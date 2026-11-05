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IS

WKN: A12DWB | ISIN: SE0006421871 | Ticker-Symbol: 0QD
Frankfurt
05.11.26 | 08:03
0,030 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMAGE SYSTEMS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMAGE SYSTEMS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.11.2026 11:30 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Image Systems AB: Image Systems' Business Unit Motion Analysis secures order worth approx. MSEK 1.5 from major European defence customer

Image Systems' business unit Motion Analysis has secured an order from a major European defence customer valued at approx. MSEK 1.5. The order covers a software subscription over 60 months with start during the fall of 2026.

"This order confirms the continued demand for our advanced solutions for motion analysis within military applications."

says Andreas Ovemyr, CEO Image Systems Motion Analysis.

For further information, please contact:
Jan Molin
CEO
jan.molin@imagesystems.se

About Image Systems
Image Systems is a Swedish high-tech company and a leading provider of products and services in high-resolution image processing. By continuously challenging market concepts and instead offering new and more efficient solutions, we help our customers achieve greater success in their businesses. The company serves a wide range of industries globally and operates through two business areas: RemaSawco and Motion Analysis.
Image Systems has approximately 75 employees in several countries. In 2025, the group had a turnover of SEK 169 million.
The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list and is traded under the ticker IS.
For more information, please visit our website: www.imagesystemsgroup.se

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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