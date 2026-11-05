Unity (NYSE: U), the world's leading game engine, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

"Third-quarter performance was our strongest ever, with Vector growing 126% year-over-year and 40% quarter-over-quarter, and the first GAAP profitable quarter since our IPO," said Matt Bromberg, President and CEO of Unity.

"We are seeing the compounding impact of our flywheel strategy: more creators make more games on our platform, and more games fuel the need for more discovery through advertising."

Select revenue highlights for Q3 2026 are as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 YoY Change Strategic Grow Revenue $431,502 $226,770 90% Strategic Create Revenue $165,070 $148,122 11% Total Strategic Revenue $596,572 $374,892 59% Non-Strategic Revenue1 $25,520 $95,723 (73)% Total Revenue $622,092 $470,615 32%

Q4 2026 Guidance2

Strategic Revenue of $683 million to $691 million, up 65% 67% year-over-year Strategic Grow Revenue of $515 million to $520 million, up 105% 107% year-over-year Strategic Create Revenue of $168 million to $171 million up 4% 6% year-over-year

Non-Strategic Revenue of $5 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $290 million to $295 million, up 132% 136% year-over-year

____________________ 1 Consists primarily of revenue from (i) our ironSource Ads network, which was sunset in the second quarter of 2026, and (ii) our Supersonic publishing business which was sold on August 4, 2026. 2 These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the "Forward-Looking Statements" safe harbor section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. We have not reconciled our estimates for non-GAAP financial measures in this press release and in the earnings call referencing this press release to GAAP due to the uncertainty and potential variability of expenses that may be incurred in the future. As a result, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort and we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. We have provided a reconciliation of other GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our third quarter non-GAAP results included in this press release.

Earnings Webcast

Unity will hold a public webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET today to discuss the results for its third quarter 2026. The live public webcast can be accessed on Unity's Investor Relations website at https://investors.unity.com. The webcast replay will also be available on the site.

Third Quarter 2026 Results:

Total Revenue Highlights:

Revenue was $622 million, compared to $471 million in the third quarter 2025.

Grow Solutions revenue was $457 million, compared to $318 million in the third quarter 2025.

Create Solutions revenue was $165 million, compared to $152 million in the third quarter 2025.

Profitability Highlights:

GAAP net income was $122 million, with a margin of 20%; GAAP basic net income per share was $0.27; GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.25.

Adjusted EBITDA was $257 million, with a margin of 41%; adjusted EPS was $0.44.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $224 million; free cash flow was $220 million.

Revenue

Revenue was $622 million, up 32% year-over-year. Strategic revenue was $597 million, up 59% year-over-year.

Grow Solutions revenue was $457 million, up 44% year-over-year. The change was due to growth in the Unity Ads Network, driven by Unity Vector, partially offset by decreases in the ironSource Ads Network.

Create Solutions revenue was $165 million, up 8% year-over-year. The increase was driven by increases in subscription revenue, partially offset by decreases in cloud and hosting services revenue, driven by our portfolio reset in 2025.

Basic and Diluted Net Income (Loss) per share

Basic net income per share was $0.27, as compared to a basic net loss per share of $0.30 for the same period in 2025.

Diluted net income per share was $0.25, as compared to a diluted net loss per share of $0.30 for the same period in 2025.

Net Income (Loss) and Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Net income for the quarter was $122 million, compared to a net loss of $127 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Net income (loss) margin was 20%, compared to (27)% in the third quarter of 2025.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $224 million, compared to $155 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, and Adjusted EPS

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $257 million, with a margin of 41%, compared to $109 million in the third quarter of 2025, with a margin of 23%. The year-over-year improvement was driven by higher revenue and continued cost control.

Free cash flow for the quarter was $220 million, compared to $151 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EPS for the quarter was $0.44, compared to $0.20 in the third quarter of 2025.

Liquidity

As of September 30, 2026, our cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash was $2,651 million, an increase of $587 million, compared with $2,064 million as of December 31, 2025. This increase was primarily driven by our operations.

About Unity

Unity [NYSE: U] offers a suite of tools to develop, deploy, and grow games and interactive experiences across all major platforms from mobile, PC, and console, to extended reality. For more information, visit Unity.com.

