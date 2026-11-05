NTT DATA Business Solutions AG: NTT DATA earns recognition from SAP as client-adopted AI agents create real business impact

NTT DATA earns recognition from SAP as client-adopted AI agents create real business impact

NTT DATA brings 11 client-adopted AI agents to SAP TechEd as part of the partner agent showcase, all now available to explore on SAP Discovery Center.

Real-world client deployments demonstrate measurable value, including 90%+ fully automated processing and 50% less time spent on individual time entries

NTT DATA named SAP Business AI Platform Validated Partner

BIELEFELD, Germany, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Two SAP recognitions underscore the expertise of NTT DATA, a global leader in AI, digital business and technology services, in bringing agentic AI into real-world business processes and scaling SAP Business AI Platform across client environments. At the Partner Summit at SAP TechEd Berlin in late October, the company successfully participated in the partner agent race to SAP TechEd and received SAP Business AI Platform Validated Partner designation.

The recognitions acknowledge NTT DATA's strong capabilities in developing and deploying a growing portfolio of AI agents that deliver measurable results for clients. At Lemvigh-Müller, the Purchase Order Confirmation Matching Agent enables more than 90% of supplier confirmations to be automated, with approximately 98% matching accuracy. The Project Staffing Agent deployed for zeb has helped reduce the time needed for individual entries by 50%. Synthomer uses the Purchase Order Conversion Agent to bring agentic AI into its order-to-close processes. For order intake, beta tests have achieved a 98% first-time material match rate.

These real-world implementations demonstrate how NTT DATA is pursuing its ambition to become the world's leading AI-native services company and helping turn SAP's vision of the Autonomous Enterprise into business reality.

"The real promise of agentic AI begins when it leaves the pilot stage and becomes part of everyday business," says Krunal Patel, Global AI, Innovation & Software Assets Leader at NTT DATA Business Solutions. "Our teams have put tremendous effort into translating potential into practical solutions that tackle real operational challenges. The recognition at SAP TechEd is a testament to that dedication. Just as importantly, it motivates us to keep moving forward, pushing the boundaries of what is possible with SAP Business AI Platform while keeping client value firmly at the center of what we do."

Built for business: 11 AI agents for SAP clients to freely explore

The partner agent race to SAP TechEd recognizes client-adopted agents built on SAP Business AI Platform that act autonomously, enabling clients to explore concrete applications of agentic AI and identify where autonomous capabilities can make a difference in their own business.

The broader portfolio includes agents such as:

Purchase Order Matching Agent: Matches incorrectly specified orders with the material catalog from SAP to help keep sales orders moving and reduce manual processing.

Supplier Contract Leakage Agent: Identifies pricing discrepancies and missed rebates in supplier contracts.

Validated Sales Order Creation Agent: Creates customer sales orders from incoming order documents in validated Life Science environments.

All 11 AI agents can be accessed on SAP Discovery Center.

"Our partners are the force multiplier in bringing the Autonomous Enterprise to life," says Karl Fahrbach, Chief Partner Officer at SAP. "In this next era of enterprise transformation, success will increasingly be measured by the tangible business value agentic AI delivers for customers. That is where the combination of technology, industry knowledge and implementation experience becomes critical. NTT DATA brings these strengths together and we are excited to build on our longstanding collaboration to deliver the next generation of AI-powered business outcomes for clients."

NTT DATA's designation as an SAP Business AI Platform Validated Partner reflects a broader set of capabilities across the platform. In addition to the development and publication of partner-built AI agents, the validation criteria include certified expertise, client go-lives, active use of SAP Joule for Consultants, and demonstrated alignment with SAP's AI-Native North Star Reference Architecture.

For more information, please visit nttdata-solutions.com.

About NTT DATA Business Solutions

NTT DATA Business Solutions is focused on SAP and works within a strong ecosystem of partners including Microsoft and ServiceNow. We enable midmarket and lower large enterprise companies worldwide to become Intelligent Enterprises - from consulting and implementation to managed services. We are part of NTT DATA, a $30+ billion business and technology services leader, serving 75% of the Fortune Global 100. Together, we are committed to accelerating client success and positively impacting society through responsible innovation. We are one of the world's leading AI and digital infrastructure providers, with unmatched capabilities in enterprise-scale AI, cloud, security, connectivity, data centers and application services. Our consulting and industry solutions help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 70 countries. We also offer clients access to a robust ecosystem of innovation centers as well as established and start-up partners. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3 billion each year in R&D.

SAP Trademark Statement

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Press Contact NTT DATA Business Solutions Global Communications NTT DATA Business Solutions AG Email: communications-solutions-GLOBAL@bs.nttdata.com





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ntt-data-earns-recognition-from-sap-as-client-adopted-ai-agents-create-real-business-impact-302930651.html