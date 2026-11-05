Highlights:

The Second Phase of diamond drilling program at Cartier Silver's Gonalbert Property, part of the Chorrillos Project, confirms the presence of a high-grade polymetallic vein system comprising Silver (Ag), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Tin (Sn), Indium (In) and Gold (Au), consistent with the geology and mineralization of Bolivia's well-known Tin-Polymetallic Belt. The mineralized system at Gonalbert is associated with a NW-SE structural corridor that hosts the Iska Iska deposit (Eloro Resources Ltd.) and the Chorolque deposit (COMIBOL), located approximately 10 kilometres (km) and 40 km to the north, respectively. This corridor acted as a long-lived hydrothermal pathway that provided a conduit for the transport and deposition of significant metal-bearing fluids.

Drill hole DGL-06, completed in the Igneous Complex (volcanic rocks) at the Gonalbert Property, intersected 632.00 g/t Ag, 30.05% Pb and 15.45% Zn; (1,418.9 g/t AgEq) over 0.77 metres (m), beginning at a downhole depth of 146.83 m. The hole also returned 78.00 g/t Ag, 3.51% Pb and 4.65% Zn (239.54 g/t AgEq) over 0.58 m, beginning at 111.28 m.

Drill hole DGL-04, completed in the Central zone within the Ordovician Sedimentary Zone, intersected 38.70 g/t Ag, 1.04% Pb and 0.13 g/t Au (65.04 g/t AgEq) over 1.40 m beginning at 123.00 m. It also returned 27.60 g/t Ag, 6.17% Pb and 1.41% Zn (156.68 g/t AgEq) over 1.00 m beginning at 294.20 m.

Drill hole DGL-05, completed in the contact between Ordovician sedimentary and Tertiary volcanic rocks, intersected a polymetallic vein grading 128.70 g/t Ag, 5.92% Zn, 4.41% Pb, 0.12% Sn and 21.00 g/t In (326.71 g/t AgEq) over 1.92 m beginning at 171.32 m. It also intersected a longer interval grading 39.34 g/t Ag, 1.81% Zn and 1.58% Pb (103.63 g/t AgEq) over 15.24 m beginning at 158.00 metres.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Cartier Silver Corporation (CSE: CFE) ("Cartier Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from the three first holes completed as part of the second-phase diamond drilling program at the Gonalbert Property, within the Chorrillos Project in Southern Bolivia. The first two holes (DGL-04 and DGL-05) were drilled in the vicinity of Mina Central, a former artisanal underground silver mine that was actively worked for several centuries (see the Company's November 2, 2023 press release). The third hole (DGL-06) was completed in the Igneous Complex (volcanic caldera), located north of the Gonalbert concession.

Tom Larsen, CEO of Cartier Silver, commented: "These high-grade results, particularly those from hole DGL-06, the first hole drilled in the Igneous Complex (volcanic caldera), confirms the presence of a strong, high-grade vein system at the Gonalbert Property. These veins were successfully mined by the Segovia family over the past three decades, albeit at comparatively lower grades. Our current focus is on drilling and identifying additional high-grade polymetallic veins and/or massive lower-grade systems, with the objective of outlining their scale and extent, assessing their potential contribution to future tonnage estimates and supporting a planned initial Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) in 2027. The growing strategic importance of the critical metals that exist in the property is also of particular interest, adding to its overall mineral exploration potential."

Dr. Osvaldo Arce, P.Geo., General Manager of Cartier Silver's Bolivian subsidiary, Minera Cartier S.R.L., stated: "The high-grade intercept in Hole DGL-06, grading 632 g/t Ag, 30.05% Pb and 15.45% Zn; (1,418.9 g/t AgEq) over 0.77 metres represents the strongest interval drilled to date at the Gonalbert Property and it is a typical representation of the enriched veins in the Bolivian Polymetallic-Tin belt. Additionally, this is the first hole completed in the volcanic caldera, where there are still several planned holes to be drilled." Dr. Arce continued: "It is encouraging to be exploring this favorable geological environment that comprises both Ordovician sedimentary and a Tertiary igneous complex (volcanic caldera) across an area measuring approximately 1.5 km in length, 0.8 km in width, and at least 0.5 km in depth (Fig. 1), demonstrating a strong long-lived hydrothermal system responsible for the emplacement of polymetallic mineralization. Finally, it is important to emphasize that this drilling program remains at an early stage, and we are very encouraged by the exploration potential of the Gonalbert and Felicidad properties. We believe that continued drilling has the potential to discover a much larger mineralized system across both properties."

Figure 1 shows the location of the reported drill holes, Table 1 lists significant assay results, and Table 2 lists drill hole coordinates and other characteristics.