UNITY SOFTWARE INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share par value) (Unaudited) As of September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 2,646,439 2,055,840 Accounts receivable, net 833,522 643,611 Prepaid expenses and other 91,200 113,012 Total current assets 3,571,161 2,812,463 Property and equipment, net 46,407 68,289 Goodwill 3,155,607 3,166,304 Intangible assets, net 86,403 650,544 Other assets 104,512 140,006 Total assets 6,964,090 6,837,606 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 18,161 13,981 Accrued expenses and other 312,060 299,541 Publisher payables 513,236 431,494 Deferred revenue 248,652 224,405 Current portion of convertible notes 557,540 556,451 Total current liabilities 1,649,649 1,525,872 Convertible notes 1,680,905 1,678,899 Long-term deferred revenue 20,895 14,038 Other long-term liabilities 84,164 122,660 Total liabilities 3,435,613 3,341,469 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 273,279 252,637 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.000005 par value: Authorized shares 1,000,000 and 1,000,000 Issued and outstanding shares 443,800 and 432,860 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 7,632,029 7,378,295 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,521 (2,156 Accumulated deficit (4,388,696 (4,138,709 Total Unity Software Inc. stockholders' equity 3,248,856 3,237,432 Noncontrolling interest 6,342 6,068 Total stockholders' equity 3,255,198 3,243,500 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 6,964,090 6,837,606

UNITY SOFTWARE INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue 622,092 470,615 1,676,798 1,346,559 Cost of revenue 112,505 120,332 575,851 348,500 Gross profit 509,587 350,283 1,100,947 998,059 Operating expenses Research and development 251,148 244,357 783,848 679,789 Sales and marketing 103,471 165,869 431,216 489,395 General and administrative 54,321 65,913 168,868 201,418 Total operating expenses 408,940 476,139 1,383,932 1,370,602 Operating income (loss) 100,647 (125,856 (282,985 (372,543 Interest expense (6,043 (6,043 (18,095 (17,964 Interest income and other income (expense), net 24,325 14,448 45,730 92,396 Income (loss) before income taxes 118,929 (117,451 (255,350 (298,111 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (2,661 9,377 (7,341 13,989 Net income (loss) 121,590 (126,828 (248,009 (312,100 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests 361 (466 1,978 702 Net income (loss) attributable to Unity Software Inc. 121,229 (126,362 (249,987 (312,802 Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders of Unity Software Inc. 0.27 (0.30 (0.59 (0.75 Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders of Unity Software Inc. 0.25 (0.30 (0.59 (0.75 Net income (loss) 121,590 (126,828 (248,009 (312,100 Change in foreign currency translation adjustment 2,841 1,353 9,712 5,247 Comprehensive income (loss) 124,431 (125,475 (238,297 (306,853 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests 361 (466 1,978 702 Foreign currency translation attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests 600 282 2,035 1,100 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest and redeemable noncontrolling interests 961 (184 4,013 1,802 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Unity Software Inc. 123,470 (125,291 (242,310 (308,655

UNITY SOFTWARE INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating activities Net income (loss) 121,590 (126,828 (248,009 (312,100 Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 84,886 135,893 297,616 329,038 Stock-based compensation expense 62,771 91,968 219,884 292,362 Gain on repayment of convertible note (42,744 Impairment of intangible assets 270,506 Impairment of property and equipment 862 8,447 4,911 Impairment of investments 15,000 Other (3,055 3,452 (489 (4,520 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net (140,222 (3,773 (207,588 (25,834 Prepaid expenses and other (4,300 (3,684 21,855 10,087 Other assets 3,980 18,669 16,247 30,558 Accounts payable 7,591 7,998 4,380 5,899 Accrued expenses and other 7,728 17,901 15,260 4,289 Publisher payables 72,037 24,471 96,671 2,906 Other long-term liabilities (440 (18,795 (38,203 (31,656 Deferred revenue 11,395 7,264 29,292 38,324 Net cash provided by operating activities 223,961 155,398 500,869 301,520 Investing activities Purchases of non-marketable investments (2,000 Proceeds from sale of business 37,152 37,152 Purchases of property and equipment (4,254 (4,107 (12,746 (16,271 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 32,898 (4,107 24,406 (18,271 Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes 690,000 Purchase of capped calls (44,436 Payment of debt issuance costs (13,236 Repayments of convertible note (641,691 Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options and purchase of ESPP shares 34,155 54,082 50,349 85,476 Net cash provided by financing activities 34,155 54,082 50,349 76,113 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 3,334 2,208 11,544 21,845 Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 294,348 207,581 587,168 381,207 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 2,357,121 1,701,507 2,064,301 1,527,881 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period 2,651,469 1,909,088 2,651,469 1,909,088

