

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Bechtle AG (BC8G, BC8.DE, BECTY), a German information technology company, on Thursday reported third-quarter preliminary earnings before tax of EUR 92 million, up 14% from the same period last year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company has revised up its earnings before tax growth outlook. The company now anticipates earnings before tax growth of over 10%, compared with the earlier guidance of 5% to 10%. Bechtle reaffirmed annual revenue growth guidance of 5% to 10%.



For fiscal 2025, the IT company had reported earnings before tax of EUR 324.2 million and revenue of EUR 6.41 billion.



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