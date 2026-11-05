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WKN: 861920 | ISIN: JP3429800000 | Ticker-Symbol: ANCA
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05.11.26 | 11:13
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PR Newswire
05.11.2026 13:06 Uhr
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Anaheim Bio Launches with €40 Million Series A Financing to Advance ANA-1 for Calcium Pyrophosphate Deposition Disease into the Clinic

Anaheim Bio Launches with €40 Million Series A Financing to Advance ANA-1 for Calcium Pyrophosphate Deposition Disease into the Clinic

Anaheim spun out of Alesta Therapeutics prior to its recent acquisition by BioMarin

Financing provided by Droia Ventures, Frazier Life Sciences, RTW, Novartis Venture Fund, RV Invest and Thuja Capital

Runway into 2028 with clinic entry in 2027 for ANA-1

LEIDEN, Netherlands, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anaheim Bio, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company spun out of Alesta Therapeutics, launched today with an oversubscribed €40 million Series A financing to advance ANA-1, a small molecule therapeutic candidate for calcium pyrophosphate deposition disease (CPPD), expected to enter the clinic in 2027.

"ANA-1 is designed to directly address the underlying pathology of CPPD and has the potential to change treatment for the millions of people worldwide who today have no therapy that targets the crystal deposits driving the disease," said Ilan Ganot, Chief Executive Officer of Anaheim Bio. "This financing takes ANA-1 through IND-enabling studies and into Phase 1. We are pleased that Alesta's legacy investors are backing us again, a reflection of their confidence in this program and our team."

Anaheim Bio's lead program, ANA-1, is a small molecule inhibitor designed to lower extracellular PPi for the treatment of CPPD. CPPD is a form of inflammatory arthritis caused by the accumulation of calcium pyrophosphate crystals in and around the joints. It most commonly affects older adults and can cause sudden, recurrent episodes of severe joint pain and swelling, as well as chronic arthritis. CPPD is estimated to affect approximately 4% to 7% of adults in Europe and the United States. Current treatments focus on controlling inflammation and symptoms, with no approved therapy available to remove or dissolve the underlying crystal deposits.

"We look forward to work once again with the former Alesta team," said Luc Dochez, Chair of the Board of Anaheim Bio and Managing Partner at Droia Ventures. "ANA-1 positions them to go after one of the largest underserved opportunities in rheumatology."

Anaheim Bio's management team includes Ilan Ganot, Chief Executive Officer; Matthias Van Woensel, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer; Rick Dekker, Chief Financial Officer; and Benit Maru, MBChB, Ph.D., Interim Chief Medical Officer.

The Board of Directors includes Luc Dochez (Chair), Droia Ventures; Dan Estes, Ph.D., Frazier Life Sciences; Ilan Ganot, Anaheim Bio; Janwillem Naesens, Droia Ventures, Laura Brass, Ph.D., Novartis Venture Fund and John McHutchison, AO, M.D., who joins as an independent director having previously served as a strategic advisor to Alesta.

About Anaheim Bio

Anaheim Bio is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company. Its lead program, a small molecule therapy, is in development for calcium pyrophosphate deposition disease (CPPD). The company was formed in 2026 from programs spun out of Alesta Therapeutics and is backed by Alesta's former investors, including Droia Ventures, Frazier Life Sciences, RTW Investments, Novartis Venture Fund, RV Invest and Thuja Capital. Anaheim Bio is based in Leiden, the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.anaheimbio.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/anaheim-bio-launches-with-40-million-series-a-financing-to-advance-ana-1-for-calcium-pyrophosphate-deposition-disease-into-the-clinic-302929917.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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