Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.11.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Umsatz +31 %, Analysten mit Rating: KAUFEN - Aktie mit 200 % Potenzial
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ME

WKN: A0Q639 | ISIN: EE3100098328 | Ticker-Symbol: MKS
Frankfurt
05.11.26 | 08:07
26,700 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
MERKO EHITUS AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERKO EHITUS AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,95027,00012:45
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 07:00 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Merko Ehitus AS: 2026 9 months and III quarter consolidated unaudited interim report

COMMENTARY FROM MANAGEMENT

Merko Ehitus generated revenue of EUR 118 million in the third quarter of 2026 and EUR 268 million in the nine months of the year. Net profit amounted to EUR 12.6 million for the third quarter and EUR 25.4 million for the nine months of 2026.

According to the management of Merko Ehitus, real estate development and construction services both contributed equally to group third-quarter results. During the quarter completed and handed over 118 apartments and 18 commercial units to buyers, almost as many as in the first two quarters of the year combined. Merko secured order book remains strong at close to EUR 770 million, and several large projects moved into the active construction phase in the third quarter. Group companies' main task now is to complete the projects under way and keep risks under control.

According to management, the construction market continues to be dominated by the public sector in the construction services business segment, driven by defence and infrastructure procurements, and public sector related contracts also account for the majority of Merko's order book. The rise in fuel and energy prices over the year has taken its toll on the profitability of construction services. Group road construction company has been most affected by rising fuel prices, as it is proportionally the most exposed to fuel prices. In the third quarter, Merko signed new construction contracts worth EUR 22 million, the largest of which was for the Volta 1b residential development in the Krulli Quarter in Tallinn.

In the real estate development segment, according to the group's management, consumer confidence has been edging up in all of Merko's home markets, which has supported growth in the share of apartments sold under pre-sale agreements. As times remain uncertain, management does not predict that this trend will continue. Apartment supply remains high across all markets, giving buyers plenty of choice, which in turn keeps competition between developers intense and puts pressure on margins. This year, the new-build apartment market in Riga has picked up considerably, and group has launched several new development projects there as well.

To focus on core business - construction services and residential real estate development - Merko sold majority shareholding in the companies linked to the large-scale Rudninkai military campus PPP project in Lithuania in the third quarter. Kapitel acquired a 70% stake in the companies delivering the PPP project and managing and maintaining the completed facilities. Merko retains a 30% minority stake in these companies. As the general contractor, Merko remains responsible for delivering design-and-build contracts worth more than EUR 370 million in total. Engaging an investor helps the group maintain its strong liquidity.

Over the nine months, Merko handed over 238 apartments and 23 commercial units and started construction and sales of 394 apartments and four commercial units. At the end of the third quarter, 1325 apartments were under construction or completed, approximately one third of which were covered by pre-sale agreements. The largest development projects under way in the third quarter of 2026 were Uus-Veerenni, Noblessner and Lahekalda in Tallinn, Õielehe near Tallinn and Leedri in Tartu; Lucavsala, Arena Garden Towers, Magnolijas and Mežpilseta in Riga; and Vilneles Skverai and Šnipiškiu Urban in Vilnius.

In the third quarter of 2026, major construction projects under way in Estonia included the City Plaza 2 and Viktor Masing House office buildings, the Kullo Hobby Centre, and the Event Centre, the main building named Kasvuhoone, Volta 1b apartment buildings and infrastructure in the Krulli Quarter in Tallinn; the National Defence Building in Tartu; a hotel and event centre in Pärnu; the Rail Baltica Ülemiste passenger terminal; and the fourth stage of the Rail Baltica main line in Harju County and the Tallinn-Pärnu section. In Lithuania, the largest projects were wind farm infrastructure in the Pagegiai district and the Rudninkai military campus. In Latvia, the group was building military campuses and wind farm infrastructure in Smiltene municipality.

OVERVIEW OF THE III QUARTER AND 9 MONTHS RESULTS

PROFITABILITY
2026 9 months' pre-tax profit was EUR 25.0 million and Q3 2026 was EUR 14.2 million (9M 2025: EUR 40.2 million and Q3 2025 was EUR 16.6 million), which brought the pre-tax profit margin to 9.3% (9M 2025: 16.6%).
Net profit attributable to shareholders for 9 months 2026 was EUR 25.4 million (9M 2025: EUR 36.7 million) and for Q3 2026 net profit attributable to shareholders was EUR 12.6 million (Q3 2025: EUR 15.0 million). 9 months net profit margin was 9.5% (9M 2025: 15.2%).

