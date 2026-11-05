Highlights include 6.10 g/t Au over 4.1 m, 26.1 g/t Au over 1.2 m and 2.90 g/t Au over 5.5 m; four breccia pipes within a 1 km² area indicate the possible presence of a significant porphyry Cu-Au deposit at depth

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from the final three holes, Nos. 079, 080 and 081, of the June diamond drilling program on the Company's Rabbit North property near Kamloops, B.C. (see Fig. 1), notably five Au intersections up to 12.5 m wide at a minimum Au grade of 1.4 g/t in Hole 081 on the Thunder North Zone, including three high-grade intervals of 6.10 g/t Au over 4.1 m, 26.1 g/t Au over 1.2 m and 2.90 g/t Au over 5.5 m.

In addition, Holes 079 and 080 intersected a new Cu-Au breccia pipe near the Blue Sky gold zone - the fourth such pipe discovered by the Company piercing the Nicola volcaniclastic rocks within a 1 km2 area west of the Durand Stock (see Fig. 1), indicating the former existence at depth of a large hydrothermal reservoir primed with Cu and Au, and thus the possible presence of a significant, wholly preserved porphyry Cu-Au deposit ~1 km below the current drill holes.

To further guide the next drilling programs, the Company recently completed a drone LIDAR survey and detailed geological mapping and boulder prospecting along the Thunder North - Blue Sky trend.

Drilling Summary

The Company's June drilling program comprised eight holes totaling 2303.5 m, all targeting extensions of the Company's Thunder, Thunder North and Blue Sky gold discoveries. The results from the first three holes, Nos. RN26-074 to 076 west of Thunder, were released promptly (see August 13, 2026 press release) but those from the remaining five holes were delayed because less than half of the core in three holes had been cut and assayed due to unavailability of experienced core cutters. The remaining core was cut in late September. The assays for Holes 077 and 078 west of the Blue Sky zone were reported in an October 15, 2026 press release. The remaining assays, for Holes 079 and 080 further west of Blue Sky and Hole 081 at Thunder North, are presented herein.



Figure 1 - Location of the Rabbit North property showing the geology of the central part and the major shear structures controlling Tower's gold discoveries. These shear zones are roughly coincident with more recent graben fault valleys that have been infilled by Chilcotin basalt flows. The yellow stars mark the locations of the main Au intersections in the initial discovery holes on the gold zones. Intersected Cu-Au breccia pipes are shown as yellow squares.



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Hole 081, Thunder North

Hole 081 was drilled to on the eastern part of the Thunder North Zone to replace Hole 073 of the December, 2025 drilling program which was stopped short of the gold zone for the holiday break (see March 18, 2026 press release). The five significant Au intersections obtained from the replacement hole include three within a 52 m span centered on the Thunder North structure and two higher in the hole near the Chilcotin cover basalts. In plan view (see Fig. 2), this gold distribution pattern is suggestive of a fold with its nose ~50 m to the northeast and the shallow gold intersections on the northwestern limb and deeper intersections on the southeastern limb. Alternatively, since the cover basalts occupy a fault-controlled paleovalley, it could be due to fault repetition of a single gold zone.



Figure 2 - Significant gold intersections in Hole 081 relative to previously reported intersections of the Thunder and Thunder North zones. See Fig. 1 for bedrock lithologies and expanded legend.



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The upper two gold intersections, beginning 44 and 77 m below the basalt, averaged 2.90 g/t Au over 5.5 m and 1.38 g/t Au over 12.2 m, respectively (see Table 1). A third, potentially significant intersection closer to the basalt averaged 0.86 g/t Au over 4.2 m. Most of the earlier holes to the west did not intersect these upper gold horizons (see Fig. 2), apparently because the holes were collared too far southeast.

The three deeper gold intervals, beginning 198.8, 213.3 and 246.0 m down-hole, averaged 26.1 g/t Au over 1.2 m, 1.40 g/t Au over 12.5 m and 6.10 g/t Au over 4.1 m, respectively.











Total

Depth

(m)

Mineralized Interval(s) Cu (%) Average Au

Grade

(g/t) Au x m Hole No. Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Mineralized Zone(s) From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) RN-25-079 663362 5607786 315.20 -59.2 270.00 Upper Blue Sky 69.70 105.50 35.80

0.17













Upper Blue Sky 119.00 141.00 24.00

0.18













Cu-Au breccia pipe 143.00 161.00 18.00 0.10 0.20













Lower Blue Sky 230.60 233.70 3.10

2.82

RN-25-080 663331 5607744 314.47 -69.9 287.00 Upper Blue Sky 59.50 65.00 5.50

0.91













Cu-Au breccia pipe 136.50 205.00 68.50 0.16 0.16

RN-25-081 663010 5607639 145.16 -44.4 299.00 Thunder North 47.00 51.20 4.20

0.86













Thunder North 77.00 82.50 5.50

2.90 16











Thunder North 110.50 122.70 12.20

1.38 17











Thunder North 198.80 200.00 1.20

26.10 31











Thunder North 213.30 225.80 12.50

1.40 18











Thunder North 246.60 250.70 4.10

6.10 25











including 248.50 249.60 1.10

20.40



Table 1 - Significant orogenic Au and pre-orogenic Cu-Au intercepts from Rabbit North Holes 079, 080 and 081. Gold grade (in g/t) x core width (in metres) greater than 10 are also shown. Gold values are uncut. Samples with Au grades greater than 15 g/t are shown individually. True widths have not been determined. See Figure 2 for hole locations.

