NOVOSENSE Plans AirTouch Acquisition to Round Out Its RF Portfolio and Expand in ADAS and Smart Terminals

SUZHOU, China, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NOVOSENSE Microelectronics (688052.SH / 02676.HK), a leading Chinese supplier of analog ICs, announced plans to acquire a 78.1520% stake in Ningbo Airtouch Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (AirTouch) for RMB 486.927 million in cash. AirTouch's expertise in millimeter-wave radar system-on-chip (SoC) design would broaden NOVOSENSE's portfolio with additional RF products. These additions would expand the range of ADAS and smart terminal applications NOVOSENSE serves and give its clients more comprehensive system-level IC solutions. Upon completion, AirTouch's core team would retain the remaining stake as a long-term incentive.

A chip R&D platform for analog, sensing, RF, digital and SoC design

NOVOSENSE is a leader in China's analog IC industry, particularly in automotive analog ICs. Its portfolio includes sensors, signal chain ICs and power management ICs. Revenue exceeded RMB 4.2 billion in the first three quarters of 2026, with the automotive business accounting for more than 30% of the total. Founded in 2017, AirTouch is a leading specialist in smart RF sensor ICs. It has long focused on the development and commercialization of microwave and millimeter-wave radar SoCs. Its products and technologies span the 5.8, 10, 24, 60 and 77 GHz bands.

AirTouch's RF and millimeter-wave expertise complements NOVOSENSE's existing analog and mixed-signal technologies. The acquisition would bring together capabilities in analog, sensing, RF, digital and SoC design, establishing a broader chip R&D capability framework and enabling NOVOSENSE to develop more highly integrated ICs for its clients.

Expanding in ADAS and smart terminals

The acquisition also aims to grow NOVOSENSE's business in two of its core markets.

In automotive electronics, the acquisition would mark an important step in NOVOSENSE's expansion in ADAS. According to data from the Shanghai Integrated Circuit Industry Association, the global market for automotive millimeter-wave radar is projected to grow from RMB 28.88 billion in 2025 to RMB 37.61 billion in 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 5.42%. China's market is projected to grow faster, from RMB 6.25 billion to RMB 11.45 billion over the same period, at a compound annual growth rate of 12.87%.

AirTouch's 77 GHz automotive millimeter-wave radar products have completed preliminary development and are being introduced to leading automotive Tier 1 customers. Its forthcoming chip for satellite radar architectures has eight transmit and eight receive channels (8T8R). Pairing it with NOVOSENSE's automotive SerDes devices and power management ICs (PMICs) would make NOVOSENSE one of the few suppliers worldwide to offer a complete analog solution for automotive satellite radar, supporting the development of more intelligent vehicles.

NOVOSENSE has been active in automotive electronics for more than a decade and holds a leading market position in system-level IC solutions for automotive battery, motor and electronic control systems. Its products are gaining wider adoption in body electronics and lighting, chassis and safety systems, smart cockpits and ADAS. The company aims to provide full-stack IC solutions for its automotive clients.

NOVOSENSE's ADAS portfolio covers a range of automotive ICs for power management, sensing, connectivity and control. The planned acquisition of AirTouch would further expand this portfolio with millimeter-wave radar products.

The acquisition would also substantially strengthen NOVOSENSE's position in smart terminals. AirTouch is a leading supplier of low-frequency radar in China. Its 5.8 GHz, 10 GHz and 24 GHz radar SoCs have an established record of volume production and commercial use in smart lighting, home appliances, bathroom products, two-wheeled vehicles and drones. Its 60 GHz millimeter-wave radar products are also shipping in volume for applications such as elder care and breathing and heart rate monitoring. These products would further strengthen NOVOSENSE's presence in smart homes, smart appliances and other smart terminal applications.

Integrating operations and strengthening core technologies

After closing, AirTouch's R&D, quality, production and sales operations will be fully integrated into NOVOSENSE. Within NOVOSENSE's R&D organization, the two teams will pool resources to develop the next generation of 60 GHz products, bring 77 GHz automotive millimeter-wave radar SoCs from development into volume production, and build RF and millimeter-wave technology platforms. They will also draw on both companies' client relationships and sales channels to bring millimeter-wave radar to a wider range of applications.

As AI moves more rapidly into the physical world, future devices will need to detect subtler changes, transmit signals more efficiently and handle more complex control tasks. Integrating AirTouch would strengthen NOVOSENSE's underlying hardware for sensing and signal transmission. These capabilities will provide a robust semiconductor foundation for the intelligent evolution of automotive, renewable energy and power supply, industrial automation, and smart terminal applications, supporting the development of Physical AI.

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