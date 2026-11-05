Expands on 2026 award recognitions as independent panel of property owners, REITs, analysts, and trade media recognizes Elauwit's Network-as-a-Service model, human-answered resident support, and growth as a public company

Columbia, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Elauwit Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELWT) ("Elauwit" or the "Company"), a national managed services provider of turnkey broadband and property-wide WiFi networks serving multifamily, student housing, and senior living communities, today announced it has been named Emerging Company to Watch at the inaugural Maravedis MDU Connectivity Awards 2026, presented by Calix.

The Maravedis MDU Connectivity Awards, launched this year by Maravedis Research, honor the most significant innovations and achievements across the multifamily connectivity ecosystem. The 2026 program drew 40 entries across nine categories. An independent panel of property owners, REITs, consultancies, analyst firms, and trade media scored each entry on innovation, end-user experience, partnership strategy, measurable results, and growth vision. Elauwit was one of three finalists in its category, alongside Aervivo and Internet Subway.

"The quality of this first round of entries confirms how quickly the multifamily connectivity market is maturing," said Adlane Fellah, CEO and Chief Analyst at Maravedis Research, when the finalists were announced. "These finalists represent the operators, vendors, and technology providers setting the standard for what residents should expect from connectivity at home."

Elauwit's submission made the case that the Company is built differently from the legacy providers that still serve most of the multifamily market. Elauwit is a publicly traded connectivity MSP dedicated to rental communities. Its Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) model funds the full network build and charges the owner a predictable monthly fee with no upfront capital, removing the biggest barrier for owners who want to upgrade the resident experience. Owners get a single point of accountability from network design through construction and ongoing support, and when residents call, a human answers in under 35 seconds, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The submission also cited Elauwit's 4.4-star Google rating, built from hundreds of unfiltered resident and property manager reviews.

"Emerging Company to Watch is the right name for where we are," said Taylor Jones, President and CTO of Elauwit Connection. "Our founders have done this work for more than 20 years. We built Elauwit to fix what we saw break at scale: slow response, residents treated like ticket numbers, owners with no one accountable. Going public gave us the capital to offer NaaS to more communities. The judges looked at the whole model, from financing to the person who picks up the phone, and said it is worth watching. We agree."

The recognition follows a period of growth for the Company. Revenue grew 154 percent in fiscal 2025, as reported in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. In the second quarter of 2026, Elauwit reported its largest quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increase in contracted units in company history, ending the quarter with 42,687 contracted units and 27,134 activated units, up 33 percent and 94 percent year over year respectively.

The award adds to a year of industry recognition for Elauwit, which received Honorable Mention for Multifamily Partner of the Year at the 2026 Broadband Communities Awards in August and whose Hanover Preston Hollow deployment earned a 2026 Property Innovation Award from Parks Associates in September.

"As connectivity becomes foundational to the modern resident experience, the multifamily industry has an opportunity to rethink how technology creates value for residents, property owners, and service providers alike," said Jonathan Lindsell, Chief Customer Officer at Calix, presenting sponsor of the awards.

Maravedis Research is the industry's leading research and advisory firm specializing in managed WiFi, multifamily broadband solutions, and multifamily connectivity. Learn more at www.maravedis-bwa.com.

About Elauwit Connection (NASDAQ: ELWT)

Elauwit is a publicly traded connectivity MSP dedicated to rental communities, including multifamily properties, student housing, and senior living. Elauwit designs, builds, and operates managed networks, backed by a service model that treats property teams and residents like a relationship, not an account number.

With dependable connections, exceptional resident support, and no-upfront-cost options, Elauwit helps owners deliver premium connectivity as a competitive advantage, supporting new revenue, resident retention and increased asset value.

Visit: www.elauwit.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company's future financial results, the Company's growth strategies and pipeline, and its performance as a public company. The words "anticipate," "believe," "can," "expect," "future," "opportunities," "potential," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company's ability to improve its financial performance and achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2026 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

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