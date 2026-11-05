

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Air Products And Chemicals Inc. (APD) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $584.3 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $4.9 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Air Products And Chemicals Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $804.8 million or $3.61 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.3% to $3.555 billion from $3.166 billion last year.



Air Products And Chemicals Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $584.3 Mln. vs. $4.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.62 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $3.555 Bln vs. $3.166 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.35 To $ 3.45



FY27 Guidance Adjusted EPS-$14.15 - $14.50



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