The science-based policy paper examines sugar taxes, warning labels, and reformulation, distinguishing changes in purchasing behavior from demonstrated health improvements and calling for smarter prevention.

As governments debate sugar taxation and nutrition measures, a new policy paper asks a critical question: Do these interventions deliver lasting health improvements, for whom, and at what cost?

Published by Competere with the support of the Association of Latin American Sugar Producers (UNALA), Understanding Sugar Beyond the Narrative by Pietro Paganini offers policymakers, journalists, and consumers an accessible guide to sugar's role in health, sustainability, and the global economy.

Combining scientific evidence with economic and policy analysis, the paper challenges common misconceptions and examines whether taxation, warning labels, and reformulation deliver measurable health benefits.

While sugar taxes can influence prices, purchases, and product composition, evidence of lasting improvements in obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular health remains limited. Intermediate outcomes should not be confused with demonstrated health benefits.

Reviewed studies estimate reductions of 2.3-4.4 grams of sugar daily approximately 9-18 calories under specific beverage taxation scenarios, raising questions about the proportionality of fiscal interventions.

"Changing purchasing behavior is not the same as improving health," said Paganini. "Policymakers must demonstrate that regulatory interventions deliver meaningful health outcomes."

The paper also identifies potential unintended consequences:

Economic burdens: Disproportionate impacts on lower-income households and smaller businesses.

Substitution and reformulation: Shifts in consumption patterns and nutritional trade-offs that may undermine intended benefits.

Market distortions: Effects on agricultural value chains, employment, and producing countries.

Recognizing obesity and other non-communicable diseases as multifactorial, the paper explains how sugar can fit within a balanced diet. It proposes assessing nutrition policies against health outcomes, economic and social costs, proportionality, and consumer choice. It advocates positive nutrition, food literacy, physical activity, innovation, personalized prevention, and consumer empowerment.

"The alternative to sugar taxes is not inaction. It is better action," Paganini concluded. "Effective prevention requires evidence, proportionality, and policies that empower people to build healthier lifestyles."

About Competere

Competere is an independent policy and advocacy organization advancing innovation, trade, and human development through evidence-based research.

About UNALA

The Association of Latin American Sugar Producers represents the sugarcane agro-industrial sector across 15 Latam countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261105991387/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

English-language media: Carola Macagno cmacagno@competere.eu +39 349 243 6777

Author inquiries: Pietro Paganini ppaganini@competere.eu