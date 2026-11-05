Cognitum One Unveils MetaLLM, Self-Improving Model Control Plane for AI Agent Swarms

From the creator of open-source projects with more than 110 million downloads, nearly 1 million more each day and over 200,000 GitHub stars, MetaLLM brokers every model call, learns from past successes and failures to route work to ever less expensive models, and can patch edge models directly in their weights, all on infrastructure the enterprise controls.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 5, 2026 / Enterprises that move AI agent swarms from pilot to production hit the same walls: API bills that grow with every agent, models nobody is governing, and agent output nobody can prove is authentic. Cognitum One, Inc. (cognitum.one), the sovereign agentic control plane company, today announced MetaLLM (metallm) at the 2026 SEMA Show, which runs November 3 through 6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. SEMA is one of the world's largest automotive trade events, where tier-one auto suppliers unveil product innovations in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), driver monitoring systems (DMS), telematics, robotics and other advanced technologies. MetaLLM is a model management studio and governance control plane for multi-agent AI deployments on local corporate infrastructure. It routes each task to the lowest-cost model able to complete it, learns from every result so it can route more work to cheaper models over time, enforces the company's model policies, and stamps agent-generated text and code with a key-verifiable cryptographic watermark. The models can change. The rules, the routing and the audit trail stay with the enterprise.

The cost problem is structural. The flat-rate subscription plans that make popular coding agents affordable for individual developers come under consumer terms, where a provider may use prompts and code to improve its models. Regulated enterprises cannot send proprietary code, customer records or vehicle data through those terms, so they are left buying every token at commercial API rates. As agent swarms scale, so does the bill.

MetaLLM attacks that bill from two sides. First, it acts as a dynamic proxy layer for the whole agent swarm, weighing the complexity of each task and brokering it to the model best suited to it. Routine work such as parsing, tracking updates and status checks goes to lightweight models hosted on the company's own hardware, and only the hardest tasks reach premium frontier models. Second, it gets cheaper the longer it runs. Paired with RuVector self-learning memory, MetaLLM stores every task its agents complete successfully and, just as important, every pattern that failed. Each routing decision draws on that history, so MetaLLM can hand more of the work to less expensive models with confidence and steer away from combinations that have failed before.

These capabilities support Cognitum One's vision for AI that businesses can control: the company sets the rules, MetaLLM enforces them on every model call, and each output carries proof of where it came from.

MetaLLM is part of RuvStack, the Cognitum One ecosystem developed by Reuven "rUv" Cohen and published through ruvnet on GitHub. It operates alongside Ruflo multi-agent orchestration, the ruOS studio workspace and MetaHarness, the open-source factory for branded, governed agent harnesses that Cognitum One introduced at GitHub Universe 2026. MetaLLM is the orchestration layer above ruvLLM, Cognitum One's edge-native, on-device inference engine, which adapts locally through SONA self-learning memory and MicroLoRA so sensitive workloads never leave the customer's boundary.

For companies in the automotive market, Cognitum One transforms connected vehicles into self-learning edge nodes. Its real-time 5G teleoperation control loops, camera-free ambient sensing and on-device predictive maintenance optimize fleet telematics without cloud latency. MetaLLM governs the models behind those workloads and keeps vehicle and fleet data on hardware the manufacturer or supplier controls.

"Enterprises are paying frontier-model prices for work a small local model can do, and they can't prove which output their own agents actually wrote," said Reuven "rUv" Cohen, Founder and Chief AI Officer of Cognitum One and creator of MetaLLM. "MetaLLM fixes both. It decides which model earns each task, it remembers what worked and what failed so the next decision costs less, and it signs what the agents produce so anyone with the key can check it. MetaHarness gave teams a harness they own. MetaLLM gives them a control plane for every model behind it."

Open source on GitHub: ruvnet at github.com/ruvnet · ruvLLM at github.com/ruvnet/RuVector/tree/main/crates/ruvllm

Professional, licensed enterprise versions from Cognitum One: MetaLLM at cognitum.one/ruvstack/metallm · ruvLLM at cognitum.one/ruvstack/ruvllm

What MetaLLM Does

Brokers every model call. MetaLLM acts as a localized proxy routing layer. It evaluates the complexity of each agent task and sends it to the lowest-cost model capable of completing it, whether that model runs on local hardware or behind a commercial API.

MetaLLM acts as a localized proxy routing layer. It evaluates the complexity of each agent task and sends it to the lowest-cost model capable of completing it, whether that model runs on local hardware or behind a commercial API. Gets cheaper over time. Paired with RuVector, MetaLLM keeps a memory of successfully completed tasks and of failed historical patterns. It uses both to shift progressively more work to less expensive models while avoiding the routes that have failed before.