Figure 1: Location Map of First Diamond Drilling Program, Gonalbert zone, Chorrillos. The yellow circles highlight the location of holes DGL-04, DGL-05 and DGL-06 referred to in this release and those drilled previously.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11987/322643_0724c97db4ec99d3_002full.jpg

Table 1: Definition Diamond Drill Results as of November 3, 2026, Gonalbert, Chorrillos Project

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag



Au Zn Pb Sn In Ag Eq. g/t



g/t % % % g/t g/t DGL-04



123.00 128.77 5.77 14.98 0.08 0.00 0.86 0.00 10.00 34.56 Incl.



123.00 124.40 1.40 38.70 0.13 0.00 1.04 0.00 10.00 65.04 Incl.



124.40 125.19 0.79 6.40 0.11 0.00 1.22 0.00 10.00 33.87



180.48 183.00 2.52 6.50 0.03 0.01 0.74 0.00 10.00 20.10



289.50 297.45 7.95 8.21 0.04 0.36 1.58 0.00 10.00 43.78 Incl.



289.50 291.00 1.50 11.20 0.03 0.02 1.23 0.01 10.00 35.40 Incl.



294.20 295.20 1.00 27.60 0.05 1.41 6.17 0.01 10.00 156.68



336.70 337.20 0.50 13.30 0.08 3.90 0.66 0.02 34.00 119.13 DGL-05



158.00 173.24 15.24 39.34 0.02 1.81 1.58 0.04 13.07 103.63 Incl.



158.00 159.50 1.50 7.80 0.01 0.26 0.98 0.00 10.00 28.87 Incl.



171.32 173.24 1.92 128.70 0.04 5.92 4.41 0.12 21.00 326.71 DGL-06



111.28 147.60 36.32 16.23 0.01 0.55 0.75 0.00 N/A 39.99 Incl.



111.28 111.86 0.58 78.00 0.10 4.65 3.51 0.00 N/A 239.54 Incl.



146.83 147.60 0.77 632.00 0.02 15.45 30.05 0.02 N/A 1419.37



221.57 222.07 0.50 24.00 0.01 0.87 1.14 0.00 N/A 60.35



311.88 312.38 0.50 3.00 0.01 5.33 0.10 0.00 N/A 121.49

Note: For calculation of silver equivalent, three-year averaged metal prices were used: Ag= $us 41.82/oz; Sn= $us 16.20/lb; Zn= $us 1.33/lb; Pb= $us 0.91/lb; and Au= $us 3,175.20/oz; In was not considered for Ag-eq calculations. N/A non analysed samples.

Table 2: Summary of Diamond Drill Hole Coordinates for Drill Holes Completed at Chorrillos Project as of November 3, 2026

Hole Code Type Collar

Easting Collar

Northing Elevation Azimuth Angle Hole

length (m) DGL-04 S 219004 7637366 3668 65° -50° 465 DGL-05 S 219026 7637580 3620 60° -50° 504 DGL-06 S 218841 7638058 3596 190° -60° 402











Subtotal 1371

Drilling Program, Gonalbert Property

The primary objective of the 2026 drilling program at the Chorrillos Project is to explore and discover several high-grade silver, lead and zinc mineralized areas, with the potential to support both underground mining of higher-grade, lower-tonnage vein systems and/or large-scale open-pit mining of lower-grade, bulk tonnage mineralized systems. Additionally, the drilling program is designed to test the potential down-dip and strike length of the existing and previously intersected high-grade silver, lead and zinc veins, based on data from initial drilling and from systematic channel sampling of the underground artisanal workings, to support a planned initial MRE.

Drill hole DGL-06, the first hole completed in the Igneous Complex at the Gonalbert Property intersected a high-grade interval grading 632 g/t Ag, 30.05% Pb and 15.45% Zn; (1,418.9 g/t AgEq) over 0.77m beginning at 146.83m. It also returned 78.00 g/t Ag, 3.51% Pb and 4,65% Zn (239.54 g/t AgEq) over 0.58m beginning at 111.28m.

Hole DLG-06 also intersected the following mineralized intervals:

24.00 g/t Ag, 1.14% Pb and 0.87% Zn (60.35 g/t AgEq) over 0.50m beginning at 221.57m.

beginning at 221.57m. 5.33% Zn (121.49 g/t AgEq) over 0.50m beginning at 311.88m

Drill hole DGL-04, completed in the Ordovician Sedimentary section intersected 38.70 g/t Ag and 1.04% Pb (239.54 g/t AgEq) over 1.40m beginning at 123.00m. It also returned 27.60 g/t Ag, 6.17% Pb and 1.41% Zn (156.68 g/t AgEq) over 1.00m beginning at 294.20 metres.

