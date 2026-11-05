YunoJuno Named a Leader in Everest Group's Contractor of Record (CoR) and Contingent Employer of Record (CEoR) Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026

New analysis from global research and advisory firm Everest Group names YunoJuno a Leader in CoR and CEoR solutions, as risk reduction continues to be the primary consideration for buyers.

NEW YORK and LONDON, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YunoJuno, the Freelancer Engagement and Management System (FEMS) for global enterprises that powers the entire contingent worker lifecycle, has been named a Leader in Everest Group's Contractor of Record (CoR) and Contingent Employer of Record (CEoR) Solutions PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026. The report recognizes YunoJuno as a leading provider in a market Everest Group identifies as one of the fastest growing in the talent solutions space, with growth of more than 30% in 2025.

The recognition follows YunoJuno's position as the highest designated Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group's Freelancer Engagement and Management System (FEMS) PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026. Both recognitions reflect the growing demand for an integrated solution that embeds classification and compliance across the global contractor lifecycle.

The latest CoR and CEoR assessment marks a defining moment for the category. As enterprises have scaled their use of independent talent, FEMS have evolved into critical business infrastructure, governing how organizations source, contract, engage and pay a growing share of their workforce. Within that infrastructure, worker classification and compliance alone have grown in scale and complexity to a level where CoR and CEoR now warrant dedicated analysis as a solution category in their own right. The scale of this can be seen in practice, with YunoJuno completing 60,000+ worker classifications annually and processing more than $3bn in workforce payments to date.

The 2026 research reflects this shift. It reports that buyer demand is moving toward integrated external workforce compliance and management, and that risk reduction has become the primary consideration for CoR and CEoR buyers. Enterprises are scrutinizing classification methodology, decision documentation, misclassification indemnification and ongoing reassessment, increasingly favoring providers that support a broader portion of the contractor lifecycle. Everest Group's CoR category also encompasses Agent of Record (AoR) models that combine worker classification, compliance support and contractor management capabilities.

Runar Reistrup, CEO of YunoJuno, said: "As contractor workforce management has matured, compliance has grown into a discipline of its own. Enterprises need confidence that every contractor engagement is compliant from the first day to the last. Being named a Leader in CoR and CEoR solutions by Everest Group reflects our investment in carrying classification risk on behalf of our clients and in actively mitigating that risk in every market where they operate."

In Everest Group's latest assessment, YunoJuno's standout capabilities included:

Embedded classification: a two-stage worker and role classification process combining jurisdiction-specific decisioning, legal-advisor-maintained compliance frameworks, human review and misclassification indemnification

a two-stage worker and role classification process combining jurisdiction-specific decisioning, legal-advisor-maintained compliance frameworks, human review and misclassification indemnification AI-supported risk management: the YunoJuno AI Compliance Agent, which monitors live engagements for tenure, extensions and cross-entity engagement patterns, shifting compliance from point-in-time classification toward ongoing risk management

the YunoJuno AI Compliance Agent, which monitors live engagements for tenure, extensions and cross-entity engagement patterns, shifting compliance from point-in-time classification toward ongoing risk management End-to-end lifecycle management: an integrated platform supporting sourcing, classification, onboarding, management, invoicing and payments globally

an integrated platform supporting sourcing, classification, onboarding, management, invoicing and payments globally Advance contractor payments: workers can be paid ahead of clients' standard payment terms, without clients pre-funding program spend

workers can be paid ahead of clients' standard payment terms, without clients pre-funding program spend Enterprise integration: open APIs and integrations with platforms including VMSs, P2Ps and ERPs, alongside MSP partnerships

Buyers cited by Everest Group also highlighted YunoJuno's ease of use, responsive support and collaborative partnership, including flexibility in adapting integrations and workflows to client requirements.

As scrutiny of worker classification, tax, payroll and labor law intensifies, compliance is becoming the defining measure by which every contractor management program is judged. The enterprises best placed to scale independent talent will be those that treat compliance as a strategic capability.

To read more about the compliance capabilities within the assessment, visit YunoJuno.

About YunoJuno

YunoJuno is the Freelancer Engagement and Management System (FEMS) for global enterprises. Purpose-built for the entire contingent worker lifecycle, it enables organizations to source, classify, contract, engage and pay independent contractors in 165+ countries.

Backed by a proprietary tax and compliance engine and misclassification indemnification, YunoJuno takes on clients' worker-classification liability. Founded in 2012, the company has processed more than $3bn in workforce payments and completes 60,000+ worker classifications annually. YunoJuno was named by Everest Group as the highest Leader and Star Performer in its Freelancer Engagement and Management System (FEMS) PEAK Matrix Assessment 2026.

For more information, visit www.yunojuno.com.

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