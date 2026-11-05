Talogy links leadership assessment to development, offering AI simulations for the first time

New Talogy InView Leadership helps organizations assess, select and develop leaders at every level

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to rising demand for agile, people-centric leaders in an increasingly volatile, tech-driven landscape1, global talent management provider, Talogy, has updated its InView Leadership solution.

Based on decades of experience in leadership assessments, the comprehensive, evidence-based framework evaluates not just what leaders do, but how leaders lead, and why they lead.

As organizations prepare for the future, their leaders need to balance the competing demands of driving transformation and creating stability. With traditional assessments often focusing on what a leader should do, InView Leadership takes a transformational approach, providing a modern definition of effective leadership.

Taking an 'inside-out' approach, the program provides a holistic understanding of the multidimensional leader, across three integrated layers:

Identity: Explaining why leaders lead the way they do by examining the values, motivations and beliefs that underpin their priorities, decisions and overall approach.

Explaining why leaders lead the way they do by examining the values, motivations and beliefs that underpin their priorities, decisions and overall approach. Emotional intelligence: Influencing how leaders express their leadership, understand themselves, respond to others and perform under pressure.

Influencing how leaders express their leadership, understand themselves, respond to others and perform under pressure. Leadership qualities: Revealing what leaders do by outlining the essential behaviors required for modern leadership based on the challenges they face.

Designed for a constantly evolving workplace, the InView methodology underpins psychometrics, assessments, development programs and coaching to form an integrated leadership ecosystem.

Explaining this further, Dan Hughes, VP of Product Development at Talogy, said, "This scientifically grounded framework establishes a common language across leadership assessment, development and strategy. InView's multi-faceted approach enables organizations to consistently assess potential, accelerate development and equip empathetic, future-ready leaders at every level."

AI-powered simulations

The updated solution also introduces an immersive, innovative way to explore capability for the first time using realistic, AI-powered simulations.

Marking the first jointly developed exercise since Talogy's partnership with Symulate, the offering combines conversational AI, voice and interactive personas to bring immersive leadership scenarios to life for real-world development.

This new capability allows organizations to deepen insight into leadership strengths, understand areas of strength to leverage and uncover ongoing development opportunities.

Commenting on the program, Alan Bourne, CEO and Founder at Symulate said, "By fusing our conversational AI and interactive personas with the robust InView framework, Talogy is able to deliver highly realistic scenarios. This gives leaders a safe, immersive space to hone their skills, while providing organizations with actionable insights into their true development opportunities."

AI and the leadership pipeline webinar - November 10, 2026

HR and learning and development professionals are invited to join Talogy for a practical look at how organizations can strengthen their leadership pipeline by being more intentional about development, starting at the earliest career stages and continuing through to senior leadership.

The webinar will take place on Tuesday, November 10 at 12:00 p.m. (ET). Sign up.

To find out more about Talogy's new InView Leadership Framework, watch this short introductory video.

Image: Talogy InView Leadership framework infographic

About Talogy:

Talogy is proud to be one of the world's leading talent management solution providers. Crafting personalized solutions to help select, develop, and transform talent and organizations worldwide.

Partnering with organizations to truly understand their challenges inside out to help them make the best data-driven people decisions.

Combining 75+ years of expertise, an extensive content library, and innovative technology, Talogy helps clients find, build, and grow the best talent.

1 https://www.harvardbusiness.org/insight/what-it-takes-to-win-in-an-uncertain-world/

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