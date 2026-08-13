Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2026) - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to report the gold results for the first three holes of the June diamond drilling program on the Company's Rabbit North property near Kamloops, B.C. (see Fig. 1).

Drilling Summary

Eight holes totaling 2303.5 m were drilled. Three of the four intended targets (see April 23, 2026 press release) were tested, all in the main discovery area. The historical Au intersection further east in percussion hole No. 1990-05 (see Fig. 2) was not followed up because the risk of forest fires was too high to access the site.

The assay results presented herein are from the first three drill holes, Nos. RN26-074 to 076, which targeted the possible western extension of the Thunder gold zone toward the Durand Creek Fault (see Fig. 2). The geologically older Rainbow porphyry Cu-Au-Mo breccia pipe, which occurs in the same area, was also intersected but was not specifically targeted.

Figure 1 - Location of the Rabbit North property showing the geology of the central part and the major shear structures controlling Tower's gold discoveries. These shear zones are roughly coincident with more recent graben fault valleys that have been infilled by Chilcotin basalt flows. The yellow stars mark the locations of the main Au intersections in the initial discovery holes on the gold zones. Areas targeted in the current drill program are highlighted.

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Figure 2 - Locations of Holes 074 to 076 relative to the Thunder gold zone. See Fig. 1 for bedrock lithologies and expanded legend.

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Results

The Thunder and larger Thunder North Au zones appear to be the western and eastern parts of a single mineralized structure that has been offset by a minor, southeast trending fault - probably a daughter of the major, subparallel Durand Creek Fault to the southwest (see Figs. 1, 2). Holes 074 to 076 were drilled 50 m apart in the 250 m gap between these faults with the goal of extending the known part of the Thunder Zone further southwest.

The first hole, No. 074, successfully intersected the Thunder zone beginning 70 m vertically below surface in andesitic tuff covered by ~35 m of glacial till and Chilcotin basalt flows. The mineralized section is comprised of a high-grade upper zone that averaged 5.74 g/t Au over 7.3 m, including 43 g/t Au over 0.7 m, and a low-grade lower zone that averaged 0.55 g/t Au over 11.5 m (see Table 1).

Holes 075 and 076 to the west intersected shear-resistant andesite flows rather than shear-prone tuff, consequently they did not encounter any significant gold mineralization. The abrupt change in volcanic stratigraphy suggests that another southeast trending daughter fault is present between Holes 074 and 075. Hole 075 did, however, reach the older Rainbow Cu-Au-Mo breccia pipe where it passed through two mineralized sections 13.4 m apart that returned 0.38% Cu, 0.71 g/t Au and 0.015% Mo over 5.3 m and 0.35% Cu, 0.56 g/t Au and 0.012 % Mo over 22.6 m (see Table 1).











Total Depth

(m)

Mineralized Interval(s) Average

Au Grade

(g/t) Cu

(%) Mo

(%) Hole

No. Easting

(m) Northing

(m) Azimuth

(°) Dip

(°) Mineralized

Zone(s) From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m)



























RN-26-074 663061 5607260 336.64 -46.6 155.00 Thunder Au 99.00 117.80 18.80 2.57















Including 99.00 106.30 7.30 5.74















which includes 101.00 101.70 0.70 43.00















and 106.30 117.80 11.50 0.55









































Undetermined 136.00 137.00 1.00 2.64





























RN-26-075 663061 5607260 279.84 -45.1 274.50 Rainbow Cu-Au-Mo 126.20 130.50 5.30 0.71 0.38 0.015











Rainbow Cu-Au-Mo 143.90 166.50 22.60 0.56 0.35 0.012

























RN-26-076 663046 5607216 280.30 -46.2 188.00 No significant mineralization













Table 1 - Significant orogenic Au and porphyry Cu-Au-Mo intercepts from Rabbit North Holes 074, 075 and 076. The minimum threshold for orogenic Au zones is 1 g/t Au over 1.0 m. Gold values are uncut. Samples with Au grades greater than 15 g/t are shown individually. True widths have not been determined. See Figure 2 for hole locations.

Operating Constraints

B.C. is currently experiencing an unusually active exploration season, and consequently a shortage of experienced drilling and geological crews. The risk of forest fires is also extreme due to unusually dry conditions.

Tower was able to secure experienced crews in June, prior to the annual rush to the Golden Triangle in the north where the exploration season extends only from July to September. All of the core was logged but 568.9 m remain uncut, primarily in Holes 078 and 080 on the Blue Sky target and Hole 081 on Thunder North. Since the gold zones at Rabbit North tend to be tens of metres wide and most of the cut core sections in these holes were narrow, release of the assays from the cut sections will be delayed until the assays from the intervening uncut sections are available.

Methods and Qualified Person

The drill core was logged at Tower's leased, fully equipped core facility near Kamloops by and/or under the direction Matthew Husslage, P.Geo. Mr. Husslage has managed or co-managed all of Tower's Rabbit North diamond drilling programs since the discovery of the Lightning Zone in December 2021.

Split samples of the core, generally 1.0 or 1.5 m in length, were delivered directly to Activation Laboratories (ActLabs) in Kamloops, BC, a laboratory certified as ISO/IEC 17025 Accredited (Lab 790) by the Standards Council of Canada. QA/QC samples including blanks and standards were inserted regularly into the sample sequence at a ratio of approximately 1:20.

The samples were analyzed for Au by fire assay and ICP-OES and for Ag and 36 additional elements by ICP-OES using a four-acid, near-total digestion. Any over-limit (>5 g/t) Au analyses were repeated using the same fire assay procedure but with a gravimetric rather than ICP finish.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stuart Averill, P.Geo., a director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, all in B.C., are the Rabbit North orogenic gold and porphyry copper-gold project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district, the Nechako porphyry-associated gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project and the More Creek epithermal gold project on the critical "red line" structural zone connecting the mineral deposits of the Golden Triangle.

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Tower Resources Ltd.