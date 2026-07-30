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WKN: A1JK46 | ISIN: CA89185T1066 | Ticker-Symbol: T7Y1
Frankfurt
30.07.26 | 08:06
0,092 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TOWER RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOWER RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TOWER RESOURCES LTD
TOWER RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TOWER RESOURCES LTD0,0920,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.