State-owned electricity corporation Électricité du Liban (EDL) has opened a tender for the operation and maintenance of solar energy facilities on the Beirut River in Lebanon. Available tender details state a contract length of one year. The invite adds the public tender will be procured based on price, with EDL set to finance the works through its own funds. Interested bidders can purchase tender documents from Lebanon's Public Procurement Authority for a fee of LBP 5 million ($55.84). The deadline for submitting clarification requests is Dec. 28, 2026, ahead of a deadline for submitting bids, ...

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