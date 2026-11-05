Unity (NYSE: U), the world's leading game engine, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.
"Third-quarter performance was our strongest ever, with Vector growing 126% year-over-year and 40% quarter-over-quarter, and the first GAAP profitable quarter since our IPO," said Matt Bromberg, President and CEO of Unity.
"We are seeing the compounding impact of our flywheel strategy: more creators make more games on our platform, and more games fuel the need for more discovery through advertising."
Select revenue highlights for Q3 2026 are as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended September 30,
2026
2025
YoY Change
Strategic Grow Revenue
$431,502
$226,770
90%
Strategic Create Revenue
$165,070
$148,122
11%
Total Strategic Revenue
$596,572
$374,892
59%
Non-Strategic Revenue1
$25,520
$95,723
(73)%
Total Revenue
$622,092
$470,615
32%
Q4 2026 Guidance2
- Strategic Revenue of $683 million to $691 million, up 65% 67% year-over-year
- Strategic Grow Revenue of $515 million to $520 million, up 105% 107% year-over-year
- Strategic Create Revenue of $168 million to $171 million up 4% 6% year-over-year
- Non-Strategic Revenue of $5 million
- Adjusted EBITDA of $290 million to $295 million, up 132% 136% year-over-year
____________________
1 Consists primarily of revenue from (i) our ironSource Ads network, which was sunset in the second quarter of 2026, and (ii) our Supersonic publishing business which was sold on August 4, 2026.
2 These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. We have not reconciled our estimates for non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and in the earnings call referencing this press release to GAAP due to the uncertainty and potential variability of expenses that may be incurred in the future. As a result, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort and we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. We have provided a reconciliation of other GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our third quarter non-GAAP results included in this press release.
Earnings Webcast
Unity will hold a public webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET today to discuss the results for its third quarter 2026. The live public webcast can be accessed on Unity's Investor Relations website at https://investors.unity.com. The webcast replay will also be available on the site.
Third Quarter 2026 Results:
Total Revenue Highlights:
- Revenue was $622 million, compared to $471 million in the third quarter 2025.
- Grow Solutions revenue was $457 million, compared to $318 million in the third quarter 2025.
- Create Solutions revenue was $165 million, compared to $152 million in the third quarter 2025.
Profitability Highlights:
- GAAP net income was $122 million, with a margin of 20%; GAAP basic net income per share was $0.27; GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.25.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $257 million, with a margin of 41%; adjusted EPS was $0.44.
- Net cash provided by operating activities was $224 million; free cash flow was $220 million.
Revenue
Revenue was $622 million, up 32% year-over-year. Strategic revenue was $597 million, up 59% year-over-year.
Grow Solutions revenue was $457 million, up 44% year-over-year. The change was due to growth in the Unity Ads Network, driven by Unity Vector, partially offset by decreases in the ironSource Ads Network.
Create Solutions revenue was $165 million, up 8% year-over-year. The increase was driven by increases in subscription revenue, partially offset by decreases in cloud and hosting services revenue, driven by our portfolio reset in 2025.
Basic and Diluted Net Income (Loss) per share
Basic net income per share was $0.27, as compared to a basic net loss per share of $0.30 for the same period in 2025.
Diluted net income per share was $0.25, as compared to a diluted net loss per share of $0.30 for the same period in 2025.
Net Income (Loss) and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
Net income for the quarter was $122 million, compared to a net loss of $127 million in the third quarter of 2025.
Net income (loss) margin was 20%, compared to (27)% in the third quarter of 2025.
Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $224 million, compared to $155 million in the third quarter of 2025.
Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, and Adjusted EPS
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $257 million, with a margin of 41%, compared to $109 million in the third quarter of 2025, with a margin of 23%. The year-over-year improvement was driven by higher revenue and continued cost control.
Free cash flow for the quarter was $220 million, compared to $151 million in the third quarter of 2025.
Adjusted EPS for the quarter was $0.44, compared to $0.20 in the third quarter of 2025.
Liquidity
As of September 30, 2026, our cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash was $2,651 million, an increase of $587 million, compared with $2,064 million as of December 31, 2025. This increase was primarily driven by our operations.
