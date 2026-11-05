Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2026) - Renegade Gold Inc. (TSXV: RAGE) (OTCQB: RENGF) (FSE: 0700) ("Renegade" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its 2026 first-pass till and soil geochemical sampling at the LP-Uchi Project, located approximately 50 km east of Red Lake, Ontario. The program identified multiple new, multi-km gold anomalies along the LP fault corridor, defining several targets for follow-up exploration.

These results build upon the Company's 2026 Confederation Belt field program. Fieldwork is now complete across the Confederation Belt, including mapping and prospecting at Belanger, mapping and prospecting at BobJo and a first-pass till and soil sampling program across the LP-Uchi corridor (Figure 2).

Highlights

Multiple Kilometre-scale Gold Targets Identified: Elevated gold, silver, antimony and arsenic values define several new targets along the LP fault corridor (Figure 1).

Gold Anomalies Coincide with Interpreted Structures: Gold anomalies are spatially associated with fault structures interpreted from the winter 2025/2026 drone magnetic survey, providing additional support for follow-up exploration.

First-Pass Program Complete: A total of 884 till and soil samples were collected across the LP-Uchi corridor.

New LP-Uchi targets complement previously reported high-grade channel sampling results from BobJo, including 16.2 g/t Au over 5.0 m (including 56.1 g/t Au over 1.4 m), and Belanger, including 25.9 g/t Au over 0.3 m and 2.52 g/t Au over 9.2 m, highlighting the growing pipeline of exploration targets across the Confederation Belt.

Devin Pickell, President and CEO, commented: "Coming off the high-grade surface results at BobJo and Belanger, LP-Uchi adds several new targets to our greenfield pipeline. With field work now complete across the Confederation Belt, we have a growing list of targets to rank and advance toward drill-readiness as we plan our 2027 program."

Figure 1. 2026 LP-Uchi Till and Enzyme-leach results for gold.

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LP-Uchi

The first-pass till and soil sampling program over the LP-Uchi corridor is now complete, with 884 samples collected. Assays have been returned across the project area for both till and soil (enzyme-leach) samples. Elevated gold, silver, antimony, and arsenic define several new targets along the interpreted LP fault trend, including one northwest of Bluffy Lake (Figure 1). Gold anomalies also follow the fault zones interpreted from the winter 2025/2026 drone magnetic survey. Together, these results support further grassroots exploration and project planning to de-risk potential diamond drilling along the LP-Uchi corridor.

Figure 2. Project location map for the BobJo, LP-Uchi, and Belanger project areas.

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Next Steps

Results from the 2026 Greenfield Exploration programs at Belanger, BobJo, and the LP-Uchi corridor will be integrated with historical datasets to support ongoing geological interpretation and target refinement. The Company intends to use these results, together with the winter 2025/2026 drone magnetic data, to advance priority targets toward drill-readiness as part of its planned 2027 exploration program across the Confederation Belt.

Sample Methodology and QA/QC

LP-Uchi

The till and enzyme-leach program at LP-Uchi was completed by a third-party contractor. Approximately 0.5 kg of A or B Horizon soil was collected, where possible, on 750 m line spacings at 250 m intervals for the till and at a 200 m x 200 m grid for enzyme-leach samples. Samples were sent to ALS Canada Ltd. independent of the Company. Till samples were screened to 180-mesh and analyzed by Aqua Regia digest with ICP-MS Super Trace Au + 53 multi-element analyses. Enzyme-leach samples received a 61-element sodium cyanide leach at a buffered pH of 8.5. Internal ALS Canada replicates and certified reference materials comprise the QA/QC for all till and enzyme-leach analyses.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Ginn, P.Geo., the Executive Chair and a director of the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Ginn has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the technical information, by reviewing the laboratory assay certificates, field sampling procedures, and QA/QC results.

About Renegade Gold Inc.

Renegade Gold Inc. is a gold exploration company with 1,542 km² of mineral claims in the Red Lake Mining District of northwestern Ontario. The Company is advancing its flagship Rebel Gold Deposit while building a greenfield discovery pipeline across the Confederation Belt, Gullrock, and Red Lake project areas. Renegade trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (RAGE), the OTCQB (RENGF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (0700).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect current expectations regarding future exploration activities, including the integration and interpretation of the 2026 greenfield results, further grassroots exploration and project planning along the LP-Uchi corridor, potential diamond drilling, the advancement of priority targets toward drill-readiness, and the Company's planned 2027 exploration program across the Confederation Belt. These statements are based on information available at the time and management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Actual results may differ materially due to exploration risks, field conditions, permitting delays, availability of personnel and contractors, access to capital, and other factors described in the Company's public filings. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

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