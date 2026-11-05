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LI

WKN: A42C4Z | ISIN: US5337141015 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
04.11.26 | 21:59
27,190 US-Dollar
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LINCOLN INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
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LINCOLN INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.11.2026 13:05 Uhr
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Lincoln International Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

  • Record third quarter and year-to-date revenues of $293.7 million and $677.1 million, representing increases of 57% and 45% year-over-year, respectively
  • Strong performance across both Investment Banking Advisory and Valuations and Opinions with third quarter revenues increasing 70% and 18%, year-over-year, respectively
  • Third quarter net income attributable to Lincoln International, Inc. of $9.9 million and adjusted net income of $50.2 million
  • Declared dividend of $0.07 per share for fourth quarter 2026

CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln International, Inc. (NYSE: LCLN) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. For the third quarter, net income attributable to Lincoln International, Inc. was $9.9 million, or $0.25 diluted earnings per share, and adjusted net income was $50.2 million, or adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.46.

"Lincoln delivered a record third quarter, achieving new highs in both revenue and adjusted earnings, with strong growth across our Investment Banking Advisory and Valuations and Opinions businesses," said Rob Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Lincoln International. "We are entering the fourth quarter from a position of strength, supported by healthy pipeline activity and continued client engagement. Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing our long-term strategy through continued investment in our people, technology and global platform to further strengthen our competitive position and drive sustainable growth."

Selected Financial Data

In thousands, except share amounts


Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


U.S. GAAP


Adjusted(1)


U.S. GAAP


Adjusted(1)


2026


2025(2)


2026


2025(2)


2026


2025(2)


2026


2025(2)

Revenues by segment
















Investment Banking
Advisory

$ 239,901


$ 141,303


$ 239,901


$ 141,303


$ 527,492


$ 349,021


$ 527,492


$ 349,021

Valuations and Opinions

53,751


45,411


53,751


45,411


149,653


119,559


149,653


119,559

Total revenues

$ 293,652


$ 186,714


$ 293,652


$ 186,714


$ 677,145


$ 468,580


$ 677,145


$ 468,580

















Operating income

44,280


51,284


71,912


25,162


34,347


106,338


144,611


68,215

















Net income attributable to
Lincoln International, Inc.(3)

$ 9,935


$ 50,640


$ 50,150


$ 20,044


$ 10,390


$ 109,067


$ 95,799


$ 54,574

















Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.25


-


$ 0.46


-


$ 0.26


-


$ 0.87


-



(1)

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for definitions and explanations of adjusted (non-GAAP) measures and reconciliations to the most

directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables and the notes at the end of this release.

(2)

Prior to the Initial Public Offering (IPO), there were no authorized or outstanding Class A common shares.

(3)

Adjusted net income assumes all outstanding common units of Lincoln International, LP have been exchanged for Class A common stock

and, accordingly, does not reflect net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Revenues

Total revenues were $293.7 million for the third quarter, compared to $186.7 million in the prior-year period, representing an increase of 57%, primarily attributable to increasing M&A activity, demand for private market valuations, and the impact of our acquisition of MarshBerry in October of 2025.

Investment Banking Advisory revenues were $239.9 million for the third quarter, a 70% increase from the prior-year period primarily due to a higher number of transactions completed, higher average fees and our acquisition of MarshBerry.

Valuations and Opinions revenues were $53.8 million for the third quarter, an 18% increase from the prior-year period primarily driven by increasing demand for portfolio valuations and transaction opinions.

Expenses

In thousands

Three Months Ended September 30,


Nine Months Ended September 30,


U.S. GAAP


Adjusted(1)


U.S. GAAP


Adjusted(1)


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025


2026


2025

Compensation and benefits

$186,938


$96,297


$178,998


$127,949


$428,817


$237,424


$413,635


$301,031

% of revenues

63.7 %


51.6 %


61.0 %


68.5 %


63.3 %


50.7 %


61.1 %


64.2 %

Non-compensation

$62,434


$39,133


$42,742


$33,602


$213,981


$124,818


$118,899


$99,334

% of revenues

21.3 %


21.0 %


14.6 %


18.0 %


31.6 %


26.6 %


17.6 %


21.2 %



(1)

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for definitions and explanations of adjusted (non-GAAP) measures and reconciliations to the most directly

comparable GAAP measures in the tables and the notes at the end of this release.

