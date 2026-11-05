Nordecon: 2026 III quarter and 9 months consolidated interim report (unaudited)

The Estonian economy continued to recover during the period, but the economic environment remained affected by geopolitical uncertainty, as well as high energy and fuel prices. There are also signs of a moderate recovery in the construction market, although progress varies across segments. The market is primarily supported by investment in national defence and infrastructure, while investment activity in residential construction remains subdued.

Both of our main operating segments increased their revenue compared to the same period last year. Revenue generated by the Buildings segment grew by 34%, driven mainly by revenue from the construction of public buildings. Revenue generated by the Infrastructure segment nearly doubled due to the performance of construction work on the Rail Baltica project and a national road. The Infrastructure segment's contribution to the group's overall revenue rose to 26% (9M 2025: 20%).

The group's profitability continued to be affected by rising input prices and lower average profit margins on ongoing projects. However, supported by revenue growth, both gross profit and operating profit increased year on year in absolute terms. Administrative expenses remained at the level of the previous year.

Compared to 30 September 2025, the group's order book increased by 3%. While the order books of both the Buildings and Infrastructure segments increased, their respective proportions of the group's total order book remained stable. A significant share of the group's order book consists of work scheduled for 2027.

Condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position

€'000 30 September 2026 31 December 2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 4,328 5,266 Other financial assets 1,140 1,088 Trade and other receivables 58,753 46,348 Prepayments 12,128 3,274 Inventories 42,493 26,022 Total current assets 118,842 81,998 Non-current assets Other investments 77 77 Other financial assets 2,710 1,810 Trade and other receivables 10,474 10,142 Investment property 3,704 5,517 Property, plant and equipment 14,518 12,234 Intangible assets 14,978 14,922 Total non-current assets 46,461 44,702 TOTAL ASSETS 165,303 126,700 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 11,108 12,049 Trade payables 75,908 49,569 Other payables 12,228 9,971 Deferred income 17,206 15,249 Provisions 790 3,863 Total current liabilities 117,240 90,701 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 13,488 5,708 Trade payables 5,302 1,605 Other non-current payables 1,292 0 Provisions 2,349 5,730 Total non-current liabilities 22,431 13,043 TOTAL LIABILITIES 139,671 103,744 EQUITY Share capital 14,379 14,379 Own (treasury) shares (660) (660) Share premium 635 635 Statutory capital reserve 2,554 2,554 Translation reserve 4,708 4,522 Retained earnings 2,323 141 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 23,939 21,571 Non-controlling interests 1,693 1,385 TOTAL EQUITY 25,632 22,956 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 165,303 126,700



Condensed consolidated interim statement of comprehensive income

€'000 9M 2026 Q3 2026 9M 2025 Q3 2025 2025 Revenue 216,089 89,176 147,666 55,028 208,281 Cost of sales (205,954) (84,961) (137,747) (50,559) (194,746) Gross profit 10,135 4,215 9,919 4,469 13,535 Marketing and distribution expenses (277) (65) (279) (110) (433) Administrative expenses (4,811) (1,452) (4,758) (1,686) (6,814) Other operating income 461 279 70 2 154 Other operating expenses (296) (237) (196) (36) (6,835) Operating profit (loss) 5,212 2,740 4,756 2,639 (393) Finance income 325 109 349 91 499 Finance costs (3,046) (1,058) (2,517) (613) (3,464) Net finance costs (2,721) (949) (2,168) (522) (2,965) Profit (loss) before tax 2,491 1,791 2,588 2,117 (3,358) Income tax expense (1) 0 0 0 (141) Profit (loss) for the period 2,490 1,791 2,588 2,117 (3,499) Other comprehensive income (loss)

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations 186 (10) 395 (78) 488 Total other comprehensive income (loss) 186 (10) 395 (78) 488 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) 2,676 1,781 2,983 2,039 (3,011) Profit (loss) attributable to: - Owners of the parent 2,182 1,747 1,738 1,872 (4,605) - Non-controlling interests 308 44 850 245 1,106 Profit (loss) for the period 2,490 1,791 2,588 2,117 (3,499) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: - Owners of the parent 2,368 1,737 2,133 1,794 (4,117) - Non-controlling interests 308 44 850 245 1,106 Comprehensive income (loss) for the period 2,676 1,781 2,983 2,039 (3,011) Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent: Basic earnings per share 11.4 8.5 11.0 9.8 Change against the comparative period, % 33.8% (22.4)% 5.0% 5.4%

The group's labour productivity and labour cost efficiency increased year on year, as revenue growth exceeded the increase in the number of employees and the staff costs incurred.

Andri Hõbemägi

Nordecon AS

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +372 6272 022

Email: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com

www.nordecon.com