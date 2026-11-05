

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $360 million, or $1.76 per share. This compares with $275 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Tapestry, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $371 million or $1.82 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $1.894 billion from $1.705 billion last year.



Tapestry, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $360 Mln. vs. $275 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.76 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $1.894 Bln vs. $1.705 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 3.05 Next quarter revenue guidance: 5 % To 6 % Full year EPS guidance: $ 8.25 To $ 8.35 Full year revenue guidance: $ 8.5 B To $ 8.6 B



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