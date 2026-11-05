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ACCESS Newswire
05.11.2026 12:02 Uhr
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U.S. Navy Contracts with CORAS.ai to Advance Program Execution, Readiness, and Decision Intelligence

CORAS.ai will bring GARY.ai and its Agentic AI Decision Intelligence to Portfolio Acquisition Executive (Aviation) Marine Corps Aviation Adversary and Specialized Aircraft (PMA-226) to reduce administrative burden, improve program visibility, funding execution analysis and forecasting, and scheduling risk

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / CORAS.ai, the only IL5/6++ Decision Intelligence Enterprise Platform in the DoW, today announced a contract with the Department of the Navy, Portfolio Acquisition Executive (Aviation) Marine Corps Aviation Adversary and Specialized Aircraft (PMA-226) to deploy its Native Agentic platform and defense orchestrator, GARY.ai, in support of critical program and requirements management, schedule and readiness risk, and funding forecasting and execution. CORAS.ai and GARY.ai are fully deployed and have been proven to save work time and schedules by an average of 84% with current DoW customers.

The PMA-226 mission is to acquire and provide full lifecycle readiness for adversary and specialized aircraft and provide contracted air services in support of the naval aviation enterprise. Its portfolio includes the F-5 and F-16, as well as aircraft supporting organizations including the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School and other missions.

"PMA-226 manages a complex mission, and our role is to be a partner to improve and increase critical program and requirements management," said Dan Naselius, President and CTO of CORAS.ai. "GARY gives teams a way to radically reduce the manual effort behind routine program tracking like milestone status and requirements, while creating greater visibility into what is changing, where risk is emerging, and to analyze and predict program fiscal year budgets, costs, and spending."

The CORAS.ai/GARY.ai engagement will reduce manual processes, provide clarity across systems and data, and support Naval Aviation readiness. CORAS.ai will focus on three areas: requirements management, schedule and readiness risk, and funding execution and forecasting. Because CORAS.ai is a COTS tool, no custom software development is required. Through GARY.ai AppFactory, capabilities can be dynamically generated and adapted to meet evolving mission needs without the lengthy development cycles traditionally associated with building new government applications.

"Defense organizations cannot wait for major integrations or custom software projects before AI begins delivering value," Naselius added. "The solution is to start with the information teams already have, reduce friction immediately, increase efficiency and clarity, and then build toward increasingly powerful Decision Intelligence."

This contract expands CORAS.ai's growing support across the U.S. Navy and defense industrial base, applying Native Agentic AI and Decision Intelligence to complex mission environments where readiness, resources, workforce, and program execution are closely connected.

About CORAS.ai: CORAS.ai is an AI-native decision intelligence platform built for government and defense missions. Operational at IL5/6(++), FedRAMP High, NIPR/SIPR, and other trusted environments, CORAS.ai enables organizations to accelerate decision-making, improve execution, and deploy trusted AI across portfolio, program, and operational domains. GARY is CORAS.ai's native agent, orchestrating data, models, workflows, and human decisions into a unified execution layer for mission outcomes. CORAS.ai is accessible through government acquisition pathways, including OneGov, GSA MAS IT, NASA SEWP, SBIR/STTR Phase I, II, and III eligibility, and through distribution partners GovSmart and Carahsoft. Learn more at CORAS.ai.

Media Relations:
Rebecca Churchill, 917-518-9789, v-rebecca.churchill@coras.ai

SOURCE: CORAS



Related Documents:
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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/u.s.-navy-contracts-with-coras.ai-to-advance-program-execution-readiness-and-1247145

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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