REVENUE
Q3 2026 revenue was EUR 118.2 million (Q3 2025: EUR 73.9 million) and 9 months' revenue was EUR 268.1 million (9M 2025: EUR 241.8 million). 9 months' revenue increased by 10.9% compared to same period last year. The share of revenue earned outside Estonia in 9 months 2026 was 42.6% (9M 2025: 47.4%).

SECURED ORDER BOOK
As of 30 September 2026, the group's secured order book was EUR 769.1 million (30 September 2025: EUR 486.2 million). In 9 months 2026, group companies signed contracts in the amount of EUR 508.6 million (9M 2025: EUR 322.8 million). In Q3 2026, new contracts were signed in the amount of EUR 22.2 million (Q3 2025: EUR 99.6 million).

REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT
In 9 months 2026, the group sold a total of 238 apartments; in 9 months 2025, the group sold 315 apartments. The group earned a revenue of EUR 52.4 million from sale of own developed apartments in 9 months 2026 and EUR 59.7 million in 9 months 2025. In Q3 of 2026 a total of 118 apartments were sold, compared to 93 apartments in Q3 2025, and earned a revenue of EUR 24.7 million from sale of own developed apartments (Q3 2025: EUR 14.9 million).

CASH POSITION
At the end of the reporting period, the group had EUR 55.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, and equity of EUR 263.6 million (54.4% of total assets). Comparable figures as of 30 September 2025 were EUR 34.3 million and EUR 257.3 million (64.4% of total assets), respectively. As of 30 September 2026, the group's net debt was EUR 12.1 million (30 September 2025: negative EUR 8.0 million).

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
unaudited
in thousand euros

2026
9 months		2025
9 months		2026
III quarter		2025
III quarter		2025
12 months
Revenue268,123241,799118,23073,917310,941
Cost of goods sold(234,943)(194,749)(102,435)(55,938)(255,081)
Gross profit33,18047,05015,79517,97955,860
Marketing expenses(4,119)(3,753)(1,395)(1,052)(5,823)
General and administrative expenses(10,785)(12,998)(3,496)(4,251)(17,478)
Other operating income2,0471,5978035142,285
Other operating expenses(143)(271)114(175)(501)
Operating profit 20,18031,62511,82113,01534,343
Finance income/costs4,8478,5312,4193,63010,425
incl. finance income/costs from associate and joint ventures4,8768,4862,4253,64210,381
interest expense(620)(611)(261)(216)(836)
foreign exchange gain (loss)3131913733(18)
other financial income (expenses)278637118171898
Profit before tax25,02740,15614,24016,64544,768
Corporate income tax expense388(3,472)(1,668)(1,637)(4,850)
Net profit for financial year25,41536,68412,57215,00839,918
Other comprehensive income, which can subsequently be classified in the income statement
Currency translation differences of foreign entities(253)(11)(110)(18)20
Comprehensive income for the period25,16236,67312,46214,99039,938
Earnings per share for profit attributable to equity holders of the parent (basic and diluted, in EUR)1.442.070.710.852.26

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
unaudited
in thousand euros

30.09.202630.09.202531.12.2025
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents55,51034,27941,424
Short-term deposits3,00026,00018,000
Trade and other receivables71,74254,53743,658
Prepaid corporate income tax6967141,347
Inventories252,394200,646219,812
383,342316,176324,241
Non-current assets
Investments in associate and joint ventures35,15530,06031,957
Other shares and securities808080
Other long-term loans and receivables29,94418,28120,658
Deferred income tax assets2,8733,5942,874
Investment property11,12712,42612,395
Property, plant and equipment21,57318,30622,117
Intangible assets632703714
101,38483,45090,795
TOTAL ASSETS484,726399,626415,036
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Borrowings7,9599,5493,079
Payables and prepayments127,21992,32595,920
Income tax liability79731510
Deferred income from government grant--2
Short-term provisions12,8198,97810,426
148,794110,883109,937
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings59,67016,71030,012
Deferred income tax liability4,1646,7737,448
Other long-term payables8,4957,9597,073
72,32931,44244,533
TOTAL LIABILITIES221,123142,325154,470
EQUITY
Share capital7,9297,9297,929
Statutory reserve capital793793793
Currency translation differences(274)(52)(21)
Retained earnings255,155248,631251,865
TOTAL EQUITY263,603257,301260,566
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY484,726399,626415,036

Interim report is attached to the announcement and is also published on NASDAQ Tallinn and Merko's web page (group.merko.ee).

Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. As at the end of 2025, the group employed 613 people, and the group's revenue for 2025 was EUR 311 million.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.