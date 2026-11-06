Image Systems AB: Image Systems business unit RemaSawco receives order worth just under SEK 9.7 million from global industry group

RemaSawco has signed an agreement with a global industry group regarding two new systems for one of the group's sawmills. Installation and commisioning is included in the agreement.

The total order value amounts to just under SEK 9.7 million.

Delivery, installation and commissioning are planned for the spring 2027.

It feels very good that RemaSawco ones again receives then trust from a major group within the business. It provides another confirmation that we are doing the right things and that our offer is competitive."

says Erik Swerup, CEO RemaSawco.

For further information, please contact:

Jan Molin

CEO

jan.molin@imagesystems.se

About Image Systems

Image Systems is a Swedish high-tech company and a leading provider of products and services in high-resolution image processing. By continuously challenging market concepts and instead offering new and more efficient solutions, we help our customers achieve greater success in their businesses. The company serves a wide range of industries globally and operates through two business areas: RemaSawco and Motion Analysis.

Image Systems has approximately 75 employees in several countries. In 2025, the group had a turnover of SEK 169 million.

The company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list and is traded under the ticker IS.

For more information, please visit our website: www.imagesystemsgroup.se