

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $124.140 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $101.430 million, or $0.34 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Iron Mountain Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.64 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.9% to $1.991 billion from $2.029 billion last year.



Iron Mountain Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $124.140 Mln. vs. $101.430 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue: $1.991 Bln vs. $2.029 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 2.030 B Full year revenue guidance: $ 7.950 B To $ 8.020 B



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