About Unity
Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to develop, deploy, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality. For more information, visit Unity.com.
UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share par value)
(Unaudited)
As of
September 30, 2026
December 31, 2025
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
2,646,439
2,055,840
Accounts receivable, net
833,522
643,611
Prepaid expenses and other
91,200
113,012
Total current assets
3,571,161
2,812,463
Property and equipment, net
46,407
68,289
Goodwill
3,155,607
3,166,304
Intangible assets, net
86,403
650,544
Other assets
104,512
140,006
Total assets
6,964,090
6,837,606
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
18,161
13,981
Accrued expenses and other
312,060
299,541
Publisher payables
513,236
431,494
Deferred revenue
248,652
224,405
Current portion of convertible notes
557,540
556,451
Total current liabilities
1,649,649
1,525,872
Convertible notes
1,680,905
1,678,899
Long-term deferred revenue
20,895
14,038
Other long-term liabilities
84,164
122,660
Total liabilities
3,435,613
3,341,469
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
273,279
252,637
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.000005 par value:
Authorized shares 1,000,000 and 1,000,000
Issued and outstanding shares 443,800 and 432,860
2
2
Additional paid-in capital
7,632,029
7,378,295
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
5,521
(2,156
Accumulated deficit
(4,388,696
(4,138,709
Total Unity Software Inc. stockholders' equity
3,248,856
3,237,432
Noncontrolling interest
6,342
6,068
Total stockholders' equity
3,255,198
3,243,500
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
6,964,090
6,837,606
UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Revenue
622,092
470,615
1,676,798
1,346,559
Cost of revenue
112,505
120,332
575,851
348,500
Gross profit
509,587
350,283
1,100,947
998,059
Operating expenses
Research and development
251,148
244,357
783,848
679,789
Sales and marketing
103,471
165,869
431,216
489,395
General and administrative
54,321
65,913
168,868
201,418
Total operating expenses
408,940
476,139
1,383,932
1,370,602
Operating income (loss)
100,647
(125,856
(282,985
(372,543
Interest expense
(6,043
(6,043
(18,095
(17,964
Interest income and other income (expense), net
24,325
14,448
45,730
92,396
Income (loss) before income taxes
118,929
(117,451
(255,350
(298,111
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(2,661
9,377
(7,341
13,989
Net income (loss)
121,590
(126,828
(248,009
(312,100
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests
361
(466
1,978
702
Net income (loss) attributable to Unity Software Inc.
121,229
(126,362
(249,987
(312,802
Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders of Unity Software Inc.
0.27
(0.30
(0.59
(0.75
Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders of Unity Software Inc.
0.25
(0.30
(0.59
(0.75
Net income (loss)
121,590
(126,828
(248,009
(312,100
Change in foreign currency translation adjustment
2,841
1,353
9,712
5,247
Comprehensive income (loss)
124,431
(125,475
(238,297
(306,853
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests
361
(466
1,978
702
Foreign currency translation attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests
600
282
2,035
1,100
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests
961
(184
4,013
1,802
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Unity Software Inc.
123,470
(125,291
(242,310
(308,655
UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Operating activities
Net income (loss)
121,590
(126,828
(248,009
(312,100
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
84,886
135,893
297,616
329,038
Stock-based compensation expense
62,771
91,968
219,884
292,362
Gain on repayment of convertible note
(42,744
Impairment of intangible assets
270,506
Impairment of property and equipment
862
8,447
4,911
Impairment of investments
15,000
Other
(3,055
3,452
(489
(4,520
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable, net
(140,222
(3,773
(207,588
(25,834
Prepaid expenses and other
(4,300
(3,684
21,855
10,087
Other assets
3,980
18,669
16,247
30,558
Accounts payable
7,591
7,998
4,380
5,899
Accrued expenses and other
7,728
17,901
15,260
4,289
Publisher payables
72,037
24,471
96,671
2,906
Other long-term liabilities
(440
(18,795
(38,203
(31,656
Deferred revenue
11,395
7,264
29,292
38,324
Net cash provided by operating activities
223,961
155,398
500,869
301,520
Investing activities
Purchases of non-marketable investments
(2,000
Proceeds from sale of business
37,152
37,152
Purchases of property and equipment
(4,254
(4,107
(12,746
(16,271
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
32,898
(4,107
24,406
(18,271
Financing activities
Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes
690,000
Purchase of capped calls
(44,436
Payment of debt issuance costs
(13,236
Repayments of convertible note
(641,691
Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options and purchase of ESPP shares
34,155
54,082
50,349
85,476
Net cash provided by financing activities
34,155
54,082
50,349
76,113
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
3,334
2,208
11,544
21,845
Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
294,348
207,581
587,168
381,207
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
2,357,121
1,701,507
2,064,301
1,527,881
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
2,651,469
1,909,088
2,651,469
1,909,088
About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe, when taken collectively, they may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance.