Compensation and benefits were $186.9 million for the third quarter, compared to $96.3 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 94%. On an adjusted basis, compensation and benefits were $179.0 million for the third quarter compared to $127.9 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 40%. This resulted in an adjusted compensation ratio of 61% for the third quarter, compared to 69% in the prior-year period. The increase in compensation expenses was primarily a result of an increase in revenues, our acquisition of MarshBerry and the change in our corporate structure resulting from our IPO in May 2026.

Non-compensation expenses were $62.4 million for the third quarter, compared to $39.1 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 60%. On an adjusted basis, non-compensation expenses were $42.7 million for the third quarter compared to $33.6 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 27%. This resulted in an adjusted non-compensation ratio of 15% for the third quarter, compared to 18% in the prior-year period. The increase in non-compensation expenses was primarily a result of our acquisition of MarshBerry and focused investment in technology.

Provision for Income Taxes

The provision for income taxes was $7.2 million in the third quarter, representing an effective tax rate of 16%. On an adjusted basis, the provision for income taxes was $22.5 million in the third quarter, representing an adjusted effective tax rate of 31%.

Talent

We continue to make strategic investments in our business to strengthen our competitive advantages and deliver greater value to our clients. During the third quarter of 2026, we welcomed three Managing Directors through lateral hires, bringing the total number of Managing Directors to 163 firmwide.

We remain equally focused on developing the next generation of leaders, investing in high-performing talent and fostering career advancements through internal promotion.

Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $363.1 million and long-term debt of $101.9 million, resulting in net cash of $261.2 million. This compares to cash and cash equivalents of $320.2 million as of December 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, payable on December 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of December 1, 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Lincoln International will host a conference call beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on November 5, 2026 to discuss third quarter results. To access the conference call, please call +1 (888) 660-6196 (toll-free domestic) or +1 (929) 203-1911 (international) using the following conference ID: LCLNQ326. The call will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website www.lcln.com, and accompanying materials will be posted prior to the conference call. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.

About Lincoln International

Lincoln International, Inc. (NYSE: LCLN) is a trusted investment banking advisor to business owners, private equity firms and their portfolio companies, and public and private companies worldwide. Our services include mergers and acquisitions advisory, private funds and capital markets advisory, and valuations and opinions. With approximately 1,500 professionals in more than 30 offices across 14 countries, we combine perspective on the global private capital markets with deep industry expertise, market intelligence and strategic insights to deliver exceptional execution and build lasting client relationships.

We periodically provide other information for investors on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.lcln.com. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our website, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements often include words such as "may," "will," "would," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "commits," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to, statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, expected growth, future capital expenditures and debt service obligations. These statements are based on management's current expectations, beliefs and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. They are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among others, risks related to retaining and recruiting talent, acquisitions and integration (including MarshBerry), changing market, economic and geopolitical conditions, revenue volatility, competition, cybersecurity and operational risks, extensive regulation, and our organizational structure. A further description of these and other risks can be found under "Risk Factors" in our final prospectus dated May 19, 2026 as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 21, 2026, and as updated in our subsequent filings with the SEC. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also materially and adversely affect our business or results of operations. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), we consider certain adjusted (non-GAAP) measures in assessing the performance of our business. We recognize that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, including that they may be calculated differently by other companies or may be used under different circumstances or for different purposes, thereby affecting their comparability from company to company. In order to compensate for these and the other limitations, we do not consider these measures in isolation from or as alternatives to the comparable financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be used in addition to and in conjunction with the results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP measures. The non-GAAP measures we use are adjusted compensation and benefits and adjusted compensation ratio, adjusted non-compensation and adjusted non-compensation ratio, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin, adjusted other income, adjusted provision for income taxes and adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and net cash.

Management believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures together with comparable GAAP measures provides useful information to investors to enhance their ability to analyze our performance from period to period, enhance their overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in their financial and operational decision making. Internally, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, along with GAAP financial measures, in evaluating our operating results and in making resource allocation and compensation decisions.

We adjust for certain non-cash and other items that management believes are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance. These adjustments include IPO-related items, such as equity award and partner conversion expenses, and transition-related amortization costs associated with debt repaid in connection with the IPO. These adjustments also include acquisition-related items, such as deferred retention and earnout expenses, and amortization of intangible assets recognized through purchase accounting.

