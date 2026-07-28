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WKN: A0Q639 | ISIN: EE3100098328 | Ticker-Symbol: MKS
Frankfurt
28.07.26 | 08:02
27,000 Euro
-1,64 % -0,450
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
MERKO EHITUS AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERKO EHITUS AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,70027,90011:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2026 07:06 Uhr
57 Leser
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Merko Ehitus AS: Launch of seventh stage of Lahekalda apartments development project (Tallinn, Estonia)

OÜ Merko Kodud, part of the AS Merko Ehitus group, has decided to start the construction of the seventh stage of the Lahekalda residential development project located on the Maarjamäe limestone clint in Tallinn. This stage comprises a residential building with 50 apartments, scheduled for completion in autumn 2027.

The eight-storey, energy class A building at Paekalda 13 will offer apartments ranging in size from 37 to 124 square metres, with prices starting from 3,660 euros per square metre. Sales of the apartments are scheduled to start in September.

The Lahekalda quarter (http://www.merko.ee/lahekalda/en) is located in Tallinn, between Kadriorg and Pirita, on the Maarjamäe ridge. The development is expected to deliver approximately 25 residential buildings with more than 1,000 apartments over the next ten years. The landscaped courtyards will feature recreation and children's play areas, while the area will also include commercial and service buildings designed to support a well-integrated living environment.

The first ten buildings in the Lahekalda quarter with nearly 500 apartments are ready. Next apartment buildings to be completed in fall of 2026 are Paekalda 15 and Paekalda 17.

OÜ Merko Kodud (merko.ee/kodud- is Estonia's best-known and most trusted residential real estate developer. To ensure the best quality, convenience and assurance for home buyers, Merko manages all phases of the development: planning, design, construction, sales and warranty service.

Additional information: CEO of OÜ Merko Kodud, Mr. Indrek Tarto, phone: +372 680 5105.

Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee

AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2025, the group employed 613 people, and the group's revenue for 2025 was EUR 311 million.


- Lahekalda quarter 2025 eoy

- - - Lahekalda apartment house visualisation

- -

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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