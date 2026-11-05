Lincoln International Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

- Record third quarter and year-to-date revenues of $293.7 million and $677.1 million, representing increases of 57% and 45% year-over-year, respectively
- Strong performance across both Investment Banking Advisory and Valuations and Opinions with third quarter revenues increasing 70% and 18%, year-over-year, respectively
- Third quarter net income attributable to Lincoln International, Inc. of $9.9 million and adjusted net income of $50.2 million
- Declared dividend of $0.07 per share for fourth quarter 2026
CHICAGO, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln International, Inc. (NYSE: LCLN) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. For the third quarter, net income attributable to Lincoln International, Inc. was $9.9 million, or $0.25 diluted earnings per share, and adjusted net income was $50.2 million, or adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.46.
"Lincoln delivered a record third quarter, achieving new highs in both revenue and adjusted earnings, with strong growth across our Investment Banking Advisory and Valuations and Opinions businesses," said Rob Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Lincoln International. "We are entering the fourth quarter from a position of strength, supported by healthy pipeline activity and continued client engagement. Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing our long-term strategy through continued investment in our people, technology and global platform to further strengthen our competitive position and drive sustainable growth."
Selected Financial Data
In thousands, except share amounts
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
U.S. GAAP
Adjusted(1)
U.S. GAAP
Adjusted(1)
2026
2025(2)
2026
2025(2)
2026
2025(2)
2026
2025(2)
Revenues by segment
Investment Banking
$ 239,901
$ 141,303
$ 239,901
$ 141,303
$ 527,492
$ 349,021
$ 527,492
$ 349,021
Valuations and Opinions
53,751
45,411
53,751
45,411
149,653
119,559
149,653
119,559
Total revenues
$ 293,652
$ 186,714
$ 293,652
$ 186,714
$ 677,145
$ 468,580
$ 677,145
$ 468,580
Operating income
44,280
51,284
71,912
25,162
34,347
106,338
144,611
68,215
Net income attributable to
$ 9,935
$ 50,640
$ 50,150
$ 20,044
$ 10,390
$ 109,067
$ 95,799
$ 54,574
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.25
-
$ 0.46
-
$ 0.26
-
$ 0.87
-
(1)
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for definitions and explanations of adjusted (non-GAAP) measures and reconciliations to the most
directly comparable GAAP measures in the tables and the notes at the end of this release.
(2)
Prior to the Initial Public Offering (IPO), there were no authorized or outstanding Class A common shares.
(3)
Adjusted net income assumes all outstanding common units of Lincoln International, LP have been exchanged for Class A common stock
and, accordingly, does not reflect net income attributable to noncontrolling interests. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Revenues
Total revenues were $293.7 million for the third quarter, compared to $186.7 million in the prior-year period, representing an increase of 57%, primarily attributable to increasing M&A activity, demand for private market valuations, and the impact of our acquisition of MarshBerry in October of 2025.
Investment Banking Advisory revenues were $239.9 million for the third quarter, a 70% increase from the prior-year period primarily due to a higher number of transactions completed, higher average fees and our acquisition of MarshBerry.
Valuations and Opinions revenues were $53.8 million for the third quarter, an 18% increase from the prior-year period primarily driven by increasing demand for portfolio valuations and transaction opinions.
Expenses
In thousands
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
U.S. GAAP
Adjusted(1)
U.S. GAAP
Adjusted(1)
2026
2025
2026
2025
2026
2025
2026
2025
Compensation and benefits
$186,938
$96,297
$178,998
$127,949
$428,817
$237,424
$413,635
$301,031
% of revenues
63.7 %
51.6 %
61.0 %
68.5 %
63.3 %
50.7 %
61.1 %
64.2 %
Non-compensation
$62,434
$39,133
$42,742
$33,602
$213,981
$124,818
$118,899
$99,334
% of revenues
21.3 %
21.0 %
14.6 %
18.0 %
31.6 %
26.6 %
17.6 %
21.2 %
(1)
See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for definitions and explanations of adjusted (non-GAAP) measures and reconciliations to the most directly
comparable GAAP measures in the tables and the notes at the end of this release.
