Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 05
To:
PR Newswire
From:
Global Opportunities Trust plc
LEI:
2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Date:
05 November 2026
Net Asset Values
The unaudited net asset values of the Company as at the close of business on 04 November 2026 were:
Including income:
409.13 pence per share
Excluding income:
403.26 pence per share
The NAV is calculated in accordance with the Company's stated accounting policies. Applicable accounting standards and AIC recommendations are followed.
For further information, please contact:
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
0131 378 0500
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