It also intersected the following mineralized intervals:

1.22% Pb and 6.40 g/t Ag (33.87 g/t AgEq) over 0.79m beginning at 124.40m.

beginning at 124.40m. 1.58% Pb and 8.21 g/t Ag (43.78 g/t AgEq) over 7.95m beginning at 289.50m

beginning at 289.50m 3.90% Zn, 0.66% Pb and 13.30 g/t Ag and 34.00 g/t In (119.13 g/t AgEq) over 0.50m beginning at 336.70m.

Hole DGL-05, drilled in the contact between Ordovician Sedimentary and Tertiary volcanic rocks, intersected a vein grading 128.70 g/t Ag, 4.41% Pb, 5.92% Zn, 012% Sn and 21g/t In (326.71 g/t AgEq) over 1.92m beginning at 171.32 metres.

It also intersected:

39.34 g/t Ag, 1.81% Zn and 1.58% Pb and 13.07 g/t In (103.63 g/t AgEq) over 15.24m beginning at 158.00m.

beginning at 158.00m. 0.98% Pb, 0.26% Zn and 7.80 g/t Ag (28.87 g/t AgEq) over 1.50m beginning at 158.00m.

Dewatering and Rehabilitation of Underground Workings in the Central Mine - Gonalbert zone

The Company will proceed with the dewatering of the former mine underground workings at the -140 and -180 levels, including the existing 180 m shaft at the Central Mine, together with associated underground rehabilitation activities at the Chorrillos Project.

Dewatering of the Central Mine in the Gonalbert Zone, which is expected to provide access to the underground workings, is anticipated to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2027.

The Company is also evaluating opportunities to utilize the recovered water to support ongoing exploration activities and potential future mining and metallurgical operations at the Gonalbert Property and, subject to appropriate arrangements, at Eloro Resources Ltd.'s Iska Iska deposit. This opportunity is supported by the close corporate relationship between Cartier Silver and Eloro Resources.

Qualified Person

Dr. Osvaldo Arce, P.Geo. General Manager of Cartier Silver's Bolivian subsidiary, Minera Cartier Bolivia S.R.L, and a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release. Dr. Arce who has more than 35 years of mineral exploration and extensive mining expertise across several countries in North and South America manages the overall technical program and supervises all field work conducted at Chorrillos project.

Cartier Silver utilized both ALS and AHK for drill core analyses, both of whom are major international accredited laboratories. Drill samples sent to ALS were prepared in both ALS Bolivia Ltda's preparation facility in Oruro, Bolivia and the preparation facility operated by AHK in Tupiza with pulps sent to the main ALS Global laboratory in Lima for analysis. Drill core samples sent to AHK Laboratories are also prepared by AHK in Tupiza with pulps sent to the AHK laboratory in Lima, Peru.

Silver (Ag), zinc (Zn) and lead (Pb) are analyzed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) using a four-acid digestion; Sn is analyzed by X-Ray Fluorescence (XRF) and Au is analyzed by fire assay on 50g pulps with an Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy (AAS) finish. AAS measures absorbed light to quantify elements, while ICP, such as ICP-OES or ICP-MS, measure emitted light or ions to determine elements. XRF uses fluorescent X-rays to excite atoms and to emit X-rays that reveal the presence and concentration of tin. Sample size in ICP typically ranges from 100 mg (0.1 g) to 1 g, for AAS, is usually less than 100 mg (0.1 g) and for XRF is ideally below 75 µm.

Check samples between ALS and AHK are regularly done as a QA/QC check. AHK is following the same analytical protocols used as with ALS and with the same QA/QC protocols except for Sn for which a sodium peroxide fusion is used at AHK following by ICP. Check comparisons of Sn results from ALS and AHK indicate no statistically significant difference between results using the two different analytical techniques.

Cartier employs an industry standard QA/QC program with standards, blanks and duplicates inserted into each batch of samples analyzed at both laboratories with selected check samples sent to a separate accredited laboratory. Check results are regularly monitored.

About Cartier Silver Corporation

Cartier Silver is an exploration and development Company focused on discovering and developing its silver property assets, including the Chorrillos Project and claims staked by the Company's subsidiary, all of which are located in the Potosi Department of southern Bolivia. The Company also holds significant iron ore resources at its Gagnon Holdings in the southern Labrador Trough region of east-central Quebec, and the Big Easy gold property in the Burin Peninsula epithermal gold belt in the Avalon Zone of eastern Newfoundland and Labrador.

For further information please visit Cartier Silver's website at www.cartiersilvercorp.com.

The CSE has not reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information in this news release may contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information express, as at the date of this news release, the Company's plans, estimates, forecasts, projections, expectations, or beliefs as to future events or results and are believed to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Company. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322643