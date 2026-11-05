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WKN: A0JM3V | ISIN: EE3100039496 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
05.11.26 | 12:44
0,554 Euro
+0,91 % +0,005
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDECON AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDECON AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5120,59612:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 07:00 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nordecon: 2026 III quarter and 9 months consolidated interim report (unaudited)

The Estonian economy continued to recover during the period, but the economic environment remained affected by geopolitical uncertainty, as well as high energy and fuel prices. There are also signs of a moderate recovery in the construction market, although progress varies across segments. The market is primarily supported by investment in national defence and infrastructure, while investment activity in residential construction remains subdued.

Both of our main operating segments increased their revenue compared to the same period last year. Revenue generated by the Buildings segment grew by 34%, driven mainly by revenue from the construction of public buildings. Revenue generated by the Infrastructure segment nearly doubled due to the performance of construction work on the Rail Baltica project and a national road. The Infrastructure segment's contribution to the group's overall revenue rose to 26% (9M 2025: 20%).

The group's profitability continued to be affected by rising input prices and lower average profit margins on ongoing projects. However, supported by revenue growth, both gross profit and operating profit increased year on year in absolute terms. Administrative expenses remained at the level of the previous year.

Compared to 30 September 2025, the group's order book increased by 3%. While the order books of both the Buildings and Infrastructure segments increased, their respective proportions of the group's total order book remained stable. A significant share of the group's order book consists of work scheduled for 2027.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

€'00030 September 202631 December 2025
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents4,3285,266
Other financial assets1,1401,088
Trade and other receivables58,75346,348
Prepayments12,1283,274
Inventories42,49326,022
Total current assets118,84281,998
Non-current assets
Other investments7777
Other financial assets2,7101,810
Trade and other receivables10,47410,142
Investment property3,7045,517
Property, plant and equipment14,51812,234
Intangible assets14,97814,922
Total non-current assets46,46144,702
TOTAL ASSETS165,303126,700
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Borrowings11,10812,049
Trade payables75,90849,569
Other payables12,2289,971
Deferred income17,20615,249
Provisions7903,863
Total current liabilities117,24090,701
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings13,4885,708
Trade payables5,3021,605
Other non-current payables1,2920
Provisions2,3495,730
Total non-current liabilities22,43113,043
TOTAL LIABILITIES139,671103,744
EQUITY
Share capital14,37914,379
Own (treasury) shares(660)(660)
Share premium635635
Statutory capital reserve2,5542,554
Translation reserve4,7084,522
Retained earnings2,323141
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent23,93921,571
Non-controlling interests1,6931,385
TOTAL EQUITY25,63222,956
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY165,303126,700


Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

€'0009M 2026Q3 20269M 2025Q3 20252025
Revenue216,08989,176147,66655,028208,281
Cost of sales(205,954)(84,961)(137,747)(50,559)(194,746)
Gross profit10,1354,2159,9194,46913,535
Marketing and distribution expenses(277)(65)(279)(110)(433)
Administrative expenses(4,811)(1,452)(4,758)(1,686)(6,814)
Other operating income461279702154
Other operating expenses(296)(237)(196)(36)(6,835)
Operating profit (loss)5,2122,7404,7562,639(393)
Finance income32510934991499
Finance costs(3,046)(1,058)(2,517)(613)(3,464)
Net finance costs(2,721)(949)(2,168)(522)(2,965)
Profit (loss) before tax2,4911,7912,5882,117(3,358)
Income tax expense(1)000(141)
Profit (loss) for the period2,4901,7912,5882,117(3,499)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Exchange differences on translating foreign operations186(10)395(78)488
Total other comprehensive income (loss)186(10)395(78)488
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)2,6761,7812,9832,039(3,011)
Profit (loss) attributable to:
- Owners of the parent2,1821,7471,7381,872(4,605)
- Non-controlling interests308448502451,106
Profit (loss) for the period2,4901,7912,5882,117(3,499)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
- Owners of the parent2,3681,7372,1331,794(4,117)
- Non-controlling interests308448502451,106
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period2,6761,7812,9832,039(3,011)
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent:
Basic earnings per share11.48.511.09.8
Change against the comparative period, %33.8%(22.4)%5.0%5.4%

The group's labour productivity and labour cost efficiency increased year on year, as revenue growth exceeded the increase in the number of employees and the staff costs incurred.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
Email: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
www.nordecon.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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