140th Canton Fair Closes with Record Overseas Buyer Attendance, Highlighting Global Trade Confidence

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 140th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) concluded in Guangzhou on November 4. This edition attracted a record 352,000 overseas buyers from 219 countries and regions, an increase of 12.2% compared with the previous edition. On-site intended export transactions reached US$26.75 billion, underscoring continued global demand for Chinese products and supply chain partnerships.

Fostering Global Connections and Business Opportunities

Buyer participation grew across key markets, with attendance from the European Union increasing by 38.2%, the United States by 22.2% and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) partner countries by 16.6%. Professional buyers represented over 75% of all overseas attendees. Over 500 top international sourcing enterprises participated in the event.

Widely regarded as a key indicator of international trade activity, the 140th Canton Fair brought together over 32,000 exhibitors and 4.88 million products across a broad range of industries. Nearly 20% of these enterprises are engaged in outbound investment, while 36.5% provide product-and-service solutions.

Diverse trade promotion efforts created strong synergy: the Fair established its first-ever Buyers Alliance, attracting 160,000 buyers to participate in interactive membership activities; over 700 new product launch events and 7 thematic forums were held, drawing 615,000 online and offline participants to explore business opportunities. Buyers remarked that China's comprehensive, stable and efficient supply chain represents highly valuable certainty.

Driving Smart and Green Innovation

Innovation remained a major focus throughout the exhibition. The number of new products and AI-powered products on display increased by 8% and 14.1% respectively, while scenario-based display zones for new product launches, smart health and design innovation were established for the first time, accelerating the application of AI visualization.

Overseas buyers also discovered China's evolving manufacturing landscape. 43.1% of exhibitors adopted green production practices, while products with environmental attributes represented 26% of exhibits, both reaching new highs. Among the 18 specialized zones for emerging future industries, 6 focused on new energy sectors such as photovoltaics and wind energy, further reflecting long-term investment in sustainable growth.

The 141st Canton Fair will take place in Guangzhou from April 15 to May 5, 2027, continuing its role as one of the world's largest platforms for international trade and business cooperation.

For more convenient attendance, please click here for pre-registration: https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16



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