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operating performance. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe, when taken collectively, they may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance.

However, non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in their usefulness to investors because they have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. As a result, our non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP.

We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income or loss excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of intangible assets, depreciation expense, gain on sale of business, restructuring and reorganization costs, interest expense, interest income and other income (expense), net and the provision for income taxes. We define adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. We define adjusted gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of intangible assets, depreciation expense, and restructuring and reorganization costs. We define adjusted gross margin as adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

We define adjusted cost of revenue as GAAP cost of revenue, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of intangible assets, depreciation expense, and restructuring and reorganization costs. We define adjusted research and development expense as GAAP research and development expense, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of intangible assets, depreciation expense, gain on sale of business, and restructuring and reorganization costs. We define adjusted sales and marketing expense as GAAP sales and marketing expense, excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of intangible assets, depreciation expense, gain on sale of business, and restructuring and reorganization costs. We define adjusted general and administrative expense as GAAP general and administrative expense excluding stock-based compensation expense, depreciation expense, impairment of intangible assets, gain on sale of business, and restructuring and reorganization costs. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment.

We define adjusted EPS as GAAP net income or loss excluding stock-based compensation expense, amortization and impairment of intangible assets, depreciation expense, gain on sale of business, restructuring and reorganization costs, and the income tax impact of the preceding adjustments (cumulatively "adjusted net income"), increased by the tax effected impacts from any relevant dilutive securities, divided by the diluted weighted-average outstanding shares. The effective tax rate used in calculating adjusted EPS is estimated for each period, based on the net income or loss adjusted for the items noted above, and may differ from the effective rate used in our financial statements. Shares of common stock that are excluded in our calculation of GAAP diluted net loss per share due to their antidilutive impact on such calculations, are included in the diluted weighted average outstanding shares used in our calculation of adjusted EPS, to the extent they have a dilutive impact on adjusted EPS given the adjusted net income in each period.

