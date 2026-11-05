Groundworks 2026 Puts the Business of Construction Robotics Centre Stage in London

London summit brings construction decision-makers, robotics companies and investors together to tackle the barriers to deploying robots on site

LONDON, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Groundworks 2026 will convene construction leaders, robotics companies, investors and government representatives at UCL Here East in London on November 11 for a one-day programme focused on moving robotics from promising demonstrations into routine use on construction sites.

Designed for a curated room of 150 decision-makers, the summit will connect the people who buy and deploy technology with those building and financing it. Its main-stage programme and active demonstration area are intended to make the commercial, operational and safety questions around adoption tangible.

The agenda opens with Mark Reynolds CBE , Executive Chairman of Mace and Co-Chair of the Construction Leadership Council , addressing the workforce gap. A discussion with Fergus Harradence of the UK Department for Business and Trade and Salar Al Khafaji of Monumental will examine who pays for robotics and how its value can be demonstrated. Later sessions bring together representatives of VINCI Construction , GOLDBECK and Bouygues Bâtiment International to discuss how main contractors decide which technologies make it onto site.

The programme also puts robotics companies and project clients in direct conversation. Leaders from Monumental , AUAR , Hilti and Kewazo will discuss commercialisation, while a session featuring HS2 and Digital Realty will consider whether major clients can plan for robotics from the outset. A closing investor discussion with Zacua Ventures , Foundamental and Brick & Mortar Ventures will examine the business models that can support wider deployment.

Between sessions, attendees can visit the summit's demonstration area and speak with the teams behind construction technologies. Groundworks is framing those encounters around practical questions: what a machine needs from a site, how it fits existing workflows, and what evidence a buyer needs before scaling beyond a pilot.

Reflecting on the response to the inaugural summit, Groundworks Founder Owen Drury said: "I think that tells us something important. There's a real appetite in construction to understand where robotics can make a difference and, more importantly, how we actually get these machines working on sites. People want to see the technology, ask difficult questions, and learn from those who are already trying to deploy it. That's exactly what we're bringing together at Groundworks."

The summit is designed to give attendees a clearer view of where robotics is ready for deployment, what evidence buyers need and which barriers still need to be addressed.

Groundworks 2026 takes place Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at UCL Here East in London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park. For the latest programme and attendance information, visit groundworkssummit.com.

About Groundworks

Groundworks is a UK & European summit focused on closing the gap between robotics innovation and real-world adoption on construction sites. Bringing together contractors, developers, asset owners, robotics companies, investors and government, Groundworks creates a forum for practical conversations about what works, what has failed and what needs to change to move robotics from demonstration to deployment. Its inaugural edition takes place on November 11, 2026, at UCL Here East in London, combining a curated main-stage programme with live demonstrations of robotics built for real-world construction environments. Groundworks is brought to you by Bricks & Bytes . To learn more, visit groundworkssummit.com

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