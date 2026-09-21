Merko Ehitus AS: Start of construction of the fourth stage of Mežpilseta residential project (Riga, Latvia)

SIA Merko Majas, part of the AS Merko Ehitus group, has commenced construction of the fourth stage of the Mežpilseta residential project in the Mežciems area in Riga. A six-storey building with 53 apartments is set to be completed at the beginning of 2028.

The Mežpilseta (mezpilseta.merkomajas.lv) residential building will have an A energy efficiency rating. Apartment sizes range from 39 to 77 square meters, with prices of EUR 2,800 to 3,200 per square meter.

The residential development is located in the green and fast-growing Mežpilseta neighbourhood, right next to the forest. Each apartment will have a balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows and heated floors, creating a bright and comfortable living environment. Apartment prices include private storage rooms in the basement, with the option to purchase larger storage units if needed.

The project will feature a total of 37 outdoor parking spaces, including four spaces equipped with electric charging options. Residents will also benefit from a stroller storage room on the ground floor and shared amenities that include a spacious community lounge area with a kitchen and restroom facilities. The landscaped grounds will feature a children's playground, table tennis and recreational areas. Residents will benefit from a secure fenced yard, with additional safety ensured through security cameras inside and outside the building as well as access control system at the building entrance, stroller storage room, and basement storage area. Additional features include a bicycle repair station and enhanced technical solutions, such as decentralised ventilation units and underfloor heating with individual room temperature control.

This will be the sixth building in the Mežpilseta residential development. Four buildings comprising 164 apartments have already been completed, while a fifth building with 53 apartments is under construction and is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026. The Mežpilseta project consists in total of 11 residential buildings with 535 apartments.

SIA Merko Majas - merkomajas.lv - is a recognised Latvian residential developer. To ensure the best quality, convenience and assurance for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of development: planning, design, construction, sales, and warranty service-

Additional information: Mr. Roberts Reboks, Board member of SIA Merko Majas, phone: +371 2806 1061.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. As at the end of 2025, the group employed 613 people, and the group's revenue for 2025 was EUR 311 million-