UNITY SOFTWARE INC. Non-GAAP Reconciliation (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Revenue 622,092 470,615 1,676,798 1,346,559 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation GAAP net income (loss) 121,590 (126,828 (248,009 (312,100 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 63,076 91,561 215,521 288,312 Amortization of intangible assets 76,738 125,345 271,642 297,213 Depreciation expense 8,148 10,548 25,974 31,825 Impairment of intangible assets 278,666 Restructuring and reorganization costs 12,510 7,899 50,772 39,130 Gain on sale of business (4,521 (4,521 Interest expense 6,043 6,043 18,095 17,964 Interest income and other income (expense), net (24,325 (14,448 (45,730 (92,396 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (2,661 9,377 (7,341 13,989 Adjusted EBITDA 256,598 109,497 555,069 283,937 GAAP net income (loss) margin 20 (27 (15 (23 Adjusted EBITDA margin 41 23 33 21 Adjusted gross profit reconciliation GAAP gross profit 509,587 350,283 1,100,947 998,059 Add: Stock-based compensation expense 4,811 9,111 18,905 28,084 Amortization of intangible assets 5,695 27,293 39,314 80,990 Depreciation expense 1,314 1,734 4,254 5,214 Impairment of intangible assets 226,516 Restructuring and reorganization costs 4,766 (23 8,628 786 Adjusted gross profit 526,173 388,398 1,398,564 1,113,133 GAAP gross margin 82 74 66 74 Adjusted gross margin 85 82 83 83 Operating expenses reconciliation Cost of revenue GAAP cost of revenue 112,505 120,332 575,851 348,500 Stock-based compensation expense (4,811 (9,111 (18,905 (28,084 Amortization of intangible assets (5,695 (27,293 (39,314 (80,990 Depreciation expense (1,314 (1,734 (4,254 (5,214 Impairment of intangible assets (226,516 Restructuring and reorganization costs (4,766 23 (8,628 (786 Adjusted cost of revenue 95,919 82,217 278,234 233,426 GAAP cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue 18 26 34 26 Adjusted cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue 15 18 17 17 Research and development GAAP research and development expense 251,148 244,357 783,848 679,789 Stock-based compensation expense (31,923 (45,654 (110,020 (147,299 Amortization of intangible assets (51,820 (53,304 (154,591 (86,166 Depreciation expense (3,979 (5,166 (12,705 (15,772 Impairment of intangible assets (3,998 Restructuring and reorganization costs (4,283 (1,503 (30,238 (14,430 Gain on sale of business 335 335 Adjusted research and development expense 159,478 138,730 472,631 416,122 GAAP research and development expense as a percentage of revenue 40 52 47 51 Adjusted research and development expense as a percentage of revenue 26 30 28 31 Sales and marketing GAAP sales and marketing expense 103,471 165,869 431,216 489,395 Stock-based compensation expense (8,886 (17,893 (35,998 (53,420 Amortization of intangible assets (19,223 (44,748 (77,737 (130,057 Depreciation expense (1,667 (2,184 (5,268 (6,494 Impairment of intangible assets (46,969 Restructuring and reorganization costs (1,951 (361 (8,502 (9,514 Gain on sale of business 296 296 Adjusted sales and marketing expense 72,040 100,683 257,038 289,910 GAAP sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue 17 35 26 36 Adjusted sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue 12 21 15 22 General and administrative GAAP general and administrative expense 54,321 65,913 168,868 201,418 Stock-based compensation expense (17,456 (18,903 (50,598 (59,509 Depreciation expense (1,188 (1,464 (3,747 (4,345 Impairment of intangible assets (1,183 Restructuring and reorganization costs (1,510 (6,058 (3,404 (14,400 Gain on sale of business 3,890 3,890 Adjusted general and administrative expense 38,057 39,488 113,826 123,164 GAAP general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue 9 14 10 15 Adjusted general and administrative expense as a percentage of revenue 6 8 7 9 Adjusted EPS reconciliation GAAP net income (loss) 121,590 (126,828 (248,009 (312,100 Stock-based compensation expense 63,076 91,561 215,521 288,312 Amortization of intangible assets 76,738 125,345 271,642 297,213 Depreciation expense 8,148 10,548 25,974 31,825 Impairment of intangible assets 278,666 Restructuring and reorganization costs 12,510 7,899 50,772 39,130 Gain on sale of business (4,521 (4,521 Income tax impact of adjusting items (64,417 (16,561 (138,253 (64,852 Adjusted net income used for calculation of adjusted EPS, before impact of dilutive instruments 213,124 91,964 451,792 279,528 Increase from forgone financing costs on dilutive convertible notes, net of tax 4,686 4,714 14,030 14,014 Adjusted net income used for calculation of adjusted EPS, including impact of dilutive instruments 217,810 96,678 465,822 293,542 Weighted-average common shares used in GAAP basic net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders of Unity Software Inc. 441,557 424,296 437,930 417,919 Convertible notes 41,348 41,348 41,348 37,770 Stock options and PVOs 3,780 6,510 3,007 6,253 Unvested RSUs, PVUs, and PSUs 11,480 13,055 8,624 7,598 ESPP 130 42 261 Non-GAAP weighted-average common shares used in adjusted EPS 498,165 485,339 490,951 469,801 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders of Unity Software Inc. 0.25 (0.30 (0.59 (0.75 Total impact on diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders of Unity Software Inc. from non-GAAP adjustments and noncontrolling interests 0.21 0.52 1.62 1.42 Total impact on diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders of Unity Software Inc. from antidilutive common stock now included (0.02 (0.02 (0.08 (0.05 Adjusted EPS 0.44 0.20 0.95 0.62 Free cash flow reconciliation Net cash provided by operating activities 223,961 155,398 500,869 301,520 Less: Purchases of property and equipment (4,254 (4,107 (12,746 (16,271 Free cash flow 219,707 151,291 488,123 285,249 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 32,898 (4,107 24,406 (18,271 Net cash provided by financing activities 34,155 54,082 50,349 76,113