However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in their usefulness to investors because they have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. As a result, our non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.
We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income or loss excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of intangible assets, depreciation expense, gain on sale of business, restructuring and reorganization costs, interest expense, interest income and other income (expense), net and the provision for income taxes. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. We define adjusted gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of intangible assets, depreciation expense, and restructuring and reorganization costs. We define adjusted gross margin as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue.
We define adjusted cost of revenue as GAAP cost of revenue, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of intangible assets, depreciation expense, and restructuring and reorganization costs. We define adjusted research and development expense as GAAP research and development expense, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of intangible assets, depreciation expense, gain on sale of business, and restructuring and reorganization costs. We define adjusted sales and marketing expense as GAAP sales and marketing expense, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of intangible assets, depreciation expense, gain on sale of business, and restructuring and reorganization costs. We define adjusted general and administrative expense as GAAP general and administrative expense excluding stock-based compensation expense, depreciation expense, impairment of intangible assets, gain on sale of business, and restructuring and reorganization costs. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment.
We define adjusted EPS as GAAP net income or loss excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of intangible assets, depreciation expense, gain on sale of business, restructuring and reorganization costs, and the income tax impact of the preceding adjustments (cumulatively "adjusted net income"), increased by the tax effected impacts from any relevant dilutive securities, divided by the diluted weighted-average outstanding shares. The effective tax rate used in calculating adjusted EPS is estimated for each period, based on the net income or loss adjusted for the items noted above, and may differ from the effective rate used in our financial statements. Shares of common stock that are excluded in our calculation of GAAP diluted net loss per share due to their antidilutive impact on such calculations, are included in the diluted weighted average outstanding shares used in our calculation of adjusted EPS, to the extent they have a dilutive impact on adjusted EPS given the adjusted net income in each period.
UNITY SOFTWARE INC.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
Revenue
622,092
470,615
1,676,798
1,346,559
Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation
GAAP net income (loss)
121,590
(126,828
(248,009
(312,100
Add:
Stock-based compensation expense
63,076
91,561
215,521
288,312
Amortization of intangible assets
76,738
125,345
271,642
297,213
Depreciation expense
8,148
10,548
25,974
31,825
Impairment of intangible assets
278,666
Restructuring and reorganization costs
12,510
7,899
50,772
39,130
Gain on sale of business
(4,521
(4,521
Interest expense
6,043
6,043
18,095
17,964
Interest income and other income (expense), net
(24,325
(14,448
(45,730
(92,396
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(2,661
9,377
(7,341
13,989
Adjusted EBITDA
256,598
109,497
555,069
283,937
GAAP net income (loss) margin
20
(27
(15
(23
Adjusted EBITDA margin
41
23
33
21
Adjusted gross profit reconciliation
GAAP gross profit
509,587
350,283
1,100,947
998,059
Add:
Stock-based compensation expense
4,811
9,111
18,905
28,084
Amortization of intangible assets
5,695
27,293
39,314
80,990
Depreciation expense