Compensation and benefits were $186.9 million for the third quarter, compared to $96.3 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 94%. On an adjusted basis, compensation and benefits were $179.0 million for the third quarter compared to $127.9 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 40%. This resulted in an adjusted compensation ratio of 61% for the third quarter, compared to 69% in the prior-year period. The increase in compensation expenses was primarily a result of an increase in revenues, our acquisition of MarshBerry and the change in our corporate structure resulting from our IPO in May 2026.
Non-compensation expenses were $62.4 million for the third quarter, compared to $39.1 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 60%. On an adjusted basis, non-compensation expenses were $42.7 million for the third quarter compared to $33.6 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 27%. This resulted in an adjusted non-compensation ratio of 15% for the third quarter, compared to 18% in the prior-year period. The increase in non-compensation expenses was primarily a result of our acquisition of MarshBerry and focused investment in technology.
Provision for Income Taxes
The provision for income taxes was $7.2 million in the third quarter, representing an effective tax rate of 16%. On an adjusted basis, the provision for income taxes was $22.5 million in the third quarter, representing an adjusted effective tax rate of 31%.
Talent
We continue to make strategic investments in our business to strengthen our competitive advantages and deliver greater value to our clients. During the third quarter of 2026, we welcomed three Managing Directors through lateral hires, bringing the total number of Managing Directors to 163 firmwide.
We remain equally focused on developing the next generation of leaders, investing in high-performing talent and fostering career advancements through internal promotion.
Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation
As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $363.1 million and long-term debt of $101.9 million, resulting in net cash of $261.2 million. This compares to cash and cash equivalents of $320.2 million as of December 31, 2025.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, payable on December 15, 2026, to stockholders of record as of December 1, 2026.
Conference Call and Webcast Details
Lincoln International will host a conference call beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on November 5, 2026 to discuss third quarter results. To access the conference call, please call +1 (888) 660-6196 (toll-free domestic) or +1 (929) 203-1911 (international) using the following conference ID: LCLNQ326. The call will be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website www.lcln.com, and accompanying materials will be posted prior to the conference call. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the call.
About Lincoln International
Lincoln International, Inc. (NYSE: LCLN) is a trusted investment banking advisor to business owners, private equity firms and their portfolio companies, and public and private companies worldwide. Our services include mergers and acquisitions advisory, private funds and capital markets advisory, and valuations and opinions. With approximately 1,500 professionals in more than 30 offices across 14 countries, we combine perspective on the global private capital markets with deep industry expertise, market intelligence and strategic insights to deliver exceptional execution and build lasting client relationships.
We periodically provide other information for investors on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.lcln.com. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor our website, in addition to following the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements often include words such as "may," "will," "would," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "commits," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to, statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, expected growth, future capital expenditures and debt service obligations. These statements are based on management's current expectations, beliefs and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. They are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among others, risks related to retaining and recruiting talent, acquisitions and integration (including MarshBerry), changing market, economic and geopolitical conditions, revenue volatility, competition, cybersecurity and operational risks, extensive regulation, and our organizational structure. A further description of these and other risks can be found under "Risk Factors" in our final prospectus dated May 19, 2026 as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on May 21, 2026, and as updated in our subsequent filings with the SEC. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also materially and adversely affect our business or results of operations. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our financial results prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), we consider certain adjusted (non-GAAP) measures in assessing the performance of our business. We recognize that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, including that they may be calculated differently by other companies or may be used under different circumstances or for different purposes, thereby affecting their comparability from company to company. In order to compensate for these and the other limitations, we do not consider these measures in isolation from or as alternatives to the comparable financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should be used in addition to and in conjunction with the results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP measures. The non-GAAP measures we use are adjusted compensation and benefits and adjusted compensation ratio, adjusted non-compensation and adjusted non-compensation ratio, adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin, adjusted other income, adjusted provision for income taxes and adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and net cash.