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the earnings call referencing this press release contain "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under federal securities laws, including statements regarding Unity's outlook and future financial performance, including, but not limited to: (i) Unity's ability to further enhance its platform, accelerate product innovation and enhance financial performance; (ii) expectations regarding Vector, including expectations regarding Vector's improvements, performance, growth, leveraging of behavioral data available through Unity runtime, and impact on Unity's overall future growth prospects; (iii) Unity's strategic initiatives, including its continued investment and focus on artificial intelligence tools and integrations with third-party coding agents, and their expected impact on developer adoption; (iv) Unity's flywheel strategy and its expected impact on Unity's business; (v) expectations regarding Unity Spark and Unity's partnership with Google, including Unity Spark's launch timing, pricing and monetization model, and impact on Unity's revenues; (vi) statements regarding Unity's product roadmap, products, projects, technology, ongoing product development and improvements, and customer demand for Unity products; (vii) statements regarding industry trends and business model evolution; (viii) statements regarding Unity's market opportunity; (ix) expectations regarding Unity's competitive position, core value proposition, and growth prospects; (x) expectations regarding improvements in operating margins, operating leverage, operating discipline and cost management; (xi) expectations regarding future profitability, including anticipated benefits of GAAP profitability; (xii) Unity's plan to pay off its convertible notes due November 15, 2026 and expectations regarding capital allocation; and (xiii) Unity's financial guidance for future periods. The words "aim," "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "intend," "expect," "plan," "project," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, those related to: (i) the impact of macroeconomic conditions, such as inflation, high interest rates, tariffs, sanctions and trade barriers, and limited credit availability which could further cause economic uncertainty and volatility; (ii) Unity's ability to compete effectively; (iii) adverse changes in the geopolitical relationship between the U.S. and China; (iv) Unity's ability to develop, deploy, maintain, manage, or commercialize artificial intelligence-enabled products, its reliance on third-party artificial intelligence models, and the costs associated with such efforts; (v) Unity's ability to address issues raised by the development or use of artificial intelligence in its offerings, or the use of artificial intelligence by its customers, personnel, vendors and competitors; (vi) Unity's ability to execute its plans to realign its business and to right-size its investments, including the sunset of the ironSource Ads Network; (vii) the impact of any decisions to change how Unity prices its products and services; (viii) Unity's ability to achieve and sustain profitability; (ix) Unity's ability to retain existing customers and expand the use of its platform, or attract new customers; (x) Unity's ability to further expand into adjacent business areas or new industries; (xi) the impact of any changes of terms of service, policies or technical requirements from operating system platform providers or application stores which may result in changes to Unity or its customers' business practices; (xii) Unity's ability to maintain favorable relationships with hardware, operating system, device, game console and other technology providers; (xiii) breaches in its security measures, unauthorized access to its platform, data, or its customers' or other users' personal data; (xiv) Unity's ability to manage growth effectively and manage costs effectively; (xv) the rapidly changing and increasingly stringent laws, regulations, contractual obligations and industry standards that relate to privacy, data security and the protection of children; (xvi) Unity's ability to attract, manage and retain its talent; (xvii) Unity's ability to adapt effectively to rapidly changing technology, evolving industry standards, changing regulations, or changing customer needs, requirements, or preferences; and (xviii) the effectiveness of Vector. Further information on these and additional risks that could affect our results is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 11, 2026, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 7, 2026 and August 6, 2026, and our future reports that we may file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are available on the Unity Investor Relations website. Statements herein speak only as of the date of this release, and Unity assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements after the date of this release except as required by law.

Source: Unity Software Inc.

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Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Alex Giaimo, Head of Investor Relations

alex.giaimo@unity3d.com

Media Relations:

UnityComms@unity3d.com