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are calculated assuming all outstanding common units of Lincoln International, LP and minority interests have been exchanged for Class A common stock, resulting in all of the Company's income becoming subject to corporate-level tax. The adjusted provision for income taxes reflects this assumption and applies the applicable statutory tax rates in the relevant jurisdictions to each non-GAAP adjustment.

For an explanation of the adjustments and a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see the tables and the related notes at the end of this release.

Lincoln International, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)

In thousands, except share amounts

September 30,
2026


December 31,
2025

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 363,085


$ 320,169

Restricted cash

4,769


4,658

Receivables:




Client accounts receivable, net of allowance

127,894


160,225

Related-party receivables

6,280


28,583

Total receivables

134,174


188,808

Prepaid expenses

19,895


17,458

Other assets

11,024


12,013

Property and equipment, net

53,175


57,597

Other intangible assets, net

65,687


115,903

Deferred tax assets

75,009


9,525

Goodwill

277,880


274,470

Right-of-use lease asset

125,549


117,537

Total assets

1,130,247


1,118,138





Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders' Equity




Liabilities




Compensation payable

$ 214,041


$ 138,404

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

88,138


112,139

Long-term debt

101,862


270,374

Amount due pursuant to tax receivable agreement

85,216


-

Income tax payable

13,362


9,770

Lease liability

156,322


148,845

Total liabilities

658,941


679,532





Commitments and contingencies








Redeemable noncontrolling interest

7,300


7,420





Stockholders' Equity




Partners' Equity

-


431,186

Class A common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (650,000,000 shares authorized,
36,372,399 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026, none authorized, issued,
or outstanding at December 31, 2025)

-


-

Class B common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (250,000,000 shares
authorized, 28,596,847 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026, none
authorized, issued, or outstanding at December 31, 2025)

-


-

Class C common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (100,000,000 shares
authorized, 38,866,382 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026, none
authorized, issued, or outstanding at December 31, 2025)

-


-

Additional paid-in-capital

141,521


-

Retained earnings

7,502


-

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(205)


-

Total equity attributable to Lincoln International, Inc.

148,818


-

Noncontrolling interest

315,188


-

Total stockholders' equity

464,006


431,186





Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity

$ 1,130,247


$ 1,118,138

Lincoln International, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,

In thousands, except share amounts

2026


2025


2026


2025

Revenues:

$ 293,652


$ 186,714


$ 677,145


$ 468,580









Expenses:








Compensation and benefits

186,938


96,297


428,817


237,424

Travel and related expenses

10,344


6,815


28,114


19,744

Rent and occupancy

8,397


7,690


24,475


22,252

Technology and information services

6,564


4,132


16,515


13,320

Professional services and development

9,273


13,142


36,270


28,397

Depreciation and amortization

19,483


2,405


57,972


23,961

Other operating expenses, net

8,373


4,949


50,635


17,144

Total expenses

249,372


135,430


642,798


362,242









Total operating income

44,280


51,284


34,347


106,338









Other income (expense), net

775


1,924


(8,733)


5,533









Income before income taxes

45,055


53,208


25,614


111,871









Provision for income taxes

7,205


2,853


8,790


4,024









Net income

37,850


50,355


16,824


107,847









Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

27,915


(285)


6,434


(1,220)









Net income attributable to Lincoln International Inc.

$ 9,935


$ 50,640


$ 10,390


$ 109,067









Other comprehensive income:








Foreign currency translation adjustment

(523)


(993)


(4,398)


4,436









Comprehensive income

$ 37,327


$ 49,362


$ 12,426


$ 112,283









Net income per share attributable to holders of Class A
common stock:








Basic

$ 0.27


$ -


$ 0.29


$ -

Diluted

$ 0.25


$ -


$ 0.26


$ -

Weighted average shares of Class A common stock
outstanding:








Basic

36,348,387


-


36,327,234


-

Diluted

39,677,992


-


39,569,600


-

Lincoln International, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
(Unaudited)

In thousands, except share amounts


Three Months Ended
September 30,




Nine Months Ended
September 30,




2026


2025


Change


2026


2025


Change

Total revenues


$ 293,652


$ 186,714


57 %


$ 677,145


$ 468,580


45 %

Adjusted expenses:













Adjusted compensation and benefits


178,998


127,949


40 %


413,635


301,031


37 %

Adjusted non-compensation


42,742


33,602


27 %


118,899


99,334


20 %

Adjusted operating income


71,912


25,162


186 %


144,611


68,215


112 %

Adjusted income tax


22,537


7,042


220 %


43,040


19,175


124 %

Adjusted net income


$ 50,150


$ 20,044


150 %


$ 95,799


$ 54,574


76 %














Adjusted diluted earnings per share


$ 0.46


$ -




$ 0.87


$ -



Adjusted diluted share count


110,214,863


-




110,214,863


-
















Adjusted ratios and margin













Adjusted compensation ratio


61.0 %


68.5 %




61.1 %


64.2 %



Adjusted non-compensation ratio


14.6 %


18.0 %




17.6 %


21.2 %



Adjusted operating margin


24.5 %


13.5 %




21.4 %


14.6 %



Adjusted effective tax rate


31.0 %


26.0 %




31.0 %


26.0 %




For an explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see "Notes to Reconcile GAAP to Adjusted
(non-GAAP) Financial Information" at the end of this release.

Lincoln International, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Financial Information
(Unaudited)

In thousands, except share amounts

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026


Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

U.S. GAAP


Adjustments


Adjusted


U.S. GAAP


Adjustments

Adjusted
















Total revenues

293,652


-




293,652


186,714


-



186,714

Expenses















Compensation and benefits

186,938


(7,940)


a, b


178,998


96,297


31,652

g


127,949

Non-compensation

62,434


(19,692)


c, d


42,742


39,133


(5,531)

c


33,602

Operating income

44,280


27,632




71,912


51,284


(26,122)



25,162

Other (expense) / income

775


-




775


1,924


-



1,924

Income before income taxes

45,055


27,632




72,687


53,208


(26,122)



27,086

Provision for income taxes

7,205


15,332


e


22,537


2,853


4,189

e


7,042

Net income

37,850


12,300




50,150


50,355


(30,311)



20,044

Net income attributable to
noncontrolling interests

27,915


(27,915)


f


-


(285)


285

h


-

Net income attributable to Lincoln
International Inc.

$ 9,935


$ 40,215




$ 50,150


$ 50,640


$ (30,596)



$ 20,044
















Net income attributable to holders of
shares of Class A common stock per
share:















Diluted

$ 0.25






$ 0.46


$ -





$ -
















Weighted-average shares of Class
A common stock outstanding















Diluted

39,677,992




f


110,214,863


-





-


Notes to Reconcile GAAP to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Financial Information:

a)

Reflects IPO Equity Awards expense of $4.8 million in 3Q26.

b)

Reflects acquisition-related deferred retention and earnout expenses of $3.2 million in 3Q26.

c)

Reflects acquisition-related costs and amortization of intangible assets from our acquisitions of $16.8 million in 3Q26 and $5.5 million in 3Q25.

d)

Reflects IPO legal, consulting and other expenses of $2.9 million in 3Q26.

e)

Reflects illustrative result as if 100% of the Company's income is being taxed at non-GAAP full-year estimated tax rate.

f)

Assumes all outstanding common units of Lincoln International, LP have been exchanged for Class A common stock and that all outstanding

shares of Class B and Class C common stock have been canceled as a result of such exchange.

g)

Reflects IPO-related partner compensation expense conversion of $31.7 million in 3Q25. Prior to the IPO, certain partners received recurring

and performance-based distributions that were not recognized as compensation expense under the former partnership structure. Following the

IPO, those individuals became employees, and the related payments are recognized as compensation expense. The adjustment reflects the

estimated impact of applying the current corporate structure to the comparable prior-year period to improve period-over-period comparability.

h)

Relates to a noncontrolling interest in a foreign subsidiary that was purchased in 4Q25 and is now wholly-owned.

Lincoln International, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Financial Information
(Unaudited)

In thousands, except share amounts

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

U.S. GAAP


Adjustments


Adjusted


U.S. GAAP


Adjustments


Adjusted

















Total revenues

$ 677,145


-




$ 677,145


$ 468,580


-




$ 468,580

Expenses
















Compensation and benefits

428,817


(15,182)


a, b, i, k


413,635


237,424


63,607


b, i


301,031

Non-compensation

213,981


(95,082)


c, d, e


118,899


124,818


(25,484)


d, e


99,334

Operating income

34,347


110,264




144,611


106,338


(38,123)




68,215

Other (expense) / income

(8,733)


2,961


f


(5,772)


5,533


-




5,533

Income before income taxes

25,614


113,225




138,839


111,871


(38,123)




73,748

Provision for income taxes

8,790


34,250


g


43,040


4,024


15,151


g


19,175

Net income

16,824


78,975




95,799


107,847


(53,273)




54,574

Net income attributable to
noncontrolling interests

6,434


(6,434)


h


-


(1,220)


1,220


j


-

Net income attributable to Lincoln
International Inc.