Paired with RuVector, MetaLLM keeps a memory of successfully completed tasks and of failed historical patterns. It uses both to shift progressively more work to less expensive models while avoiding the routes that have failed before. Cuts API overhead without the data trade-off. Enterprises lower their blended cost per task by keeping routine work on infrastructure they own, rather than by moving proprietary data onto consumer subscription terms.

Enterprises lower their blended cost per task by keeping routine work on infrastructure they own, rather than by moving proprietary data onto consumer subscription terms. Signs agent output with cryptographic watermarks. MetaLLM's native watermarking service injects key-verifiable cryptographic watermarks into agent-generated text and code. An organization can verify whether content originated inside its own agent framework, and a missing or broken signature flags content that was altered or forged.

MetaLLM's native watermarking service injects key-verifiable cryptographic watermarks into agent-generated text and code. An organization can verify whether content originated inside its own agent framework, and a missing or broken signature flags content that was altered or forged. Feeds the security stack. Provenance checks are written as structured logs that security information and event management (SIEM) tools can ingest, turning them into tamper and forgery alerts for each agent node.

Provenance checks are written as structured logs that security information and event management (SIEM) tools can ingest, turning them into tamper and forgery alerts for each agent node. Governs models like corporate assets. MetaLLM standardizes how models are contextualized, constrained and containerized, so raw open-source models become pre-packaged assets that conform to the organization's runtime policies.

MetaLLM standardizes how models are contextualized, constrained and containerized, so raw open-source models become pre-packaged assets that conform to the organization's runtime policies. Packages through MetaHarness. Paired with MetaHarness pipelines, MetaLLM turns model updates from manual configuration work into an automated, policy-checked deployment flow, producing branded, cryptographically signed agent harnesses.

Paired with MetaHarness pipelines, MetaLLM turns model updates from manual configuration work into an automated, policy-checked deployment flow, producing branded, cryptographically signed agent harnesses. Runs where the data lives. MetaLLM analyzes code repositories, sets local model parameters and manages edge-deployed intelligence alongside ruOS, on the CPUs, GPUs, NPUs and edge devices an enterprise already owns, including connected vehicles and fleet hardware.

AI Repairing AI: Weight-Space Programming for ruvLLM

MetaLLM gives Cognitum One a way to fix edge models in place, without retraining them. On November 2, 2026, researchers at MIT CSAIL published a technique called Weight-Space Programming. They showed that OpenAI's GPT-6 Astra can read the raw weights of a neural network much as it reads text, and rewrite them precisely without gradient-based training loops or backpropagation. In one experiment, the model traced a looping problem in the small Qwen3.5-0.8B language model to a single direction in two layers, edited 0.016% of its weights, and lifted its MATH-500 score from 7.9% to 48.1%.

Cognitum One has brought this same approach to ruvLLM, its edge-native, on-device inference engine, in three ways:

A faster local learning loop. ruvLLM adapts to its environment through local MicroLoRAs and SONA. Even lightweight fine-tuning still needs backpropagation, which consumes scarce memory and processing cycles on edge hardware. Direct weight edits skip that loop. Bigger gains from tiny on-device models. Compact models on low-power devices usually give up complex reasoning and mathematical accuracy. Targeted weight patches can win much of it back, as the Qwen results show. AI repairing AI through MetaLLM. If a local ruvLLM instance gets stuck in a repetitive reasoning loop or struggles with a specific task, MetaLLM can take a snapshot of its weights, reason out a weight patch through its proxy layer, and write the patch straight back to the edge device. There is no synthetic data to generate and no retraining cycle to run.

The effect is to turn model parameters into something close to a hot-swappable code repository. Edge models become more patchable, more efficient and more resilient, which matters most in places like connected vehicles, where a model has to keep working without a round trip to the cloud.

Strong Open-Source Traction and Reach

MetaLLM launches into one of the fastest-growing audiences in open-source AI. Cohen's ruvnet projects have passed 110 million registry downloads and are adding nearly 1 million downloads a day, an annualized run rate of about 350 million.

Downloads. More than 110 million registry downloads across npm and crates.io, with almost 1,000,000 downloads on the previous day.

More than 110 million registry downloads across npm and crates.io, with almost 1,000,000 downloads on the previous day. GitHub. More than 200,000 stars across projects, about 195,000 of them earned since February 2026. Nearly 500 new stars a day, about 80,000 stars on non-forked projects, and 12,247 followers of the ruvnet GitHub profile.

More than 200,000 stars across projects, about 195,000 of them earned since February 2026. Nearly 500 new stars a day, about 80,000 stars on non-forked projects, and 12,247 followers of the ruvnet GitHub profile. Users. 16,000 registered users and an estimated 250,000 to 750,000 monthly active users, with active usage potentially doubling every six to eight weeks.

16,000 registered users and an estimated 250,000 to 750,000 monthly active users, with active usage potentially doubling every six to eight weeks. Funnel. Top-of-funnel volume grew from about 12 million in February 2026 to 100 million.

