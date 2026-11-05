

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $696 million, or $2.54 per share. This compares with $493 million, or $1.72 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Becton, Dickinson and Company reported adjusted earnings of $4.15 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to $5.274 billion from $5.005 billion last year.



Becton, Dickinson and Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $696 Mln. vs. $493 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.54 vs. $1.72 last year. -Revenue: $5.274 Bln vs. $5.005 Bln last year.



FY 2027 Guidance: Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations $13.10 to $13.30



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