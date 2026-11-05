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PR Newswire
05.11.2026 13:06 Uhr
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movement Acquires Technology and IP Assets of Swiss Digital Health Company dacadoo

movement Acquires Technology and IP Assets of Swiss Digital Health Company dacadoo

The move marks a significant step in movement's international growth strategy, bringing together dacadoo's capabilities and the behavior change technologies of a large, established wellness group.

GENEVA, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- movement, a leading wellness group, today announced that it has acquired the technology and intellectual property assets of Swiss digital health company dacadoo, as part of a broader global expansion.

Over 15 years, dacadoo has built an award-winning digital health engagement platform, backed by 51 registered patents and used by insurers, healthcare organizations and large employers in dozens of countries, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, Germany and several other European markets. The acquired assets include the company's software and source code. For its customers, the acquisition means they can continue to rely on the platform, now alongside movement's own technologies: research-based behavior change platforms built through long-standing work with health insurers, health funds and large organizations.

"This acquisition is part of the global expansion movement announced recently," said Yogev Matok, CEO of movement's Wellbeing Division. "We are pleased to have the opportunity to build on what dacadoo has created and to welcome its customers. Stable continuity for them is our first priority, together with movement's expanded capabilities in building and operating fully branded digital behavior change platforms for large insurers, health funds and organizations."

movement's digital platforms serve more than 2.5 million users and are designed to create a meaningful health impact through long-term behavior change. In a peer-reviewed study with researchers from Harvard Medical School and Tel Aviv University, published in Communications Medicine (Nature Portfolio), platform users had an 18% lower incidence of type 2 diabetes, a 9% lower incidence of stroke and a 5% lower incidence of cardiovascular disease than matched nonusers.

The acquisition brings together dacadoo's technology and international presence with movement's products and capabilities, marking a significant step in its international growth.

About movement

movement is a large wellness group, partnering with leading HMOs, government bodies, and organizations to develop technologies that promote wellness through tech-driven, evidence-based behavior change applications that seamlessly help people build healthier everyday habits. Through our innovative products and services, we deliver scalable digital solutions that drive real user engagement and transform well-being at a massive scale.

Media contact
Reuven Yefet, Head of Marketing, movement
reuveny@movement-group.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/movement-acquires-technology-and-ip-assets-of-swiss-digital-health-company-dacadoo-302930656.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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