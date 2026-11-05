

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $554 million, or $2.38 per share. This compares with $450 million, or $1.88 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $759 million or $3.26 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to $67.513 billion from $64.009 billion last year.



Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $554 Mln. vs. $450 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.38 vs. $1.88 last year. -Revenue: $67.513 Bln vs. $64.009 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 12.80 To $ 13.00



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News