14; 12-inch rear, 90/90-12 Brakes 220 mm front disc, 130 mm rear drum; combined braking system (CBS) Rider aids Cruise control; Automated Hill Hold; Reverse Parking Assist (all standard on both versions) Instruments 5-inch colour LCD with TVS SmartXonnect (Bluetooth) Connectivity Bluetooth, on-board LTE; Android and iOS app App functions Turn-by-turn navigation; incoming and missed call information; Distance to Empty range LTE services Geofence; crash and fall alerts; live vehicle tracking; Navigate to Scooter; ride history; live state of charge and charging status; over-the-air updates; anti-theft alert Lighting Crystal LED headlamp; LED tail lamp and turn signals Colours Lunar Grey and Stratos Blue (EU launch model) Length width height 1,855 728 1,284 mm Wheelbase 1,330 mm Seat height 760 mm Ground clearance 165 mm Under-seat storage 34 litres Kerb weight (including battery weight) 102 kg (1.8 kWh); 114 kg (3.1 kWh) Licence requirement Minimum AM

Provisional figures from TVS Motor's pre-homologation specification, subject to homologation. Range figures are expected EU World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC) ranges based on internal testing, ahead of homologation; real-world range will vary with riding style, load, temperature and conditions. Final homologated figures may change.

** Battery removal is to be confirmed after homologation

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR), part of TVS VENU, is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 90 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit http://www.tvsmotor.com.

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Contacts:

Press contact

Kanika Mehta International Business and Corporate: Kanika.Mehta@tvsmotor.com

David Rogers EU: David.Rogers@tvsmotor.com

Stefania Gali Regional Marketing: Stefania.Gali@tvsmotor.com