1,314
1,734
4,254
5,214
Impairment of intangible assets
226,516
Restructuring and reorganization costs
4,766
(23
8,628
786
Adjusted gross profit
526,173
388,398
1,398,564
1,113,133
GAAP gross margin
82
74
66
74
Adjusted gross margin
85
82
83
83
Operating expenses reconciliation
Cost of revenue
GAAP cost of revenue
112,505
120,332
575,851
348,500
Stock-based compensation expense
(4,811
(9,111
(18,905
(28,084
Amortization of intangible assets
(5,695
(27,293
(39,314
(80,990
Depreciation expense
(1,314
(1,734
(4,254
(5,214
Impairment of intangible assets
(226,516
Restructuring and reorganization costs
(4,766
23
(8,628
(786
Adjusted cost of revenue
95,919
82,217
278,234
233,426
GAAP cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue
18
26
34
26
Adjusted cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue
15
18
17
17
Research and development
GAAP research and development expense
251,148
244,357
783,848
679,789
Stock-based compensation expense
(31,923
(45,654
(110,020
(147,299
Amortization of intangible assets
(51,820
(53,304
(154,591
(86,166
Depreciation expense
(3,979
(5,166
(12,705
(15,772
Impairment of intangible assets
(3,998
Restructuring and reorganization costs
(4,283
(1,503
(30,238
(14,430
Gain on sale of business
335
335
Adjusted research and development expense
159,478
138,730
472,631
416,122
GAAP research and development expense as a percentage of revenue
40
52
47
51
Adjusted research and development expense as a percentage of revenue
26
30
28
31
Sales and marketing
GAAP sales and marketing expense
103,471
165,869
431,216
489,395
Stock-based compensation expense
(8,886
(17,893
(35,998
(53,420
Amortization of intangible assets
(19,223
(44,748
(77,737
(130,057
Depreciation expense
(1,667
(2,184
(5,268
(6,494
Impairment of intangible assets
(46,969
Restructuring and reorganization costs
(1,951
(361
(8,502
(9,514
Gain on sale of business
296
296
Adjusted sales and marketing expense
72,040
100,683
257,038
289,910
GAAP sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue
17
35
26
36
Adjusted sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue
12
21
15
22
General and administrative
GAAP general and administrative expense
54,321
65,913
168,868
201,418
Stock-based compensation expense
(17,456
(18,903
(50,598
(59,509
Depreciation expense
(1,188
(1,464
(3,747
(4,345
Impairment of intangible assets
(1,183
Restructuring and reorganization costs
(1,510
(6,058
(3,404
(14,400
Gain on sale of business
3,890
3,890
Adjusted general and administrative expense
38,057
39,488
113,826
123,164
GAAP general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue
9
14
10
15
Adjusted general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue
6
8
7
9
Adjusted EPS reconciliation
GAAP net income (loss)
121,590
(126,828
(248,009
(312,100
Stock-based compensation expense
63,076
91,561
215,521
288,312
Amortization of intangible assets
76,738
125,345
271,642
297,213
Depreciation expense
8,148
10,548
25,974
31,825
Impairment of intangible assets
278,666
Restructuring and reorganization costs
12,510
7,899
50,772
39,130
Gain on sale of business
(4,521
(4,521
Income tax impact of adjusting items
(64,417
(16,561
(138,253
(64,852
Adjusted net income used for calculation of adjusted EPS, before impact of dilutive instruments
213,124
91,964
451,792
279,528
Increase from forgone financing costs on dilutive convertible notes, net of tax
4,686
4,714
14,030
14,014
Adjusted net income used for calculation of adjusted EPS, including impact of dilutive instruments
217,810
96,678
465,822
293,542
Weighted-average common shares used in GAAP basic net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders of Unity Software Inc.
441,557
424,296
437,930
417,919
Convertible notes
41,348
41,348
41,348
37,770
Stock options and PVOs
3,780
6,510
3,007
6,253
Unvested RSUs, PVUs, and PSUs
11,480
13,055
8,624
7,598
ESPP
130
42
261
Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares used in adjusted EPS
498,165
485,339
490,951
469,801
GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders of Unity Software Inc.
