Frankfurt-based Revolta has installed and commissioned its first sodium-ion home battery at a customer property near Aschaffenburg, Germany. The high-voltage system, oeprating at a nominal voltage of 450 V, comprises five battery modules with a combined capacity of 10 kWh. While not setting any records for installation size, the sodium-ion storage system rollout continues and provides both Revolta and the industry a look at customer site usage, with operating data to follow. The property already has around 20 kW of solar PV and a small hydroelectric plant housed in a former mill. The hydro plant ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...