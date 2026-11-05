Prodalim announced the acquisition of Brenn-O-Kem (BOK), a South African leader in upcycling winery by-products into high-value specialty ingredients for the wine, food and beverage, nutraceutical, agricultural and pharmaceutical industries. The acquisition strengthens Prodalim's global circular economy platform.

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BOK transforms grape pomace and wine lees into a broad portfolio of natural, clean-label ingredients, including recycled aromatic alcohol for the wine and spirits industry; tartaric acid and derivatives for food, beverage and pharmaceutical applications; grape seed extracts for nutraceuticals; grape skin extracts for natural colors; grape seed oils and wine concentrates for culinary applications; and recycled compost for animal nutrition.

Prodalim will acquire 93.25% of BOK for 37M USD. Founded in 1968, BOK operates three production sites in South Africa's Cape region, employing 160 people. For the 12 months ended September 2026, BOK generated approximal 29M USD in revenue and 8M USD in EBITDA. Its experienced management team will remain in place and retain an ownership stake.

The acquisition complements Prodalim's specialty ingredients portfolio, creating cross-selling opportunities through its global commercial network. It also strengthens Prodalim's botanical extracts platform, leveraging South Africa's distinctive flora and polyphenol-rich grape seed extracts for functional beverages and supplements.

Building on its established circular economy platform, Prodalim continues to expand its portfolio of natural, sustainable ingredients while maximizing value from every fruit. BOK's strong relationships within South Africa's wine industry also create opportunities to introduce Solos' dealcoholization technology to the region, supporting the growing No/Low alcohol beverage market.

Prodalim operates through three purpose-driven divisions:

Juice Solutions a one-stop-shop solution for juice producers, including sourcing, logistics, formulation, and blending.





a one-stop-shop solution for juice producers, including sourcing, logistics, formulation, and blending. Specialty Ingredients Solutions a comprehensive portfolio of aromatic fruit-based essences (FTNF), natural flavors, essential oils, citrus fibers, natural colors, botanical extracts, and functional ingredients, supported by in-house R&D and beverage application expertise.





a comprehensive portfolio of aromatic fruit-based essences (FTNF), natural flavors, essential oils, citrus fibers, natural colors, botanical extracts, and functional ingredients, supported by in-house R&D and beverage application expertise. Solos a premium, patent-based dealcoholization platform serving the growing NoLo beverage industry.

About Prodalim

Prodalim is a global leader in juice and specialty ingredients solutions, harnessing nature to create healthier products. With its vertically integrated supply chain from field to shelf and a global footprint, the group develops innovative and sustainable solutions for the food and beverage industry, doing good for both people and planet.

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Contacts:

pr@prodalim.com