0.25
(0.30
(0.59
(0.75
Total impact on diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders of Unity Software Inc. from non-GAAP adjustments and noncontrolling interests
0.21
0.52
1.62
1.42
Total impact on diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders of Unity Software Inc. from antidilutive common stock now included
(0.02
(0.02
(0.08
(0.05
Adjusted EPS
0.44
0.20
0.95
0.62
Free cash flow reconciliation
Net cash provided by operating activities
223,961
155,398
500,869
301,520
Less:
Purchases of property and equipment
(4,254
(4,107
(12,746
(16,271
Free cash flow
219,707
151,291
488,123
285,249
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
32,898
(4,107
24,406
(18,271
Net cash provided by financing activities
34,155
54,082
50,349
76,113
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contain "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under federal securities laws, including statements regarding Unity's outlook and future financial performance, including, but not limited to: (i) Unity's ability to further enhance its platform, accelerate product innovation and enhance financial performance; (ii) expectations regarding Vector, including expectations regarding Vector's improvements, performance, growth, leveraging of behavioral data available through Unity runtime, and impact on Unity's overall future growth prospects; (iii) Unity's strategic initiatives, including its continued investment and focus on artificial intelligence tools and integrations with third-party coding agents, and their expected impact on developer adoption; (iv) Unity's flywheel strategy and its expected impact on Unity's business; (v) expectations regarding Unity Spark and Unity's partnership with Google, including Unity Spark's launch timing, pricing and monetization model, and impact on Unity's revenues; (vi) statements regarding Unity's product roadmap, products, projects, technology, ongoing product development and improvements, and customer demand for Unity products; (vii) statements regarding industry trends and business model evolution; (viii) statements regarding Unity's market opportunity; (ix) expectations regarding Unity's competitive position, core value proposition, and growth prospects; (x) expectations regarding improvements in operating margins, operating leverage, operating discipline and cost management; (xi) expectations regarding future profitability, including anticipated benefits of GAAP profitability; (xii) Unity's plan to pay off its convertible notes due November 15, 2026 and expectations regarding capital allocation; and (xiii) Unity's financial guidance for future periods. The words "aim," "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "intend," "expect," "plan," "project," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, those related to: (i) the impact of macroeconomic conditions, such as inflation, high interest rates, tariffs, sanctions and trade barriers, and limited credit availability which could further cause economic uncertainty and volatility; (ii) Unity's ability to compete effectively; (iii) adverse changes in the geopolitical relationship between the U.S. and China; (iv) Unity's ability to develop, deploy, maintain, manage, or commercialize artificial intelligence-enabled products, its reliance on third-party artificial intelligence models, and the costs associated with such efforts; (v) Unity's ability to address issues raised by the development or use of artificial intelligence in its offerings, or the use of artificial intelligence by its customers, personnel, vendors and competitors; (vi) Unity's ability to execute its plans to realign its business and to right-size its investments, including the sunset of the ironSource Ads Network; (vii) the impact of any decisions to change how Unity prices its products and services; (viii) Unity's ability to achieve and sustain profitability; (ix) Unity's ability to retain existing customers and expand the use of its platform, or attract new customers; (x) Unity's ability to further expand into adjacent business areas or new industries; (xi) the impact of any changes of terms of service, policies or technical requirements from operating system platform providers or application stores which may result in changes to Unity or its customers' business practices; (xii) Unity's ability to maintain favorable relationships with hardware, operating system, device, game console and other technology providers; (xiii) breaches in its security measures, unauthorized access to its platform, data, or its customers' or other users' personal data; (xiv) Unity's ability to manage growth effectively and manage costs effectively; (xv) the rapidly changing and increasingly stringent laws, regulations, contractual obligations and industry standards that relate to privacy, data security and the protection of children; (xvi) Unity's ability to attract, manage and retain its talent; (xvii) Unity's ability to adapt effectively to rapidly changing technology, evolving industry standards, changing regulations, or changing customer needs, requirements, or preferences; and (xviii) the effectiveness of Vector. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect our results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 11, 2026, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 7, 2026 and August 6, 2026, and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are available on the Unity Investor Relations website. Statements herein speak only as of the date of this release, and Unity assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release except as required by law.
Source: Unity Software Inc.
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Contacts:
Investor Relations:
Alex Giaimo, Head of Investor Relations
alex.giaimo@unity3d.com
Media Relations:
UnityComms@unity3d.com