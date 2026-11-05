Drone Composites Market worth $13.59 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Drone Composites Market is projected to grow from USD 7.06 billion in 2026 to USD 13.59 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 14.0%.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 120 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Drone Composites Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Drone Composites Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024-2031

2024-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 7.06 billion

USD 7.06 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 13.59 billion

USD 13.59 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 14.0%

Drone Composites Market Trends & Insights:

The global drone composites market is gaining momentum as UAV manufacturers increasingly prioritize weight reduction, flight endurance, and structural efficiency. CFRP is expected to remain a key material, supported by its high strength-to-weight ratio, while advancements in manufacturing processes such as automated fiber placement (AFP) and automated tape laying (ATL) are improving production precision and material utilization. Military & defense applications continue to drive demand for high-performance composite structures, while civil & commercial drone adoption is expanding opportunities across agriculture, surveying, logistics, and infrastructure inspection. VTOL/hybrid platforms and next-generation fixed-wing UAVs are creating additional requirements for optimized composite airframes and wings. Regionally, North America remains a significant market due to its defense and aerospace capabilities, while Asia Pacific offers strong growth potential through expanding UAV manufacturing and adoption.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

CFRP segment dominated the global drone composites market with a share of 92.3% in 2025.

The AFP/ATL segment accounts for the largest share in the global drone composites market.

The fixed wing segment held the largest share in the global drone composites market, in terms of value, in 2025.

The fuselage segment dominated the global drone composites market in 2025.

The military & defense segment held the largest share, at 76.1%, in 2025.

Toray Industries, Inc., Hexcel Corporation, SGL Carbon, Syensqo, and Teijin Limited are star players in the drone composites market, given their broad industry coverage and strong operational & financial strength.

CRP Technology S.r.l., Clearwater Composites, LLC, and CUMI Aerospace & Defence have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs due to their well-developed marketing channels and extensive funding to build their product portfolios.

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The global drone composites market is evolving with the increasing diversification of UAV designs and the growing need for materials that meet specific flight, payload, and operational requirements. Carbon fiber composites are gaining importance in long-range and high-performance drones, while glass fiber and other composite materials serve applications where affordability, impact resistance, or specialized structural properties are priorities. Material selection varies across fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and VTOL/hybrid platforms, depending on airframe configuration, component loads, and mission requirements.

'By composite type, the CFRP segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.'

Carbon fiber-reinforced polymer (CFRP) composites are expected to register the highest growth rate in the global drone composites industry, driven by their increasing adoption in UAVs requiring high structural strength and minimal weight. Their superior stiffness-to-weight ratio and fatigue resistance make them suitable for airframes, wings, fuselages, and other load-bearing components. Growing demand for long-endurance fixed-wing drones and advanced military UAVs is further supporting CFRP adoption, as reduced structural weight can improve flight efficiency and payload capacity. Advancements in composite fabrication and the development of cost-efficient manufacturing techniques are further creating opportunities for wider use of CFRP across defense and commercial drone platforms.

'By platform type, the VTOL/Hybrid segment is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.'

The VTOL/Hybrid segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global drone composites market, driven by increasing demand for platforms that combine vertical take-off and landing capabilities with efficient forward flight. These drones require lightweight structures to support lift and propulsion systems while maintaining stability and operational efficiency. Composite materials, particularly carbon fiber-reinforced polymers, are increasingly used in airframes, lifting surfaces, and structural components to reduce weight and improve strength. Growing adoption of hybrid UAVs for military surveillance, infrastructure inspection, logistics, and remote-area operations is creating additional opportunities for advanced composites. Continued development of autonomous flight systems and next-generation VTOL platforms is expected to further support demand during the forecast period.

'By component, the wings segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period.'

The wings segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global drone composites market, driven by increasing demand for UAVs with extended flight endurance, improved aerodynamic efficiency, and greater payload capacity. Composite materials, particularly carbon fiber-reinforced polymers, enable lightweight wing structures while maintaining the stiffness and strength required during flight. Their adoption is particularly relevant in fixed-wing and hybrid VTOL drones, where wing design directly influences lift, range, and energy efficiency. The growing deployment of UAVs for military surveillance, mapping, agricultural monitoring, and infrastructure inspection is further driving demand for composite wings. Advances in aerodynamic design and integrated composite manufacturing are also creating opportunities for lightweight, high-performance wing structures across next-generation drone platforms.

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'By region, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period.'

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in the global drone composites market, supported by increasing investments in UAV manufacturing, defense modernization, and commercial drone deployment across China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Expanding production of military and civilian drones is generating demand for lightweight composite materials used in airframes, wings, fuselages, and structural components. Governments are strengthening domestic drone manufacturing capabilities, while applications in agriculture, infrastructure inspection, surveying, and logistics are broadening the regional market. Furthermore, investments in advanced materials, automated composite manufacturing, and next-generation UAV platforms are creating opportunities for carbon fiber and glass fiber composites. Growing demand for cost-efficient, high-performance drones is expected to further support regional market expansion.

Key Players

Leading players in the drone composites companies include Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Hexcel Corporation (US), SGL Carbon (Germany), Gurit Services AG (Switzerland), Syensqo (Belgium), Teijin Limited (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), Park Aerospace Corp. (US), Exel Composites (Finland), Kordsa (Turkey), RAMPF Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Connova AG (Switzerland), Piran Advanced Composites (UK), ARRIS Composites, Inc. (US), Rock West Composites, Inc. (US), and ACP Composites, Inc. (US), among others.

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Investment and Funding

The global drone composites market is attracting investment in advanced composite manufacturing, lightweight structures, and production technologies to support growing UAV demand. Funding is directed toward carbon fiber components, automated manufacturing, and high-performance materials for defense and commercial drones. In April 2024, ARRIS Composites raised USD 34 million in funding to accelerate its advanced composite manufacturing technology and expand its aerospace and consumer-market applications. The company manufactures carbon fiber components, including drone arms, propellers, prop guards, brackets, and structural parts.

The funding supports developing scalable composite manufacturing capabilities and integrated structural components for UAV applications. Separately, in September 2025, ARRIS Composites received a USD 1.1 million US Air Force SBIR Phase II award to develop and validate advanced thermoplastic composite components for aerospace structures, including unmanned systems. These developments indicate that investment is increasingly supporting lightweight composite production, advanced material processing, and component integration. Such initiatives are expected to strengthen manufacturing capabilities and support the adoption of high-performance composite structures across the global drone composites market.

Revenue Shift

The drone composites market is expanding as demand shifts toward lightweight, high-strength, and application-specific composite structures across military & defense, civil & commercial, and consumer UAV applications. The market is projected to increase from USD 6.27 billion in 2025 to USD 13.59 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of approximately 14.0% from 2026. Growth is supported by defense modernization, increasing UAV production, autonomous flight technologies, and expanding commercial drone applications. Composite materials are gaining adoption because they improve strength-to-weight ratios, flight endurance, payload capacity, and structural performance across fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and VTOL/hybrid platforms. Conventional metal structures face increasing competition from advanced composites that offer greater design flexibility, reduced weight, improved fatigue resistance, and integrated component designs for next-generation unmanned aerial systems.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers & acquisitions in the global drone composites market remain limited, with few publicly reported transactions directly related to drone composite materials or components. Companies operating in this market primarily focus on developing advanced composite materials, improving manufacturing capabilities, and expanding their product portfolios to meet the evolving requirements of UAV platforms. Strategic investments in material technologies, automated manufacturing, and lightweight structural components are supporting these efforts. Limited M&A activity reflects the market's specialized nature, where drone manufacturers often rely on established aerospace and advanced materials suppliers for composite solutions.

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