Top-of-funnel volume grew from about 12 million in February 2026 to 100 million. Daily audience. About 220,000 to 250,000 page visits a day, growing about 1.3% day over day. Ruflo, RuView and ruv.net drive most of the traffic.

About 220,000 to 250,000 page visits a day, growing about 1.3% day over day. Ruflo, RuView and ruv.net drive most of the traffic. Social and press reach. More than 1 billion TikTok impressions. Cohen's work has previously been covered by Fortune, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal in the last year alone.

Why It Matters

AI agents are capable, but regulated enterprises cannot deploy what they cannot govern or afford. Sending every agent query to a premium API turns a successful pilot into an expensive production line. Untracked model output creates legal, copyright and fraud exposure, because nobody can show which text an authorized agent wrote. And every unmanaged model a team deploys adds engineering overhead.

Consider an illustrative enterprise running 5,000 agents that process 100 million tokens a day at $10 per million tokens, about $365,000 a year. If MetaLLM routes 80% of that work to local models, the blended rate falls to about $2.50 per million tokens and annual spend to about $91,250. The same deployment can sign every shipping manifest its agents generate, so a forged or altered document fails verification.

Enterprises do not want another layer to babysit. They want a single control point that decides which model does the work, proves where the output came from and keeps the data on infrastructure they control. MetaLLM delivers that under Cognitum One's control plane, alongside Ruflo, ruOS and MetaHarness.

Availability

MetaLLM is available today. Attendees of the 2026 SEMA Show can schedule a meeting at hello@cognitum.one, Las Vegas Convention Center, November 3 through 6. Open-source RuvStack components, including ruvLLM and MetaHarness, are available on GitHub at github.com/ruvnet. Professional, licensed enterprise versions of MetaLLM and ruvLLM are available from Cognitum One. Model provider subscription or usage costs still apply. Cognitum One offers commercial licensing, enterprise support and deployment with Ruflo, ruOS and MetaHarness on infrastructure the customer controls.

To learn more, visit cognitum.one/ruvstack/metallm.

Resources

Open source on GitHub

ruvnet on GitHub: https://github.com/ruvnet

ruvLLM on GitHub: https://github.com/ruvnet/RuVector/tree/main/crates/ruvllm

MetaHarness on GitHub: https://github.com/ruvnet/metaharness

Professional, licensed enterprise versions from Cognitum One

MetaLLM: https://cognitum.one/ruvstack/metallm

ruvLLM: https://cognitum.one/ruvstack/ruvllm

Cognitum One: https://cognitum.one

Further reading

SEMA Show 2026: https://www.semashow.com

About Cognitum One

Cognitum One is an ambient intelligence company building the sovereign agentic control plane for regulated enterprises. The control plane is the governance layer between enterprise workflows and the foundation models they use. The enterprise sets the rules, the platform enforces them, and every agent action is recorded with a cryptographic witness that can be exported to an auditor. Policy is centralized and execution stays local, on premises, inside trusted infrastructure such as PostgreSQL or on sovereign edge appliances, so data and intellectual property never leave the customer's boundary. The Cognitum stack perceives through RuView camera-free sensing. It reasons with ruvLLM private inference and RuVector self-learning memory, governs its models through MetaLLM, acts through Ruflo multi-agent orchestration with native MCP integration, and adapts through SONA on-device continuous learning, all on the CPUs, GPUs, NPUs and edge devices an enterprise already owns. Cognitum One serves organizations in defense and government, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, and cybersecurity. The company is led by Founder and Chief AI Officer Reuven Cohen, creator of the widely used open-source AI projects RuView, Ruflo, RuVector, MetaHarness and MetaLLM, and Founding CEO D. Christopher Keil.

To learn more, visit cognitum.one.

OpenAI and GPT are trademarks of OpenAI. Qwen is a trademark of Alibaba Cloud. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Cognitum One is not affiliated with or endorsed by MIT, MIT CSAIL, OpenAI or Alibaba Cloud. Weight-Space Programming results are those reported by Rikiya Takehi, Jayden Teoh, Alex Zhang and Omar Khattab of MIT CSAIL in a blog post published November 2, 2026; the work has not been peer reviewed, and its reported gains are on small networks and a small language model under the authors' evaluation settings. The cost scenario in this release is hypothetical and illustrative; actual savings depend on workload, model mix and pricing. Download, star, follower, user, traffic and impression figures are Cognitum One's own estimates from public registry and GitHub statistics and internal analytics as of [date]. The annualized run rate extrapolates recent daily downloads over 12 months.

Media Contact

Nick Ruest

Chief of Staff, Cognitum One, Inc.

nick@cognitum.one

(416) 477-3336

SOURCE: Cognitum One

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/cognitum-one-unveils-metallm-self-improving-model-control-plane-f-1247158