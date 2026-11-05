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PR Newswire
05.11.2026 12:54 Uhr
216 Leser
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Jackery: When Winter Storms Cause Power Outages: How Households Can Prepare

When Winter Storms Cause Power Outages: How Households Can Prepare

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Portable power stations are no longer just for camping and outdoor adventures. With larger capacities, automatic backup switching and flexible charging, they are increasingly becoming practical backup power solutions for households.

Jackery, recognised by Frost & Sullivan as the world's No. 1 solar generator and plug-in solar storage brand by cumulative sales volume and revenue*, explains how households can prepare for unexpected power outages this winter.

Preparing for Power Outages: What Matters Most?

Winter storms and severe weather can disrupt electricity supplies when falling trees damage power lines or flooding affects infrastructure. Beyond lighting and refrigeration, internet routers, heating controls and circulation pumps also depend on electricity. Outages can be particularly serious for people relying on electrical medical devices, while aquariums also need continuous power.

Households should identify essential devices, their power requirements and necessary runtimes. Portable power stations can keep selected appliances running without permanent installation.

For example, the Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus v2 offers 2,048Wh capacity and 2,400W output, enough to power a 10W LED light, 15W router and refrigerator averaging 40W for approximately 27 hours.

Its automatic backup function switches to battery power in under 10 milliseconds, while 3kV surge protection helps safeguard connected devices against voltage spikes.

Flexible Capacity and Reliable Battery Technology

Expandable solutions allow households to add capacity as needed. The Explorer 2000 Plus v2 expands from 2kWh to 12kWh with additional battery packs.

Battery safety is equally important. Lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries offer a long cycle life and thermal stability, while intelligent battery management systems monitor temperature, voltage and current.

Flexible Recharging - Even Without a Power Outlet

The Explorer 2000 Plus v2 recharges from a wall outlet in approximately 1.3 hours and supports charging via a vehicle's 12V socket or portable solar panels. Solar charging offers flexibility during extended outages, although performance depends on weather and daylight.

Safety First, Backed by Global Leadership

According to Frost & Sullivan, the global solar generator and plug-in solar storage market grew from USD 1.1 billion in 2021 to USD 2.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2030.

As these solutions become increasingly relevant to households, safety and reliability are more important than ever.

With its Safety-First philosophy, Jackery prioritises product safety through technologies such as its seven-layer FortiShield protection system, combining intelligent battery management with thermal and electrical safeguards.

Developing portable energy solutions since 2012, Jackery has grown into the world's No. 1 solar generator and plug-in solar storage brand by cumulative sales volume and revenue, according to Frost & Sullivan*. Its global momentum is also reflected in recent US sales performance, including record sales through its own online store and strong results on platforms such as Amazon.

Source: Frost & Sullivan, White Paper on Global Solar Generator and Plug-in Solar Storage Industry, 2026. Based on cumulative global sales volume and revenue from 2018 through 2025.

Media enquiries: Jiatong Li, jiatong@jackery.com, +4915223970329

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/when-winter-storms-cause-power-outages-how-households-can-prepare-302930672.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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