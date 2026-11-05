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Umsatz +31 %, Analysten mit Rating: KAUFEN - Aktie mit 200 % Potenzial
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WKN: 897832 | ISIN: IT0000066123 | Ticker-Symbol: 4BE
Tradegate
05.11.26 | 11:22
13,530 Euro
-1,84 % -0,254
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Italien 40
Europa 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
BPER BANCA SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BPER BANCA SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,56013,56814:03
13,56013,56814:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BPER BANCA
BPER BANCA SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BPER BANCA SPA13,530-1,84 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.