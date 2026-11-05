NaturalShrimp, Inc.: BlueFuture Aquatics, Inc. Announces Support for the Administration's America First Seafood Strategy

Company acquires the domain names USSeafood.com, USGrownSeafood.com, USCaughtSeafood.com, USCertifiedSeafood.com and BuyAmericanSeafood.com to support a planned audit platform for U.S.-grown seafood.

Five new domains support a planned audit platform to help consumers trace U.S.-grown seafood to its source and see the records behind the label.

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / BlueFuture Aquatics, Inc., formerly known as NaturalShrimp Incorporated and currently quoted under the symbol SHMP ("BlueFuture" or the "Company"), today announced its support for the America First Seafood Strategy released by the Administration on October 23, 2026, and its goal of helping American consumers identify, trust and choose seafood produced in the United States. In support of that goal, the Company has acquired five internet domain names: USSeafood.com, USGrownSeafood.com, USCaughtSeafood.com, USCertifiedSeafood.com and BuyAmericanSeafood.com. The Company believes that owning these names can position BlueFuture to participate meaningfully in the public and private sector effort to promote U.S. seafood.

The America First Seafood Strategy, issued jointly by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), sets out a federal plan to expand domestic seafood production, combat seafood fraud and mislabeling, and promote American seafood to consumers. In connection with the strategy, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued draft guidance for voluntary U.S.-origin statements on seafood, and the strategy calls for a nationwide campaign encouraging Americans to eat domestic seafood. The strategy also identifies increased aquaculture production as critical to reducing the nation's dependence on foreign seafood, and states that additional aquaculture-specific actions will be identified in the near term.

"We agree with the Administration's direction," said David Antelo, Chief Executive Officer of BlueFuture Aquatics. "American consumers should be able to know where their seafood came from and how it was produced, and American producers should be able to prove it. That is what we are building. These domain names give us a clear, memorable and permanent home for that message as the focus turns toward U.S.-grown and U.S.-caught seafood."

The five domains will make it easier to recognize and buy American seafood. BlueFuture plans to use the websites to help buyers find seafood verified as U.S.-caught or U.S.-grown and look up the records behind individual batches.

Starting with shrimp, BlueFuture plans to build a national network of Company-owned and franchised microfisheries. These small indoor farms would raise seafood close to customers using BlueFuture's proprietary technology and shared operating and monitoring practices. BlueFuture's planned private audit program would verify the records that trace each batch from stocking to the retail shelf, including where the seafood was raised and the water quality data recorded during production. Seafood that meets the program's standards would be eligible for Blue Grade certification.

The strategy places strong emphasis on truth in labeling, and FDA's draft guidance provides that U.S.-origin statements should be fully substantiated. "The strategy makes clear that origin claims have to be backed up," Mr. Antelo continued. "Our model is built around data. When a consumer sees our certification, we want them to know exactly what it means and to be able to trust it."

The Company intends to develop the five websites in phases alongside its technology validation and microfishery work and will provide updates as development progresses.

BlueFuture is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or acting on behalf of the U.S. government, NOAA, USDA, HHS or FDA. The Company's planned certification is separate from any federal labeling designation, including the proposed voluntary "U.S. Caught Seafood" designation described in the America First Seafood Strategy.

About BlueFuture Aquatics

BlueFuture Aquatics, Inc., formerly NaturalShrimp Incorporated and currently quoted under the symbol SHMP, is developing technology and operating systems for smaller, decentralized indoor aquaculture facilities. The company is focused on water quality control, automation, and validating a repeatable microfishery model for domestic shrimp production.

Investor Relations Contact

David Antelo

Email: david@bluefutureaq.com

Phone: (561) 716-0684

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views regarding future events and financial performance of BlueFuture Aquatics, Inc. (formerly NaturalShrimp Incorporated) (the "Company"). Forward-looking statements are projections concerning future events or the Company's future performance. In some cases, these statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "intends," "will," "could," or "continue," including the negative of these terms or similar expressions.

These statements include management's current plans, expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's intended use and development of the domain names described in this release, its planned certification, audit and traceability program, the development of Company-owned and independently owned microfisheries, the anticipated effect of federal seafood policy on the Company's business, the Company's transition to the BlueFuture business model, licensed technology, planned intellectual property filings, technology development and commercialization, financing, market and location validation, and future operations. There can be no assurance that the Company will develop or operate any website or program described in this release, that any federal policy described in this release will be implemented as proposed, or that the Company will benefit from it.

Prospective investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, and its subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any of these factors may cause the Company's or its industry's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise them because of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: NaturalShrimp, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/agriculture/bluefuture-aquatics-inc.-formerly-naturalshrimp-announces-support-for-the-administratio-1247175