

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After the Democratic Party took control of both houses of the Congress in the midterm elections, a potential candidate to be the next Speaker of the House said that Congress will rein in 'an out-of-control executive branch'.



Hakeem Jeffries, the current House minority leader, has announced his bid for Speaker of the House in a 'Dear Colleague' letter sent to fellow House Democrats Wednesday.



He reminded his fellow Representatives of 'a lot of damage done by the MAGA extremists that needs to be repaired'. 'During the first 100 days, House Democrats must act to reverse the Medicaid cuts, restore SNAP funding, extend the Affordable Care Act tax credits, eradicate the Trump tariffs and stop the reckless war of choice in Iran. The era of MAGA extremism is coming to a crashing end.'



In the letter, Jeffries said, 'The days of the House functioning like a wholly owned subsidiary of the Trump Administration are over. Congress will assume its place as a check and balance on an out-of-control executive branch.'



He stressed the need to root out corrupt price gouging, clean up the mess at the Supreme Court and ban Members of Congress from trading stocks.



'We are going to hold the crooks accountable,' Jeffries added, referring to 'The massive corruption the country has experienced from the Trump Cartel.'



If elected, he would become the first black Speaker in the history of the US House of Representatives.



The Speaker, who is also the leader of the lower house, ranks third in the U.S. presidential succession order, following the president and the vice-president.



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