Management believes that presenting these non-GAAP financial measures together with comparable GAAP measures provides useful information to investors to enhance their ability to analyze our performance from period to period, enhance their overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to metrics used by our management in their financial and operational decision making. Internally, management uses these non-GAAP financial measures, along with GAAP financial measures, in evaluating our operating results and in making resource allocation and compensation decisions.
We adjust for certain non-cash and other items that management believes are not indicative of our ongoing operating performance. These adjustments include IPO-related items, such as equity award and partner conversion expenses, and transition-related amortization costs associated with debt repaid in connection with the IPO. These adjustments also include acquisition-related items, such as deferred retention and earnout expenses, and amortization of intangible assets recognized through purchase accounting.
Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are calculated assuming all outstanding common units of Lincoln International, LP and minority interests have been exchanged for Class A common stock, resulting in all of the Company's income becoming subject to corporate-level tax. The adjusted provision for income taxes reflects this assumption and applies the applicable statutory tax rates in the relevant jurisdictions to each non-GAAP adjustment.
For an explanation of the adjustments and a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures with the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see the tables and the related notes at the end of this release.
Lincoln International, Inc.
In thousands, except share amounts
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 363,085
$ 320,169
Restricted cash
4,769
4,658
Receivables:
Client accounts receivable, net of allowance
127,894
160,225
Related-party receivables
6,280
28,583
Total receivables
134,174
188,808
Prepaid expenses
19,895
17,458
Other assets
11,024
12,013
Property and equipment, net
53,175
57,597
Other intangible assets, net
65,687
115,903
Deferred tax assets
75,009
9,525
Goodwill
277,880
274,470
Right-of-use lease asset
125,549
117,537
Total assets
1,130,247
1,118,138
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest and Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities
Compensation payable
$ 214,041
$ 138,404
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities
88,138
112,139
Long-term debt
101,862
270,374
Amount due pursuant to tax receivable agreement
85,216
-
Income tax payable
13,362
9,770
Lease liability
156,322
148,845
Total liabilities
658,941
679,532
Commitments and contingencies
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
7,300
7,420
Stockholders' Equity
Partners' Equity
-
431,186
Class A common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (650,000,000 shares authorized,
-
-
Class B common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (250,000,000 shares
-
-
Class C common stock, par value $0.00001 per share (100,000,000 shares
-
-
Additional paid-in-capital
141,521
-
Retained earnings
7,502
-
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(205)
-
Total equity attributable to Lincoln International, Inc.
148,818
-
Noncontrolling interest
315,188
-
Total stockholders' equity
464,006
431,186
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders' equity
$ 1,130,247
$ 1,118,138
Lincoln International, Inc.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
In thousands, except share amounts
2026
2025
2026
2025
Revenues:
$ 293,652
$ 186,714
$ 677,145
$ 468,580
Expenses:
Compensation and benefits
186,938
96,297
428,817
237,424
Travel and related expenses
10,344
6,815
28,114
19,744
Rent and occupancy
8,397
7,690
24,475
22,252
Technology and information services
6,564
4,132
16,515
13,320
Professional services and development
9,273
13,142
36,270
28,397
Depreciation and amortization
19,483
2,405
57,972
23,961
Other operating expenses, net
8,373
4,949
50,635
17,144
Total expenses
249,372
135,430
642,798
362,242
Total operating income
44,280
51,284
34,347
106,338
Other income (expense), net
775
1,924
(8,733)
5,533
Income before income taxes
45,055
53,208
25,614
111,871
Provision for income taxes
7,205
2,853
8,790
4,024
Net income
37,850
50,355
16,824
107,847
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
27,915
(285)
6,434
(1,220)
Net income attributable to Lincoln International Inc.
