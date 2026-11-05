

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB) released earnings for third quarter of $1.793 million



The company's earnings came in at $1.793 million, or $5.37 per share. This compares with $446 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Kimberly-Clark Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.70 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.4% to $4.134 billion from $4.150 billion last year.



Kimberly-Clark Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.793 Mln. vs. $446 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.37 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $4.134 Bln vs. $4.150 Bln last year.



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