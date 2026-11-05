Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Lightning Resource Corp. (TSXV: LTNG) (OTCQB: LTCOF) (FSE: 1OI1) ("Lightning" or the "Company") announces that it has granted deferred share units ("DSUs") and incentive stock options ("Options") to certain eligible persons, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), and in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan (the "Plan") approved by the Board on May 29, 2026 and approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held on July 3, 2026.

On November 4th, 2026, the Company granted a total of 1,800,000 DSUs to its directors, which will vest one year after their date of grant in accordance with TSXV policies. Once vested, each DSU entitles the holder thereof to receive either one common share of the Company, the cash equivalent of one common share or a combination of cash and common shares, as determined by the Company, net of applicable withholdings. DSUs may not be settled until a director ceases to serve as a director of the Company.

On November 4th, 2026, the Company granted a total of 999,000 Options to certain officers and consultants of the Company. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company for five years at a price of $0.50 per common share, vesting immediately on the date of grant.

About Lightning Resource Corp.

Lightning Resource Corp. is a Canadian, precious and base metals exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of high-potential mineral projects, while continuing to evaluate additional acquisition opportunities. The Company's immediate focus is exploration of the Savant Gold Project with district-scale potential to host both iron formation-hosted and shear-hosted gold systems of size. This is a proven mining region with current operations including the Red Lake and Musselwhite mines. The Company also holds interest in gold and base metals exploration projects located in Ontario, Newfoundland, Japan and Zambia.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Lightning Resource Corp.

Dr. Rob Carpenter, Ph.D., P.Geo.

Interim CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement Cautions:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including, but not limited to, the Company's future exploration, development, advancement and acquisition plans and the potential thereof. Although the Company believe that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "potential," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of management of the Company on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSXV, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include, and are not limited to, risk of accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations; the risk of encountering unanticipated geological factors; or the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other agency or governmental clearances, necessary to carry out exploration plans, risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes in the jurisdictions where the Company carries on its business that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR+) at www.sedarplus.ca for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

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