$ 10,390


$ 85,409




$ 95,799


$ 109,067


$ (54,493)




$ 54,574

















Net income attributable to holders of
shares of Class A common stock per
share
















Diluted

$ 0.26






$ 0.87


$ -






$ -

Weighted-average shares of Class A
common stock outstanding
















Diluted

39,569,600




h


110,214,863


-






-


Notes to Reconcile GAAP to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Financial Information:

a)

Reflects IPO Equity Awards expense of $6.5 million in YTD 3Q26.

b)

Reflects acquisition-related deferred retention and earnout expenses of $11.1 million in YTD 3Q26 and $4.2 million in YTD 3Q25.

c)

Reflects YTD 3Q26 expense of $28.7 million related to Liquidity Event Shares, which were issued following the IPO.

d)

Reflects acquisition-related costs and amortization of intangible assets recognized in purchase accounting from our acquisitions of $50.9 million in

YTD 3Q26 and $22.6 million in YTD 3Q25.

e)

Reflects IPO-related legal, consulting and other expenses of $15.5 million in YTD 3Q26 and $2.9 million in YTD 3Q25.

f)

Reflects partial extinguishment of debt issuance costs at IPO of $3.0 million in YTD 3Q26.

g)

Reflects illustrative result as if 100% of the Company's income is being taxed at non-GAAP full-year estimated tax rate.

h)

Assumes all outstanding common units of Lincoln International, LP have been exchanged for Class A common stock and that all outstanding shares

of Class B and Class C common stock have been canceled as a result of such exchange.

i)

Reflects IPO-related partner compensation expense conversion of $5.2 million in YTD 3Q26 and $67.9 million in YTD 3Q25. Prior to the IPO, certain

partners received recurring and performance-based distributions that were not recognized as compensation expense under the former partnership

structure. Following the IPO, those individuals became employees, and the related payments are recognized as compensation expense. The

adjustment reflects the estimated impact of applying the current corporate structure to the comparable prior-year period to improve period-over-period

comparability.

j)

Relates to a noncontrolling interest in a foreign subsidiary that was purchased in 4Q25 and is now wholly-owned.

k)

Reflects IPO-related adjustment to stock compensation expense of $2.9 million in YTD 3Q26. The adjustment reflects the estimated impact of changes

to equity compensation and related deferrals resulting from the conversion to a corporate structure upon the IPO, improving comparability with

post-IPO periods.

SOURCE Lincoln International

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Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
Der Iran-Krieg hat den globalen Energiemarkt erschüttert. Zerstörte Förderanlagen, ausgefallene Transportwege und fehlende Raffineriekapazitäten sorgen dafür, dass nicht nur Rohöl, sondern vor allem Benzin und Diesel knapp und teuer bleiben könnten. Selbst ein Ende der Kämpfe würde das Problem nicht über Nacht lösen, der Wiederaufbau der Energieinfrastruktur dürfte Jahre dauern.

Während viele Anleger jetzt auf ExxonMobil, Chevron oder Shell setzen, könnte das größere Potenzial längst woanders liegen. Denn hohe Ölpreise machen neue Investitionen in Förderung, Transport und Verarbeitung wieder attraktiv. Davon profitieren vor allem jene Unternehmen, die Bohrtechnik, Ausrüstung und Dienstleistungen bereitstellen oder bereits über wertvolle Infrastruktur verfügen.

Hier dürfte die zweite Welle des Öl-Booms entstehen. Statt den bereits stark gelaufenen Produzenten hinterherzulaufen, können Anleger auf die Unternehmen setzen, die am milliardenschweren Wiederaufbau der globalen Energieinfrastruktur verdienen.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, die von der historischen Öl-Krise besonders profitieren könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und die möglichen Gewinner der zweiten Öl-Welle entdecken!
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