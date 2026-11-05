

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - BPER Banca (BPE.MI) reported nine month profit attributable to the owners of the Parent of 1.94 billion euros compared to 1.73 billion euros, last year. Adjusted net profit totalled 2.01 billion euros, up 16.4% from prior year. Excluding TRS and other market effects, adjusted net profit for the period was 1.94 billion euros, an increase of 12.2% from prior year.



Net interest income amounted to 3.375 billion euros, up 3.5% from prior year. Net fee and commission income was 2.00 billion euros, up 3.4% from prior year. Core revenues were at 5.38 billion euros, an increase of 3.5% from last year.



BPER Banca shares are trading at 13.52 euros on Borsa Italiana, down 0.92%.



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