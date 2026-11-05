PT Mowilex Indonesia: Mowilex Launches a Five-Tier Interior Range, From Accessible Premium to Indonesia's Most Expensive

Mowilex Launches a Five-Tier Interior Range, From Accessible Premium to Indonesia's Most Expensive

Each product in the New Interior Series is designed around different homeowner needs. The range is led by Mowilex Signature, the company's most advanced formulation and an homage to the vision of its founder, Agus Sasmito.

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Mowilex Indonesia (Mowilex) has launched its New Interior Series, five interior paints designed for different homeowner needs and budgets. At the top is Mowilex Signature, the company's flagship interior paint. Launched at Rp3.1 million (approximately US$175) per 20 litres, Signature is currently the most expensive interior paint on the Indonesian market.

The range has two aims. The first is to give homeowners more choice, from accessible premium through to ultra-premium. The second is to raise the standard at the very top, where Signature and Masterpiece bring higher levels of durability and protection, alongside technology designed to support better indoor air quality.

Signature combines an Easy-to-Clean Formula, features designed to help reduce indoor formaldehyde levels, and Advanced Surface Protection. Its ultra-matte finish minimises light reflection. The formulation also offers resistance to scuffing and burnishing, helping painted surfaces maintain their refined appearance over time, including with regular cleaning.

Signature's antibacterial performance has been independently tested by TÜV SÜD to ISO 22196:2011, the international standard for measuring antibacterial activity on treated surfaces. The formulation also helps prevent mould and fungus from growing on the painted wall.

"Signature is not about the price tag. With every formulation in this range, we set out to give customers as much value as we could at its price. For Signature, that means a finish that keeps its looks through years of cleaning, protection for the home, and safety for the people living in it," said Niko Safavi, President Director and CEO of PT Mowilex Indonesia.

An Homage to the Founder's Vision

Agus Sasmito founded Mowilex in 1970 with an uncompromising approach to quality. "He believed there was always a way to make products better, with greater consideration for people and the environment. That philosophy continues across the New Interior Series, while Signature pays tribute to his pursuit of excellence," said Safavi.

"Signature and Masterpiece raise the bar for total performance, because Indonesian homeowners expect more from their paint than ever before. Signature brings together the range's most advanced features with an ultra-matte finish for a more elevated interior experience, and Masterpiece focuses on wellbeing through its Air Purification Technology. However, every household has different needs and a different budget. We wanted new, safe, modern formulations that meet the expectations of all our customers. That is why we built five tiers, with no compromise on quality at any level."

Five Products, Each Built to Lead at Its Price

The New Interior Series comprises Signature, Masterpiece, Elegant, Optima, and Smart. Their features differ, but each is designed to be the best-quality choice at its price.

At the top, Signature and Masterpiece share scuff resistance, antibacterial and antifungal protection, and technology that helps reduce indoor formaldehyde. Elegant keeps colours from yellowing over time. Optima wipes clean easily in busy family spaces. Smart brings premium quality within reach, with excellent coverage and resistance to mould for first homes and renovations.

Across the series, formulations range from Ultra-Low VOC to Zero VOC, reflecting Mowilex's continuing focus on product safety and the environment.

Ready to Use, Without Compromising Performance

Unlike most interior paints in Indonesia, which require dilution with water at the point of application, all five products in the New Interior Series are Ready to Use straight from the can. That saves painters time on site, cuts the risk of patchy results from adding too much or too little water, and means fewer walls need repainting.

For more information about the New Interior Series, visit mowilex.com.

About PT Mowilex Indonesia

PT Mowilex Indonesia, a subsidiary of Asia Coatings Enterprises Pte. Ltd., is a leading manufacturer of premium paints and coatings. Founded in 1970, the company pioneered the local manufacture of water-based paints in Indonesia and continues to invest in product innovation, quality, and environmental responsibility.

In 2019, Mowilex became the first manufacturer in Indonesia across any industry to achieve CarbonNeutral company certification. The company has maintained verified carbon-neutral status for seven consecutive years.

Mowilex's excellence has been recognised internationally through a number of industry awards and accolades. In 2025, Deloitte recognised Mowilex as one of Indonesia's Best Managed Companies for the fourth consecutive year, achieving Gold Standard status.

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