$ 9,935
$ 50,640
$ 10,390
$ 109,067
Other comprehensive income:
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(523)
(993)
(4,398)
4,436
Comprehensive income
$ 37,327
$ 49,362
$ 12,426
$ 112,283
Net income per share attributable to holders of Class A
Basic
$ 0.27
$ -
$ 0.29
$ -
Diluted
$ 0.25
$ -
$ 0.26
$ -
Weighted average shares of Class A common stock
Basic
36,348,387
-
36,327,234
-
Diluted
39,677,992
-
39,569,600
-
Lincoln International, Inc.
In thousands, except share amounts
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2026
2025
Change
2026
2025
Change
Total revenues
$ 293,652
$ 186,714
57 %
$ 677,145
$ 468,580
45 %
Adjusted expenses:
Adjusted compensation and benefits
178,998
127,949
40 %
413,635
301,031
37 %
Adjusted non-compensation
42,742
33,602
27 %
118,899
99,334
20 %
Adjusted operating income
71,912
25,162
186 %
144,611
68,215
112 %
Adjusted income tax
22,537
7,042
220 %
43,040
19,175
124 %
Adjusted net income
$ 50,150
$ 20,044
150 %
$ 95,799
$ 54,574
76 %
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
$ 0.46
$ -
$ 0.87
$ -
Adjusted diluted share count
110,214,863
-
110,214,863
-
Adjusted ratios and margin
Adjusted compensation ratio
61.0 %
68.5 %
61.1 %
64.2 %
Adjusted non-compensation ratio
14.6 %
18.0 %
17.6 %
21.2 %
Adjusted operating margin
24.5 %
13.5 %
21.4 %
14.6 %
Adjusted effective tax rate
31.0 %
26.0 %
31.0 %
26.0 %
For an explanation of the adjustments made to the corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, see "Notes to Reconcile GAAP to Adjusted
Lincoln International, Inc.
In thousands, except share amounts
Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
U.S. GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted
Total revenues
293,652
-
293,652
186,714
-
186,714
Expenses
Compensation and benefits
186,938
(7,940)
a, b
178,998
96,297
31,652
g
127,949
Non-compensation
62,434
(19,692)
c, d
42,742
39,133
(5,531)
c
33,602
Operating income
44,280
27,632
71,912
51,284
(26,122)
25,162
Other (expense) / income
775
-
775
1,924
-
1,924
Income before income taxes
45,055
27,632
72,687
53,208
(26,122)
27,086
Provision for income taxes
7,205
15,332
e
22,537
2,853
4,189
e
7,042
Net income
37,850
12,300
50,150
50,355
(30,311)
20,044
Net income attributable to
27,915
(27,915)
f
-
(285)
285
h
-
Net income attributable to Lincoln
$ 9,935
$ 40,215
$ 50,150
$ 50,640
$ (30,596)
$ 20,044
Net income attributable to holders of
Diluted
$ 0.25
$ 0.46
$ -
$ -
Weighted-average shares of Class
Diluted
39,677,992
f
110,214,863
-
-
Notes to Reconcile GAAP to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Financial Information:
a)
Reflects IPO Equity Awards expense of $4.8 million in 3Q26.
b)
Reflects acquisition-related deferred retention and earnout expenses of $3.2 million in 3Q26.
c)
Reflects acquisition-related costs and amortization of intangible assets from our acquisitions of $16.8 million in 3Q26 and $5.5 million in 3Q25.
d)
Reflects IPO legal, consulting and other expenses of $2.9 million in 3Q26.
e)
Reflects illustrative result as if 100% of the Company's income is being taxed at non-GAAP full-year estimated tax rate.
f)
Assumes all outstanding common units of Lincoln International, LP have been exchanged for Class A common stock and that all outstanding
shares of Class B and Class C common stock have been canceled as a result of such exchange.
g)
Reflects IPO-related partner compensation expense conversion of $31.7 million in 3Q25. Prior to the IPO, certain partners received recurring
and performance-based distributions that were not recognized as compensation expense under the former partnership structure. Following the
IPO, those individuals became employees, and the related payments are recognized as compensation expense. The adjustment reflects the
estimated impact of applying the current corporate structure to the comparable prior-year period to improve period-over-period comparability.
h)
Relates to a noncontrolling interest in a foreign subsidiary that was purchased in 4Q25 and is now wholly-owned.
