BDL Now expands its GDP estimates to include all Canadian provinces and begins new data sharing partnership with Bloomberg Financial to advance BDL's mandate to democratize data.

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - The Canadian Chamber of Commerce's Business Data Lab (BDL) is bringing economic intelligence closer to home with the expansion of its nowcast tool from national to each province. By providing a weekly snapshot, BDL Now gives businesses, local chambers of commerce and policymakers a transparent, timely picture of how economic growth is performing in their province.

"BDL Now has been a very important signal for policymakers, analysts, and Canadians. We're pleased that it has been a reliable and timely indicators of Canada's economic health," said Andrew DiCapua, Principal Economist for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Business Data Lab. "The provincial nowcast will help inform everyday decisions in communities across the country. The ability to understand the regional dynamics means more informed and relevant insights. This tool is another one-of-a-kind public resource to understand economic conditions in Canada."

See BDL Now

The expansion marks another step in BDL's mission to democratize economic data and equip Canadian businesses with the intelligence they need to compete, adapt and grow. In an increasingly complex and uncertain economic environment, access to timely, relevant information is more important than ever. By making economic data more accessible, actionable and locally relevant, BDL is helping businesses anticipate change, navigate uncertainty and make more informed decisions about their future.

"BDL has been busy bringing new offerings to the table, stemming from our public mandate to provide information that informs businesses, observers and Canadians about our economy," added Patrick Gill, Vice President of the Business Data Lab. "BDL Now is one of a number of value-adds we're bringing to the table. Our work to demystify the considerations that businesses have on a day-to-day basis is increasingly relevant at this moment in our economic trajectory. Every confident choice a business can make to invest, hire and build is good for the overall health of our Canadian economy."

The launch also builds on BDL's recent innovation, following a series of new tools and research designed to turn economic intelligence into business advantage. Together, these resources are giving Canadian businesses a more complete picture of the forces shaping the economy, from emerging challenges to new opportunities for investment and growth. With the addition of provincial insights, BDL Now brings that intelligence one step closer to where business decisions are made, helping companies across Canada better understand their economic environment and position themselves for success.

Bringing BDL's Economic Intelligence to the Bloomberg Terminal

BDL is also announcing a new partnership with Bloomberg that will make selected BDL data available through the Bloomberg Terminal. The collaboration will bring BDL's Canadian economic intelligence into a platform used by financial and policy professionals, extending its reach and creating another way to inform economic and business decisions in Canada.

Gill added, "The Canadian Chamber of Commerce Nowcast offers a timely view of how Canada's economy is evolving between official data releases, adding another source of economic insight to financial and business decision-makers through the Bloomberg Terminal."

The partnership represents an important recognition that the BDL continues to innovate and advance new data methods in the economics ecosystem in Canada. BDL's purpose remains clear: to put timely, relevant and accessible insights into more hands to improve Canada's understanding of the forces shaping its businesses and economy.

Explore BDL's tools and research at businessdatalab.ca.

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About the Canadian Chamber of Commerce - The Future of Business Success

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is Canada's largest and most activated business network - representing over 400 chambers of commerce and boards of trade and more than 200,000 business of all sizes, from all sectors of the economy and from every part of the country - working to create the conditions for our collective success. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce is the undisputed champion and catalyst for the future of business success. From working with government on economy-friendly policy to providing services that inform commerce and enable trade, we give each of our members more of what they need to succeed: insight into markets, competitors and trends, influence over the decisions and policies that drive business success, and impact on business and economic performance.

About the Business Data Lab (BDL)

Turning the overwhelming amount of economic data out there into actionable insights is a challenge for many organizations. That's why the Business Data Lab (BDL), launched in February 2022 by the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, provides free tools and real-time insights that help organizations understand Canada's economy as it is now and as it could be in the future. With support from Statistics Canada and funding from Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, BDL strives to ensure that rapid economic change and shifting business dynamics don't leave Canada's decision-makers behind. BDL is democratizing data on Canadian business conditions. By providing future-focused, real-time, and local insights, we help organizations better understand and navigate the Canadian economy.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322598