NOVOSENSE Microelectronics: NOVOSENSE to Showcase Automotive and AI Data Center Power IC Advances at electronica 2026

NOVOSENSE to Showcase Automotive and AI Data Center Power IC Advances at electronica 2026

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVOSENSE Microelectronics, a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog and mixed-signal ICs, has confirmed its attendance at electronica 2026, with the company set to showcase its advances in automotive and AI data center power IC technologies at the event.

electronica takes place from November 10 to 13, with the NOVOSENSE stand located in Hall C5, Booth 159. The company's exhibits will demonstrate how combining ICs for control, power conversion, sensing, isolation and communication can address specific system requirements and help simplify client development.

NOVOSENSE's Eason Fang will present "Beyond Isolation: Enabling the Next Generation of 800V Electric Vehicle Architectures" on November 10, from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. CET, at the Automotive Forum, Smart Mobility Stage, Hall B4, Stand 445.

Demonstrations:

For AI data center power, NOVOSENSE will demonstrate IC coverage across server PSUs, high-voltage DC-DC conversion and solid-state transformers (SSTs). This includes its Isolation+ portfolio, spanning digital isolation, isolated sensing and interfaces, isolated power and isolated gate drivers, alongside current and voltage sensing, signal conditioning and auxiliary power.

As part of the event, the company will highlight a new server PSU with a bridgeless totem-pole PFC stage and full-bridge LLC converter supporting conversion from 220 VAC to 12 VDC. A high-voltage DC-DC reference design for converting to 400 V uses an all-SiC power stage, achieves 99% peak efficiency and supports synchronous and asynchronous buck operation. Its modular architecture allows control, gate driving, auxiliary power and sensing modules to be replaced to simplify device comparison and solution validation.

For automotive applications, the company will highlight a novel crash power module designed to support emergency door unlocking and handle deployment by boosting energy stored in a supercapacitor following a collision and the resulting loss of the vehicle's low-voltage battery supply. The integrated approach brings together charging, motor driving, control, power management and communication functions.

For electric vehicle charging and cabin applications, an NSUC1527-based ambient lighting demo supports charging-type indication, battery-status display, interior ambient lighting and other dynamic lighting effects, with support for up to 27 LEDs.

Other exhibits cover motor and load driving for body control and zonal architectures, automotive LED drivers, high-speed camera and display links, and ultrasonic radar ICs for parking assistance.

For further information, please visit Hall C5, Booth 159, Trade Fair Center Messe München, Germany.

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