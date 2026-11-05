London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Drivers looking for temporary car insurance who add the Covertime app in ChatGPT can get an indicative price for temporary cover in seconds, and AI agents browsing covertime.com can now fetch a price too, as Covertime moves to meet customers where they are starting to look.





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Covertime is the first UK temporary insurance specialist to make indicative pricing available through AI assistants. With the Covertime app added in ChatGPT, a driver can ask what temporary cover would cost and get an indicative price range for their vehicle and chosen length of cover.

AI agents which browse the web, such as ChatGPT's agent mode, Perplexity's Comet and Claude in Chrome, can also now ask covertime.com for an indicative price directly and hand the customer over to finish. This works through WebMCP, a new web standard from Google and Microsoft that lets websites answer AI agents properly instead of leaving them to guess their way through a form.

In both cases the principle is the same: a quick, honest guide price, always shown as a range with the assumptions behind it, and a smooth hand-off to covertime.com.

No insurance is bought inside the AI: every policy is completed on covertime.com through exactly the same regulated process as any other customer. The AI shows an indicative range, never an exact price, and the customer always finishes the purchase themselves, after seeing exactly what will be shared.

The move aims to meet the need of a growing number of drivers who now start by asking an AI assistant rather than typing into a search engine.

Gunnar Peters, CEO of Covertime, said: "The way people look for things is changing in front of us. More and more drivers are turning to an AI assistant, and we wanted Covertime to be there with a genuine answer the moment someone asks what temporary cover would cost for their own car.

"We believe we are the first temporary insurance specialist to do this, and we have built it so the customer stays firmly in control. You get a quick guide price in seconds, but the policy itself is still bought on our website through exactly the same regulated process as always.

"This is where the market is heading, and we intend to be at the front of it."

For more on temporary cover, visit covertime.com.

About Covertime.com

Covertime is a UK-based temporary car insurance provider, authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 1022738), registered in England and Wales (Company No. 15868833). Founded by the team behind the creation of the UK's temporary car insurance market, Covertime offers cover from one hour to 28 days for drivers looking to borrow a car, drive a new purchase home, share a long journey or add a temporary driver to a vehicle.

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