Lincoln International, Inc.
In thousands, except share amounts
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
U.S. GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted
U.S. GAAP
Adjustments
Adjusted
Total revenues
$ 677,145
-
$ 677,145
$ 468,580
-
$ 468,580
Expenses
Compensation and benefits
428,817
(15,182)
a, b, i, k
413,635
237,424
63,607
b, i
301,031
Non-compensation
213,981
(95,082)
c, d, e
118,899
124,818
(25,484)
d, e
99,334
Operating income
34,347
110,264
144,611
106,338
(38,123)
68,215
Other (expense) / income
(8,733)
2,961
f
(5,772)
5,533
-
5,533
Income before income taxes
25,614
113,225
138,839
111,871
(38,123)
73,748
Provision for income taxes
8,790
34,250
g
43,040
4,024
15,151
g
19,175
Net income
16,824
78,975
95,799
107,847
(53,273)
54,574
Net income attributable to
6,434
(6,434)
h
-
(1,220)
1,220
j
-
Net income attributable to Lincoln
$ 10,390
$ 85,409
$ 95,799
$ 109,067
$ (54,493)
$ 54,574
Net income attributable to holders of
Diluted
$ 0.26
$ 0.87
$ -
$ -
Weighted-average shares of Class A
Diluted
39,569,600
h
110,214,863
-
-
Notes to Reconcile GAAP to Adjusted (non-GAAP) Financial Information:
a)
Reflects IPO Equity Awards expense of $6.5 million in YTD 3Q26.
b)
Reflects acquisition-related deferred retention and earnout expenses of $11.1 million in YTD 3Q26 and $4.2 million in YTD 3Q25.
c)
Reflects YTD 3Q26 expense of $28.7 million related to Liquidity Event Shares, which were issued following the IPO.
d)
Reflects acquisition-related costs and amortization of intangible assets recognized in purchase accounting from our acquisitions of $50.9 million in
YTD 3Q26 and $22.6 million in YTD 3Q25.
e)
Reflects IPO-related legal, consulting and other expenses of $15.5 million in YTD 3Q26 and $2.9 million in YTD 3Q25.
f)
Reflects partial extinguishment of debt issuance costs at IPO of $3.0 million in YTD 3Q26.
g)
Reflects illustrative result as if 100% of the Company's income is being taxed at non-GAAP full-year estimated tax rate.
h)
Assumes all outstanding common units of Lincoln International, LP have been exchanged for Class A common stock and that all outstanding shares
of Class B and Class C common stock have been canceled as a result of such exchange.
i)
Reflects IPO-related partner compensation expense conversion of $5.2 million in YTD 3Q26 and $67.9 million in YTD 3Q25. Prior to the IPO, certain
partners received recurring and performance-based distributions that were not recognized as compensation expense under the former partnership
structure. Following the IPO, those individuals became employees, and the related payments are recognized as compensation expense. The
adjustment reflects the estimated impact of applying the current corporate structure to the comparable prior-year period to improve period-over-period
comparability.
j)
Relates to a noncontrolling interest in a foreign subsidiary that was purchased in 4Q25 and is now wholly-owned.
k)
Reflects IPO-related adjustment to stock compensation expense of $2.9 million in YTD 3Q26. The adjustment reflects the estimated impact of changes
to equity compensation and related deferrals resulting from the conversion to a corporate structure upon the IPO, improving comparability with
post-IPO periods.
SOURCE Lincoln International