Holes 079 and 080, Blue Sky

Holes 079 and 080 were drilled 50 and 100 m southwest along the Blue Sky gold trend from Holes 077 and 078 which had successfully extended the Blue Sky Zone by 50 m with intersections of up to 20.3 m of 3.13 g/t Au from the Upper Domain of the zone and 134 m of 0.65 g/t Au from the Lower Domain (see Fig. 3 and October 15, 2026 press release).





Figure 3 - Locations of Holes 079 and 080 relative to the Blue Sky gold zone. See Fig. 1 for bedrock lithologies and expanded legend.



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As expected, both holes intersected the Blue Sky gold trend with its characteristic syn-mineralization quartz-feldspar porphyry (QFP) dykes, quartz-sericite-pyrite (QSP) alteration and wide intervals of strongly anomalous Au values, especially in Hole 079 (38.5 m of 0.17 g/t Au and 24 m of 0.18 g/t Au; see Table 1). However, each hole encountered only a single, moderately mineralized section (3.1 m of 2.82 g/t Au in Hole 079, 5.5 m of 0.91 g/t Au in Hole 080). More drilling is required to determine whether this is due to the apparent folding of the Blue Sky Zone into a more northerly direction noted at Holes 077 and 078 in the October 15, 2026 press release, thus bypassing Holes 079 and 080, or is just an example of the local variability seen in most orogenic gold deposits.

Both holes did, however, intersect a pre-orogenic Cu-Au breccia pipe, adding to the three pipes previously intersected by the Company. The Hole 079 intersection is 18 m wide and averages 0.1% Cu and 0.2 g/t Au (see Table 2). The Hole 080 intersection spans 68.5 m and averages 0.16% Cu and 0.16 g/t Au. The Cu-Au grade increases down-hole, culminating in 8.8 m of 0.41% Cu and 0.21 g/t Au in the most intensely brecciated tuff, at which point the breccia pipe is cut off by a 39.2-m-wide QFP dyke. In contrast to the breccia pipe, the QFP has an extremely low Cu content (<10 ppm) - a diagnostic feature of the younger, orogenic Au zones at Rabbit North.

Next Steps

Although the potential for a significant, pre-orogenic porphyry Cu-Au deposit at a depth of roughly 1 km appears to be high, the Company's immediate plans are to maintain its current focus on expanding and demonstrating the economic potential of its near-surface Au discoveries.

The next drilling program will benefit from three initiatives recently completed by the Company:

An archaeological survey, which successfully reduced by ~95% the potentially sensitive areas where drilling was previously restricted. This will allow more effective and efficient placement of the drill holes, including short holes to measure the Au resources within the previously untested uppermost levels of the Thunder North and Blue Sky Zones. A drone LIDAR survey that, through its capacity to accurately map the terrain surface through forest cover, is expected to reveal previously unrecognized structural lineaments associated with the orogenic Au mineralization. Delivery of the LIDAR maps is expected shortly. Detailed geological mapping and boulder prospecting along the eastern projection of the Blue Sky gold trend through the Durand Stock. The just-received Au assays reveal high grades in samples of both transported boulders and in-situ diorite outcrops, reinforcing the strong gold-grain anomalies (up to 1001 grains per sample; see November 3, 2025 press release) obtained from the boulder-bearing glacial till that covers most of the bedrock surface. The results are currently being assessed and will be presented in a separate press release.

Methods and Qualified Person

The drill core was logged at Tower's leased, fully equipped core facility near Kamloops under the direction Matthew Husslage, P.Geo. Mr. Husslage has managed or co-managed all of Tower's Rabbit North diamond drilling programs since the discovery of the Lightning Zone in December 2021.

Split samples of the core, generally 1.0 or 1.5 m in length, were delivered directly to Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) in Kamloops, BC, a laboratory certified as ISO/IEC 17025 Accredited (Lab 790) by the Standards Council of Canada. QA/QC samples including blanks and standards were inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a ratio of approximately 1:20.

The samples were analyzed for Au by fire assay and ICP-OES and for Ag and 36 additional elements by ICP-OES using a four-acid, near-total digestion. Any over-limit (>5 g/t) Au analyses were repeated using the same fire assay procedure but with a gravimetric rather than ICP finish.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stuart Averill, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North orogenic gold and porphyry copper-gold project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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