Signed on 3rd November 2026, the agreement brings together TII's expertise in autonomous systems and Naval Group's expertise in naval autonomous systems design, development and integration to explore the development and commercialization of advanced autonomous underwater solutions.

The Technology Innovation Institute, the applied-research pillar of Abu Dhabi's Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), has signed an agreement with Naval Group, a global leader in naval defense, to advance cooperation in autonomous underwater technologies.

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EURONAVAL 2026: Naval Group and Technology Innovation Institute (TII) sign an agreement to pool their expertise in advanced autonomous underwater technologies. (Photo: AETOSWire)

Announced during Euronaval 2026, the collaboration will focus on exploring opportunities for the joint development and commercialization of uncrewed underwater vehicles. The ambition is to deliver advanced autonomous solutions for persistent maritime surveillance and underwater reconnaissance for operations in non-contested waters, in addition to the ambition of delivering combat UUV for operations in contested waters.

A key area of cooperation will be the complementary capabilities of TII's extra-large unmanned underwater vehicle (XLUUV) and Naval Group's extensive experience in unmanned combat underwater capabilities.

By combining their respective technological strengths, TII and Naval Group aim to explore solutions that address evolving maritime operational requirements, while supporting the development of autonomous underwater capabilities in the United Arab Emirates.

"Building on the close and longstanding relationship between Naval Group and the UAE, this partnership with TII reflects our shared ambition to foster innovation and develop cutting-edge autonomous underwater capabilities. These capabilities will be essential in addressing the evolving maritime security challenges for the country." Aurore Neuschwander, Executive Vice President Drones, Autonomous Underwater weapons systems at Naval Group

"Autonomous underwater technologies are becoming central to the future of maritime operations. At TII, we have built a strong research base in underwater autonomy and systems that can operate reliably in complex environments. Our collaboration with Naval Group brings together complementary strengths in research and naval engineering, creating opportunities to accelerate technology from laboratory capability to deployed system." Dr. Najwa Aaraj, Chief Executive Officer at TII

The agreement provides the framework for the two organizations to translate complementary expertise into capability that supports the UAE's growing role in advanced maritime technology and strengthen cooperation with France's naval industrial base.

Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261105684133/en/

Contacts:

Marion Laguës Naval Group

+33 (0)631156322

marion.lagues@naval-group.com

Joe Sigolo TII

+971 504912954

joe.sigolo@tii.ae